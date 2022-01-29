A toolbox of easy-to-use import directives that transform and optimize your images at compile-time. All of the image transformations are powered by sharp.

Features

🚀 Output modern formats

🖼 Resize Images

🔗 Easy Srcset generation

⚡️ Fast in development mode

🔒 Remove Image Metadata

🧩 Extensible

Read the docs to learn more!

Packages

Acknowledgements

Thanks to @the-yamiteru for their ideas and support on improving this project.

