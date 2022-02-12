cherryblossom000 ● Earth, Solar System, Milky Way, Universe ● 27 Rating s ● 28 Review s ● I’m a human that lives on Earth. 2 months ago Easy to Use Great Documentation Performant I’ve used this for some of my more complex side projects. Vite is so ridiculously fast when compared to traditional bundlers written purely in JS. It’s easy to use and has great documentation. Additionally, the wide array of Rollup/Vite plugins can be used as well. 2

Shamin ● Kochi, Kerala ● 51 Rating s ● 50 Review s ● Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast 10 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Responsive Maintainers I am using vite in one of my new production application in React. Vite is amazing like said in the docs and it is actually lightning fast. Vite uses esbuild under neath and you can see esbuild is super fast compared to webpack. The development server is instant and this is mainly because it uses react refresh plugin. So you can see instant changes without reloading the webpage and state being cleared. This is from my own experience. Another good thing about vite is it is easy to configure compared to webpack. I believe vite is the future of frontend tooling. The cli provided with vite is also amazing with one command you can create a react or vue project like create-react-app. 1

Moe Salah ● 113 Rating s ● 86 Review s ● 2 months ago Performant Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Great Documentation Easy to Use This bundler is one of the best bundlers out there that I recently came across. It is very useful especially if you are trying to set up the project from scratch because of how easy it is to configure when compared to webpack! Not to mention that it also has a cli that allows you to auto-configure it as well. I've already migrated the current Vue project that I'm working on to Vite and the speed difference is very noticeable build time-wise! Great bundler 100% 0

Abhijith Vijayan ● ~/ India / Kerala ● 91 Rating s ● 78 Review s ● npx abhijithvijayan 5 months ago Great Documentation Performant Bleeding Edge Recently I have come across this project when searching for Webpack alternatives. I have tried out ESBuild loader for webpack which was so fast. This project itself uses ESBuild and so it has been so smooth and 10x faster than my conventional babel + webpack setup. I am using Vite in one production ready app and so far it is working great. Highly recommended for everyone who are looking for alternatives. 0