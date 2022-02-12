A Vite plugin that can run TypeScript, VLS, vue-tsc, ESLint in worker thread.
History version documentations 0.1, 0.2, 0.3. It's highly recommended to use latest version before 1.0.0, although there's some breaking changes, the plugin configuration is quite simple.
Install plugin.
pnpm add vite-plugin-checker -D
Add it to Vite config file. Add the checker property you need. We add TypeScript below for example.
// vite.config.js
import checker from 'vite-plugin-checker'
export default {
plugins: [checker({ typescript: true })], // e.g. use TypeScript check
}
Open localhost page and start development 🚀.
💡 Caveats:
You can add following supported checkers. Detailed configuration for each checker is in advanced config section.
Make sure typescript is installed as a peer dependency.
Add
typescript field to plugin config.
export default {
plugins: [checker({ typescript: true } /** TS options */)],
}
Make sure vls is installed as a peer dependency, plugin will use vls as the check server.
pnpm add vls -D
Add
vls field to plugin config.
module.exports = {
plugins: [checker({ vls: true })],
}
Only support checking in build mode since
vue-tsc doesn't support watch mode for now.
Make sure vue-tsc is installed as a peer dependency.
pnpm add vue-tsc -D
Add
vueTsc field to plugin config.
(Optional) The type check is powered by
vue-tsc so it supports Vue2 according to the documentation, you need to install
@vue/runtime-dom by yourself.
export default {
plugins: [checker({ vueTsc: true })],
}
Make sure eslint is installed as a peer dependency.
Add
eslint field to plugin config, the
lintCommand is required, it's quite like the lint command of your project. The default root of the command uses Vite's root.
export default {
plugins: [
checker({
eslint: {
lintCommand: 'eslint "./src/**/*.{ts,tsx}"',
},
}),
],
}
Plugin can accept an object with detailed configuration.
export default {
plugins: [checker(config /** Object config below */)],
}
{
/**
* Show overlay on UI view when there are errors or warnings in dev mode.
* - Set `true` to show overlay
* - Set `false` to disable overlay
* - Set with a object to customize overlay
*
* @defaultValue `true`
*/
overlay:
| boolean
| {
/**
* Set this true if you want the overlay to default to being open if errors/warnings are found
* @defaultValue `true`
*/
initialIsOpen?: boolean
/**
* The position of the vite-plugin-checker badge to open and close the diagnostics panel
* @default `bl`
*/
position?: 'tl' | 'tr' | 'bl' | 'br'
/**
* Use this to add extra style to the badge button
* For example, if you want to want with react-query devtool, you can pass 'margin-left: 100px;' to avoid the badge overlap with the react-query's
*/
badgeStyle?: string
}
/**
* stdout in terminal which starts the Vite server in dev mode.
* - Set `true` to enable
* - Set `false` to disable
*
* @defaultValue `true`
*/
terminal: boolean
/**
* Enable checking in build mode
* @defaultValue `true`
*/
enableBuild: boolean
}
For each checker config fields below:
true to use checker with it's default values.
false to disable the checker.
|field
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|root
string
|Vite config
root
|Root path to find tsconfig file
|tsconfigPath
string
"tsconfig.json"
|Relative tsconfig path to
root
|buildMode
boolean
false
|Add
--build to
tsc flag, note that
noEmit does NOT work if
buildMode is
true (#36917)
|field
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|lintCommand
string
|This value is required
lintCommand will be executed at build mode, and will also be used as default config for dev mode when
eslint.dev.eslint is nullable.
|dev.overrideConfig
ESLint.Options
undefined
|(Only in dev mode) You can override the options of the translated from
lintCommand. Config priority:
const eslint = new ESLint({cwd: root, ...translatedOptions, ...pluginConfig.eslint.dev?.overrideConfig, }).
|dev.logLevel
('error' \| 'warning')[]
['error', 'warning']
|(Only in dev mode) Which level of ESLint should be emitted to terminal and overlay in dev mode
VLS configuration accepts the same values that can be configured in VS code with keys that start with
vetur.
These are configured with nested objects rather than dotted string notation. TypeScript intellisense is available.
See
initParams.ts for a comprehensive list of the defaults that can be overridden. Vetur unfortunately does not provide a single comprehensive document of all its options.
For example, to performing checking only the
<script> block:
checker({
vls: {
vetur: {
validation: {
template: false,
templateProps: false,
interpolation: false,
style: false,
},
},
},
}),
no available params for now.
Run projects in
playground/* to try it out.
pnpm i
pnpm run build
cd ./playground/<one_exapmple> # choose one example
pnpm run dev # test in serve mode
pnpm run build # test in build mode
MIT License © 2022 fi3ework