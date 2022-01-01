verbose boolean true Whether to output the compressed result in the console

filter RegExp or (file: string) => boolean DefaultFilter Specify which resources are not compressed

disable boolean false Whether to disable

threshold number 1025 It will be compressed if the volume is larger than threshold, the unit is b

algorithm string gzip Compression algorithm, optional ['gzip','brotliCompress' ,'deflate','deflateRaw']

ext string .gz Suffix of the generated compressed package

compressionOptions object - The parameters of the corresponding compression algorithm