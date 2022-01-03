openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc

visual-center

by Javier Bórquez
0.1.1 (see all)

Tool to better align logos in the center of a container.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Visual Center

Tool that will find the visual center of your images / logos.

visual-center

How it works.

It calculates a visual weight value for every pixel on the image: the square root of the difference between that pixel and the background color. And then the algorithm tries to balance that weight in all directions.

Why the square root? http://spectrum.ieee.org/podcast/biomedical/bionics/does-the-brain-work-logarithmically

Programmatic Usage.

npm install visual-center --save

const getVisualCenter = require('visual-center')

getVisualCenter(<imgSrc>, function(err, result) {
  /*
    results in an object with the data as:
      {
        visualTop: <Visual center for Y axis, from 0 to 1>
        visualLeft: <Visual center for X axis, from 0 to 1>
        bgColor: <The background color that we detected>
        width: <The width of the image>
        height: <The height of the image>
      }
  */
})

License

BSD-3-Clause License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial