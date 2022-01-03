Tool that will find the visual center of your images / logos.

How it works.

It calculates a visual weight value for every pixel on the image: the square root of the difference between that pixel and the background color. And then the algorithm tries to balance that weight in all directions.

Why the square root? http://spectrum.ieee.org/podcast/biomedical/bionics/does-the-brain-work-logarithmically

Programmatic Usage.

npm install visual-center --save

const getVisualCenter = require ( 'visual-center' ) getVisualCenter(<imgSrc>, function(err, result) { /* results in an object with the data as: { visualTop: <Visual center for Y axis, from 0 to 1> visualLeft: <Visual center for X axis, from 0 to 1> bgColor: <The background color that we detected> width: <The width of the image> height: <The height of the image> } */ })

License

BSD-3-Clause License