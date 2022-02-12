Next Generation Frontend Tooling
Vite (French word for "quick", pronounced
/vit/, like "veet") is a new breed of frontend build tool that significantly improves the frontend development experience. It consists of two major parts:
A dev server that serves your source files over native ES modules, with rich built-in features and astonishingly fast Hot Module Replacement (HMR).
A build command that bundles your code with Rollup, pre-configured to output highly optimized static assets for production.
In addition, Vite is highly extensible via its Plugin API and JavaScript API with full typing support.
I’ve used this for some of my more complex side projects. Vite is so ridiculously fast when compared to traditional bundlers written purely in JS. It’s easy to use and has great documentation. Additionally, the wide array of Rollup/Vite plugins can be used as well.
I am using vite in one of my new production application in React. Vite is amazing like said in the docs and it is actually lightning fast. Vite uses esbuild under neath and you can see esbuild is super fast compared to webpack. The development server is instant and this is mainly because it uses react refresh plugin. So you can see instant changes without reloading the webpage and state being cleared. This is from my own experience. Another good thing about vite is it is easy to configure compared to webpack. I believe vite is the future of frontend tooling. The cli provided with vite is also amazing with one command you can create a react or vue project like create-react-app.
This bundler is one of the best bundlers out there that I recently came across. It is very useful especially if you are trying to set up the project from scratch because of how easy it is to configure when compared to webpack! Not to mention that it also has a cli that allows you to auto-configure it as well. I've already migrated the current Vue project that I'm working on to Vite and the speed difference is very noticeable build time-wise! Great bundler 100%
Recently I have come across this project when searching for Webpack alternatives. I have tried out ESBuild loader for webpack which was so fast. This project itself uses ESBuild and so it has been so smooth and 10x faster than my conventional babel + webpack setup. I am using Vite in one production ready app and so far it is working great. Highly recommended for everyone who are looking for alternatives.
I've always been fond of good tech, especially in UI domain. Vite is one such tech. It uses esbuild and still provides fast refresh, even tho esbuild doesn't support that. It also has a middleware mode which can be used with express and the likes of it. That was my ah-ha moment when I took the leap to trust Vite over any other bundler for my prod apps from now on.