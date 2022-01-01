English | 中文
Use
gzip or
brotli to compress resources.
Since vite-plugin-compress does not support
gzip compression, a separate copy has been modified and some functions have been added.
node version: >=12.0.0
vite version: >=2.0.0
yarn add vite-plugin-compression -D
or
npm i vite-plugin-compression -D
import viteCompression from 'vite-plugin-compression';
export default () => {
return {
plugins: [viteCompression()],
};
};
|params
|type
|default
|default
|verbose
boolean
true
|Whether to output the compressed result in the console
|filter
RegExp or (file: string) => boolean
DefaultFilter
|Specify which resources are not compressed
|disable
boolean
false
|Whether to disable
|threshold
number
1025
|It will be compressed if the volume is larger than threshold, the unit is b
|algorithm
string
gzip
|Compression algorithm, optional ['gzip','brotliCompress' ,'deflate','deflateRaw']
|ext
string
.gz
|Suffix of the generated compressed package
|compressionOptions
object
|-
|The parameters of the corresponding compression algorithm
|deleteOriginFile
boolean
|-
|Whether to delete source files after compression
DefaultFilter
/\.(js|mjs|json|css|html)$/i
Run Example
cd ./example
yarn install
yarn test:gzip
yarn test:br
MIT