A Vite plugin that can run TypeScript, VLS, vue-tsc, ESLint in worker thread.

Features

⚡️ Speeds up TypeScript, VLS, etc. checkers by running in worker thread in serve mode

🍀 Works good with vanilla JS / TS, React, Vue2, Vue3

💬 Prompt errors in an overlay UI and terminal console

🌗 Works both in Vite serve and build mode

History version documentations 0.1, 0.2, 0.3. It's highly recommended to use latest version before 1.0.0, although there's some breaking changes, the plugin configuration is quite simple.

Getting Started

Install plugin. pnpm add vite-plugin-checker -D Add it to Vite config file. Add the checker property you need. We add TypeScript below for example. import checker from 'vite-plugin-checker' export default { plugins: [checker({ typescript: true })], } Open localhost page and start development 🚀.

💡 Caveats:

It's recommended to open browser for a better terminal flush, see #27.

Available checkers

You can add following supported checkers. Detailed configuration for each checker is in advanced config section.

TypeScript (React / Vanilla TS)

Make sure typescript is installed as a peer dependency. Add typescript field to plugin config.

export default { plugins : [checker({ typescript : true } )], }

Vue (use Vetur / VLS)

Make sure vls is installed as a peer dependency, plugin will use vls as the check server. pnpm add vls -D Add vls field to plugin config. module .exports = { plugins : [checker({ vls : true })], }

Vue (use Volar / vue-tsc)

Only support checking in build mode since vue-tsc doesn't support watch mode for now.

Make sure vue-tsc is installed as a peer dependency. pnpm add vue-tsc -D Add vueTsc field to plugin config. (Optional) The type check is powered by vue-tsc so it supports Vue2 according to the documentation, you need to install @vue/runtime-dom by yourself. export default { plugins : [checker({ vueTsc : true })], }

ESLint

Make sure eslint is installed as a peer dependency. Add eslint field to plugin config, the lintCommand is required, it's quite like the lint command of your project. The default root of the command uses Vite's root. export default { plugins : [ checker({ eslint : { lintCommand : 'eslint "./src/**/*.{ts,tsx}"' , }, }), ], }

Advanced configuration

Plugin can accept an object with detailed configuration.

export default { plugins : [checker(config )], }

Checker common config

{ overlay: | boolean | { initialIsOpen?: boolean position?: 'tl' | 'tr' | 'bl' | 'br' badgeStyle?: string } terminal: boolean enableBuild: boolean }

For each checker config fields below:

If the filed is not falsy. The corresponding checker server should be installed as a peer dependency.

Set to true to use checker with it's default values.

to use checker with it's default values. Leave the field blank or false to disable the checker.

to disable the checker. Enable with an advanced object config.

field Type Default value Description root string Vite config root Root path to find tsconfig file tsconfigPath string "tsconfig.json" Relative tsconfig path to root buildMode boolean false Add --build to tsc flag, note that noEmit does NOT work if buildMode is true (#36917)

field Type Default value Description lintCommand string This value is required lintCommand will be executed at build mode, and will also be used as default config for dev mode when eslint.dev.eslint is nullable. dev.overrideConfig ESLint.Options undefined (Only in dev mode) You can override the options of the translated from lintCommand . Config priority: const eslint = new ESLint({cwd: root, ...translatedOptions, ...pluginConfig.eslint.dev?.overrideConfig, }) . dev.logLevel ('error' \| 'warning')[] ['error', 'warning'] (Only in dev mode) Which level of ESLint should be emitted to terminal and overlay in dev mode

VLS configuration accepts the same values that can be configured in VS code with keys that start with vetur . These are configured with nested objects rather than dotted string notation. TypeScript intellisense is available.

See initParams.ts for a comprehensive list of the defaults that can be overridden. Vetur unfortunately does not provide a single comprehensive document of all its options.

For example, to performing checking only the <script> block:

checker({ vls: { vetur: { validation: { template: false , templateProps: false , interpolation: false , style: false , }, }, }, }),

no available params for now.

Playground

Run projects in playground/* to try it out.

pnpm i pnpm run build cd ./playground/<one_exapmple> pnpm run dev pnpm run build

License

MIT License © 2022 fi3ework