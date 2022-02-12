openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vite

by vitejs
2.7.1 (see all)

Next generation frontend tooling. It's fast!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

485K

GitHub Stars

37.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

497

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bundler

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/5123
Read All Reviews
cherryblossom000
shamin
Moe-Salah
abhijithvijayan
ksorv
risenforces
katharinbenson

Top Feedback

19Performant
17Great Documentation
15Bleeding Edge
13Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable
5Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Vite logo


npm package node compatibility build status discord chat


Vite ⚡

Next Generation Frontend Tooling

  • 💡 Instant Server Start
  • ⚡️ Lightning Fast HMR
  • 🛠️ Rich Features
  • 📦 Optimized Build
  • 🔩 Universal Plugin Interface
  • 🔑 Fully Typed APIs

Vite (French word for "quick", pronounced /vit/, like "veet") is a new breed of frontend build tool that significantly improves the frontend development experience. It consists of two major parts:

In addition, Vite is highly extensible via its Plugin API and JavaScript API with full typing support.

Read the Docs to Learn More.

Packages

PackageVersion (click for changelogs)
vitevite version
@vitejs/plugin-vueplugin-vue version
@vitejs/plugin-vue-jsxplugin-vue-jsx version
@vitejs/plugin-reactplugin-react version
@vitejs/plugin-legacyplugin-legacy version
create-vitecreate-vite version

Contribution

See Contributing Guide.

License

MIT

Sponsors

sponsors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation17
Easy to Use13
Performant19
Highly Customizable8
Bleeding Edge15
Responsive Maintainers5
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
cherryblossom000Earth, Solar System, Milky Way, Universe27 Ratings28 Reviews
I’m a human that lives on Earth.
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant

I’ve used this for some of my more complex side projects. Vite is so ridiculously fast when compared to traditional bundlers written purely in JS. It’s easy to use and has great documentation. Additionally, the wide array of Rollup/Vite plugins can be used as well.

2
ghanlohar
Gajanan27
ShaminKochi, Kerala51 Ratings50 Reviews
Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I am using vite in one of my new production application in React. Vite is amazing like said in the docs and it is actually lightning fast. Vite uses esbuild under neath and you can see esbuild is super fast compared to webpack. The development server is instant and this is mainly because it uses react refresh plugin. So you can see instant changes without reloading the webpage and state being cleared. This is from my own experience. Another good thing about vite is it is easy to configure compared to webpack. I believe vite is the future of frontend tooling. The cli provided with vite is also amazing with one command you can create a react or vue project like create-react-app.

1
myGistSnippets
Moe Salah113 Ratings86 Reviews
2 months ago
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

This bundler is one of the best bundlers out there that I recently came across. It is very useful especially if you are trying to set up the project from scratch because of how easy it is to configure when compared to webpack! Not to mention that it also has a cli that allows you to auto-configure it as well. I've already migrated the current Vue project that I'm working on to Vite and the speed difference is very noticeable build time-wise! Great bundler 100%

0
Abhijith Vijayan~/ India / Kerala91 Ratings78 Reviews
npx abhijithvijayan
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Bleeding Edge

Recently I have come across this project when searching for Webpack alternatives. I have tried out ESBuild loader for webpack which was so fast. This project itself uses ESBuild and so it has been so smooth and 10x faster than my conventional babel + webpack setup. I am using Vite in one production ready app and so far it is working great. Highly recommended for everyone who are looking for alternatives.

0
Saurav KhdooliaGurugram, India88 Ratings81 Reviews
On way to be : )
7 months ago
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I've always been fond of good tech, especially in UI domain. Vite is one such tech. It uses esbuild and still provides fast refresh, even tho esbuild doesn't support that. It also has a middleware mode which can be used with express and the likes of it. That was my ah-ha moment when I took the leap to trust Vite over any other bundler for my prod apps from now on.

0

Alternatives

webpackA bundler for javascript and friends. Packs many modules into a few bundled assets. Code Splitting allows for loading parts of the application on demand. Through "loaders", modules can be CommonJs, AMD, ES6 modules, CSS, Images, JSON, Coffeescript, LESS, ... and your custom stuff.
GitHub Stars
60K
Weekly Downloads
21M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
994
Top Feedback
92Highly Customizable
87Great Documentation
71Hard to Use
@babel/core🐠 Babel is a compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
39M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
150
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
9Performant
esb
esbuildAn extremely fast JavaScript and CSS bundler and minifier
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
71
Top Feedback
21Performant
20Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
rollupNext-generation ES module bundler
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
96
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
19Great Documentation
16Performant
parcel-bundlerThe zero configuration build tool for the web. 📦🚀
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
108K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
133
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial