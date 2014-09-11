Powerful and customizable application health monitoring
In your project folder, type:
npm install vitalsigns
Load up VitalSigns and include a few of the built-in monitors:
var VitalSigns = require('vitalsigns'),
vitals = new VitalSigns();
vitals.monitor('cpu');
vitals.monitor('mem', {units: 'MB'});
vitals.monitor('tick');
We know the CPU hitting 100% is bad news. So is the tick.maxMs clearing 500.
vitals.unhealthyWhen('cpu', 'usage').equals(100);
vitals.unhealthyWhen('tick', 'maxMs').greaterThan(500);
Let's get application-specific. We'll monitor connections to a game and go unhealthy when they cross 200.
vitals.monitor({
connections: function() { return Game.getConnections(); }
}, {name: 'game'});
vitals.unhealthyWhen('game', 'connections').greaterThan(200);
We need to know when we go unhealthy...
vitals.on('healthChange', function(healthy, failedChecks) {
console.log("Server is " + (healthy ? 'healthy' : 'unhealthy') +
". Failed checks:", failedChecks);
});
And we have a load balancer hitting /health and looking for a non-200 response from express.
app.get('/health', vitals.express);
VitalSigns must be instantiated to use, and can optionally receive a set of options:
var vitals = new VitalSigns({
autoCheck: 5000,
httpHealthy: 200,
httpUnhealthy: 503
});
Default: false. The number of milliseconds to wait between automatic health checks, or boolean false to disable. Alternatively, 'true' can be specified to auto-check every 5 seconds.
Default: 200. The HTTP response code to send back in the VitalSigns.express HTTP endpoint when the server is healthy.
Default: 503. The HTTP response code to send back in the VitalSigns.express HTTP endpoint when the server is unhealthy.
Without stats to monitor, VitalSigns does nothing! In order for it to be useful, VitalSigns must be told what monitors to use. These can be the name of a built in monitor (cpu, mem, tick, and uptime), the name of a library in your project's node_modules folder, an object, or a function. See the "Kinds of Monitors" section below for more details.
Monitors are registered with:
instance.monitor({string|object|function} monitor, [{object} options])
Options are optional. If specified, they should be a Javascript object of key/value pairs specific to the monitor being loaded. In addition, a name field can be specified to override the default name for the module. For example, the following will cause CPU reports to be grouped under 'foo' instead of 'cpu':
instance.monitor('cpu', {name: 'foo'});
Before or after monitors are loaded, VitalSigns can be told what values are considered unhealthy. The syntax starts with:
instance.unhealthyWhen(<monitor>, <field>)
and the following can be added to the end to complete the definition:
.equals(<value>)
.greaterThan(<value>)
.lessThan(<value>)
.not // chainable with one of the above
For example, to mark the instance as unhealthy if monitor "foo" has a field named "bar" that's equal to or less than 5, use:
instance.unhealthyWhen('foo', 'bar').not.greaterThan(5);
Many constraints can be defined on one instance of VitalSigns.
Besides the above, the following calls are available on VitalSigns instances:
Destructs the instance, terminating autoChecks and any intervals set by any of the attached monitors. Also removes all event listeners. This is handy to do before shutdown to eliminate any ongoing process that might prevent the process from exiting.
A function to be passed to Express as the endpoint for a route. This function
will return HTTP 200 or 503 by default to represent healthy and unhealthy,
respectively. It will also provide the full health report returned by
getReport() as a JSON string with Content-type: application/json. Example:
app.get('/ping', instance.express);
A function to be passed to Hapi as the handler for a route. This function
will return HTTP 200 or 503 by default to represent healthy and unhealthy,
respectively. It will also provide the full health report returned by
getReport() as a JSON string with Content-type: application/json. Example:
server.route({method: 'GET', path: '/ping', handler: instance.hapi});
Returns an array of strings describing the constraints that failed the last
time
isHealthy() was called. Array will be empty if the instance was
healthy as of the last check.
Returns a Javascript object with the health report: each monitor name as keys, with the value being another Javascript object mapping each monitor's fields to their values. This function also attaches a 'healthy' field at the root level with a boolean true or false representing whether the instance is healthy based on this report.
Sample report:
{
cpu: {
usage: 50,
loadAvg1: 0.09,
loadAvg5: 0.80,
loadAvg15: 1.29
},
healthy: true
}
Set to true to flatten the report object to a single level of keys by concatenating nested key names. Example:
{
"cpu.usage": 50,
"cpu.loadAvg1": 0.09,
"cpu.loadAvg5": 0.80,
"cpu.loadAvg15": 1.29,
"healthy": true
}
If flatten is true, this is the string used to separate joined key names.
Returns true or false based on whether the instance is healthy. Also fires up to two events; see "Events" section below.
VitalSigns fires up to two events when the health is checked:
Fires every time
isHealthy() is called, which includes autoChecks and calls
to
getReport().
Fires when a health check is performed that causes the instance to switch from healthy to unhealthy, or vice versa. Provides the same arguments as the healthCheck event.
VitalSigns-compatible monitors come in all shapes and sizes. For distributed monitors, an object with 'name' and 'report' fields is highly recommended. Here are a few of the configurations:
module.exports = {
appName: "My Awesome App",
hostname: os.hostname()
};
module.exports = {
connections: function() {
return myApp.getConnections();
}
};
module.exports = {
name: 'MyMonitor',
report: function() {
return {
connections: myApp.getConnections();
lastConnection: myApp.getLastConnectionTime();
};
}
};
module.exports = function(options) {
if (!options)
options = {};
return {
name: 'MyMonitor',
report: function() {
return {
connections: myApp.getConnections();
lastConnection: myApp.getLastConnectionTime(options.dateFormat);
};
}
};
}
VitalSigns comes with a small number of application-unspecific monitors to report on general server and process health. They are:
Monitors CPU usage and load. Provides fields:
Options:
Monitors memory usage. Provides fields:
Options:
Monitors the speed of the event loop. For a Node.js app, this is the single most important set of statistics available. Provides fields:
Options:
avgMs and
maxMs.
Monitors application uptime. Provides fields:
VitalSigns is distributed under the MIT license.
VitalSigns was created by Tom Frost at Leadnomics in 2013.