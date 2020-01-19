A utility library for observing visibility changes of DOM elements. Immediately know when an element becomes hidden, partly visible or fully visible.
VisSense.js is lightweight (<4KB minified and gzipped), tested and documented. Best of all: No dependencies.
isHidden,
isVisible,
isFullyVisible,
percentage
Check out this bin for a quick demo, or here. See more examples on the demo page.
In this simple example a video will only be started if at least 75% of its area is in the users viewport:
var video = $('#video');
var videoVisibility = VisSense(video[0]);
if(videoVisibility.percentage() > 0.75) {
video.play();
}
In the following example the video will be started if it's at least 75% visible and stopped as soon as it is not visible anymore:
var video = $('#video');
var visibility = VisSense(video[0], { fullyvisible: 0.75 });
var visibility_monitor = visibility.monitor({
fullyvisible: function() {
video.play();
},
hidden: function() {
video.stop();
}
}).start();
See a slightly adapted version of this example live and try it on jsbin.com.
See vissense.github.io/vissense or generate the documentation locally.
Clone the repository and run
grunt docs
Install with npm
npm install vissense --save
Install with bower
bower install vissense/vissense --save
git clone https://github.com/vissense/vissense.git
npm install -g grunt-cli
npm install -g karma-cli
npm install -g bower
npm install
bower install
grunt
grunt test
or
grunt serve
and it automatically opens
http://localhost:3000/SpecRunner.html in your browser.
Object constructor. Options:
hidden (default: 0) - if percentage is equal or below this limit the element is considered hidden
fullyvisible (default: 1) - if percentage is equal or above this limit the element is considered fully visible
Note: you can omit
new keyword when calling
VisSense(...)
gets the current visible percentage (0..1)
true if element is hidden
true if element is visible
true if element is fully visible
returns an object representing the current state
{
"code": 0,
"state": "hidden",
"percentage": 0,
"visible": false,
"fullyvisible": false,
"hidden": true,
"previous": {}
}
This is an alias for getting a VisSense.VisMon object observing the current element. See the options below for more details.
var element = document.getElementById('video');
var visibility_monitor = VisSense(element).monitor({
visible: function() {
console.log('visible');
},
hidden: function() {
console.log('hidden');
}
}).start();
A monitor object lets you observe an element over a period of time. It emits certain events you can subscribe to, and it can be extended with custom logic.
Object constructor. Options:
strategy a strategy (or array of strategies) for observing the element. VisSense comes with two predefined strategies. See below.
start function to run when monitoring the element starts
stop function to run when monitoring the element stops
update function to run when elements update function is called
hidden function to run when element becomes hidden
visible function to run when element becomes visible
fullyvisible function to run when element becomes fully visible
visibilitychange function to run when the visibility of the element changes
percentagechange function to run when the percentage of the element changes
async a boolean flag indicating whether events are synchronous or asynchronous
var visobj = VisSense(document.getElementById('video'));
var visibilityMonitor = VisSense.VisMon(visobj, {
strategy: [
new VisSense.VisMon.Strategy.EventStrategy({ throttle: 42 })
],
visibilitychange: function() {
console.log('visibilitychange');
},
visible: function() {
console.log('element became visible');
}
}).start();
Strategies are hooks which let you intercept the monitoring process. e.g. updating the monitor, sending custom events, etc.
VisSense comes with two predefined strategies:
PollingStrategy a simple strategy which invokes
update() periodically.
EventStrategy this strategy registers event handlers for
visibilitychange,
scroll and
resize events and calls
update() accordingly.
A monitor can use any number of strategies. The default monitor uses a combination of
EventStrategy and
PollingStrategy. Feel free to write your own strategy to cover your specific requirements (it's super easy).
You can also pass an empty array if you don't want to use any strategy.
starts observing the element returns
this
stops observing the element
manually run the update procedure. this will fire all registered hooks accordingly e.g. when a percentage change happened.
returns a state object
{
"code": 1,
"state": "visible",
"percentage": 0.55,
"visible": true,
"fullyvisible": false,
"hidden": false
"previous" : {
"code": 2,
"state": "fullyvisible",
"percentage": 1,
"visible": true,
"fullyvisible": true,
"hidden": false
}
}
registers an event hook
visibility_monitor.on('percentagechange', function() { ... });
There is a builder available if you want to build more complex monitor objects.
var visobj = VisSense(document.getElementById('video'));
var visibilityMonitor = VisSense.VisMon.Builder(visobj)
.strategy(new VisSense.VisMon.Strategy.ConfigurablePollingStrategy({
hidden: 1000,
visible: 2000,
fullyvisible: 5000
}))
.strategy(new VisSense.VisMon.Strategy.EventStrategy({ throttle: 200 }))
.strategy(new VisSense.VisMon.Strategy.UserActivityStrategy({ inactiveAfter: 60000 }))
.strategy(new VisSense.VisMon.Strategy.PercentageTimeTestEventStrategy('50%/10s', {
percentageLimit: 0.5,
timeLimit: 10000,
interval: 100
}))
.strategy({
start: function(monitor) {
setTimeout(function() {
monitor.publish('mySpecialEvent');
}, 10000);
}
})
.on('start', function (monitor) {
console.log('[Visibility Monitor] Started!');
})
.on('stop', function (monitor) {
console.log('[Visibility Monitor] Stopped!');
})
.on('visible', function (monitor) {
console.log('[Visibility Monitor] Element became visible!');
})
.on('50%/10s', function (monitor) {
console.log('[Visibility Monitor] Element was >50% visible for 10 seconds!');
})
.on('mySpecialEvent', function (monitor) {
console.log('[Visibility Monitor] MySpecialEvent received!');
})
.build()
.startAsync();
This example uses external strategies. See UserActivityStrategy, PercentageTimeTestEventStrategy and ConfigurablePollingStrategy for more information.
The project is licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.