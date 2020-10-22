npx visualize-bundle
npx visualize-bundle allows you to inspect your React Native bundle in just one command and to diagnose big modules.
Just like on the web, you want to make your JavaScript file as small as possible. Whenever your app opens, the phone needs to parse the whole JavaScript bundle before it can run the React Native code. On lower-end phones, a big bundle can be a bottleneck on startup performance.
This package simply downloads the bundle and the sourcemap from the running packager and uses source-map-explorer to visualize it.
No installation is needed, just type
npx visualize-bundle
into the command line. The
npx command is available with npm 5.2 or later.
By default the iOS production bundle is being analyzed. The following options are available:
-a, --android analyse Android bundle
-d, --dev analyse development bundle
-o, --output [dir] output directory
-p, --port [port] use custom port
-r, --report [string] Custom name for the report file (without ext)
-k, --keep [string] Don't delete JS bundle and source map after execution
-j, --json save output as JSON file instead of HTML
-v, --version print the version number
-h, --help print usage information
Contributions are welcome - You can clone the repository and start the tool using
npm start.
MIT