A little browserify-able shim/wrapper for the Page Visibility API.
watcher = require('visibility')()
Creates a new
EventEmitter that fires specific events when the pages's
visibility status has changed.
watcher.hidden()
Returns
true if the browser window is not currently visible. If the browser does not support the Page Visibility API, this method will always return
false.
watcher.visible()
Returns
true if the browser window is currently visible. If the browser does not support the Page Visibility API, this method will always return
true.
watcher.on('change', handler(visible))
Called whenever the page's visibility is toggled, passing
visible as a
boolean.
watcher.on('show', handler)
Called only when the page becomes visible again.
watcher.on('hide', handler)
Called only when the page is hidden.
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.