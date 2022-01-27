The transformer:
import {
ClassDeclaration,
FieldDeclaration,
MethodDeclaration,
} from "../../as";
import { ClassDecorator, registerDecorator } from "../decorator";
import { getName } from "../utils";
class ListMembers extends ClassDecorator {
visitFieldDeclaration(node: FieldDeclaration): void {
if (!node.name) console.log(getName(node) + "\n");
const name = getName(node);
const _type = getName(node.type!);
this.stdout.write(name + ": " + _type + "\n");
}
visitMethodDeclaration(node: MethodDeclaration): void {
const name = getName(node);
if (name == "constructor") {
return;
}
const sig = getName(node.signature);
this.stdout.write(name + ": " + sig + "\n");
}
visitClassDeclaration(node: ClassDeclaration): void {
this.visit(node.members);
}
get name(): string {
return "list";
}
}
export = registerDecorator(new ListMembers());
assembly/foo.ts:
@list
class Foo {
a: u8;
b: bool;
i: i32;
}
And then compile with
--transform flag:
asc assembly/foo.ts --transform ./dist/examples/list --noEmit
Which prints the following to the console:
a: u8
b: bool
i: i32