Readme

vite-aliases

Alias auto generation for Vite 2

Usage

Install

npm i vite-aliases -D

Add it to vite.config.js

// vite.config.js
import { ViteAliases } from 'vite-aliases'

export default {
    plugins: [
        ViteAliases()
    ]
};

That's it!

Based on your Folderstructure, it will now automatically generate all needed aliases. You can configure it to any desired Folderdepth, but it is recommend to stay on the first Level! Furthermore it will use your native OS Filesystem, so it works on Linux, Mac, Windows and other OS.

This Structure:

src
    assets
    components
    pages
    store
    utils

will generate the following:

[
    {
        find: '@',
        replacement: '${your_project_path}/src'
    },
    {
        find: '@assets',
        replacement: '${your_project_path}/src/assets'
    },
    {
        find: '@components',
        replacement: '${your_project_path}/src/components'
    },
    {
        find: '@pages',
        replacement: '${your_project_path}/src/pages'
    },
    {
        find: '@store',
        replacement: '${your_project_path}/src/store'
    },
    {
        find: '@utils',
        replacement: '${your_project_path}/src/utils'
    },
]

Best Practice

vite-aliases is meant to simply take the first Layer of your Projectfolders and turn it into useful Shortcuts. Therefore i advise you to use the default Configuration and do not use Folders with the same name, otherwise it will create an Error.

If however you need duplicate Foldernames, enable adjustDuplicates. This will turn the entire Filepath of said Duplicate into the alias itself, like shown in the Example below.

Example: src/components -> @components src/pages/components -> @pagesComponents src/test/new/partials/components -> @testNewPartialsComponents and so on..

Configuration

Current available Options:

ViteAliases({
    /**
     * Relative path to the project Directory
     */
    dir: 'src',

    /**
     * Prefix Symbol for the Aliases
     */
    prefix: '@',

    /**
     * Allow Searching for Subdirectories
     */
    deep: true,

    /**
     * Search Depthlevel for Subdirectories
     */
    depth: 1,

    /**
     * Creates a Logfile in `logs` Folder
     * Will be relative to project Directory
     */
    allowLogging: false,

    /**
     * Allow global project Directory alias
     */
    allowGlobalAlias: true,

    /**
     * Turns Duplicates into camelCased Path Aliases
     */
    adjustDuplicates: false,

    /**
     * Generates Paths in IDE Config File
     * Works with JS oder TS
     * For Typescript: set `useTypescript` true
     */
    useConfig: false,

    /**
     * Used Paths in JS/TS Configs will now be relative to baseUrl
     */

    useRelativePaths: false,

    /**
     * Will generate Paths in tsconfig
     * Used in Combination with `useConfig`
     */
    useTypescript: false,

    /**
     * Root path of Vite project
     */
    root: process.cwd()
});

Thanks

Thanks to @brattonross and @antfu, due to this tiny Library beeing inspired by both Projects:

vite-plugin-voie

vite-plugin-components.

License

MIT License © 2020-2021 Leon Langer

