openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vpc

vite-plugin-compression

by Vben
0.3.6 (see all)

Use gzip or brotli to compress resources.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.5K

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vite-plugin-compression

English | 中文

npm node

Use gzip or brotli to compress resources.

Since vite-plugin-compress does not support gzip compression, a separate copy has been modified and some functions have been added.

Install (yarn or npm)

node version: >=12.0.0

vite version: >=2.0.0

yarn add vite-plugin-compression -D

or

npm i vite-plugin-compression -D

Usage

  • Configuration plugin in vite.config.ts
import viteCompression from 'vite-plugin-compression';

export default () => {
  return {
    plugins: [viteCompression()],
  };
};

Options

paramstypedefaultdefault
verbosebooleantrueWhether to output the compressed result in the console
filterRegExp or (file: string) => booleanDefaultFilterSpecify which resources are not compressed
disablebooleanfalseWhether to disable
thresholdnumber1025It will be compressed if the volume is larger than threshold, the unit is b
algorithmstringgzipCompression algorithm, optional ['gzip','brotliCompress' ,'deflate','deflateRaw']
extstring.gzSuffix of the generated compressed package
compressionOptionsobject-The parameters of the corresponding compression algorithm
deleteOriginFileboolean-Whether to delete source files after compression

DefaultFilter

/\.(js|mjs|json|css|html)$/i

Example

Run Example


cd ./example

yarn install

yarn test:gzip

yarn test:br

Sample project

Vben Admin

License

MIT

Inspiration

vite-plugin-compress

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial