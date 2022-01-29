openbase logo
vite-imagetools

by Jonas Kruckenberg
4.0.1 (see all)

Load and transform images using a toolbox :toolbox: of custom import directives!

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

189

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Imagetools

A toolbox of easy-to-use import directives that transform and optimize your images at compile-time. All of the image transformations are powered by sharp.

Features

  • 🚀 Output modern formats
  • 🖼 Resize Images
  • 🔗 Easy Srcset generation
  • ⚡️ Fast in development mode
  • 🔒 Remove Image Metadata
  • 🧩 Extensible

Read the docs to learn more!

Packages

PackageVersion (click for changelogs)
imagetools-coreimagetools-core version
vite-imagetoolsvite-imagetools version
rollup-plugin-imagetoolsrollup-plugin-imagetools version

Contributing

Feel free to dive in! Open an issue or submit PRs! All information to get you started hacking on imagetools is in CONTRIBUTING.md!

Sponsoring

Are you using imagetools in your company, in a commercial project or just feeling generous?
Consider sponsoring me on GitHub to support the development and get your companies logo featured!

Acknowledgements

Thanks to @the-yamiteru for their ideas and support on improving this project.

License

MIT © Jonas Kruckenberg.

