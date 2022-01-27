Visitor utilities for AssemblyScript Compiler transformers

Example

List Fields

The transformer:

import { ClassDeclaration, FieldDeclaration, MethodDeclaration, } from "../../as" ; import { ClassDecorator, registerDecorator } from "../decorator" ; import { getName } from "../utils" ; class ListMembers extends ClassDecorator { visitFieldDeclaration(node: FieldDeclaration): void { if (!node.name) console .log(getName(node) + "

" ); const name = getName(node); const _type = getName(node.type!); this .stdout.write(name + ": " + _type + "

" ); } visitMethodDeclaration(node: MethodDeclaration): void { const name = getName(node); if (name == "constructor" ) { return ; } const sig = getName(node.signature); this .stdout.write(name + ": " + sig + "

" ); } visitClassDeclaration(node: ClassDeclaration): void { this .visit(node.members); } get name(): string { return "list" ; } } export = registerDecorator( new ListMembers());

assembly/foo.ts:

class Foo { a: u8; b: bool; i: i32; }

And then compile with --transform flag:

asc assembly/foo.ts --transform ./dist/examples/list -- no Emit

Which prints the following to the console: