by Hugh Kennedy
0.0.0 (see all)

A little browserify-able shim/wrapper for the Page Visibility API

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

visibility experimental

A little browserify-able shim/wrapper for the Page Visibility API.

Usage

visibility

watcher = require('visibility')()

Creates a new EventEmitter that fires specific events when the pages's visibility status has changed.

watcher.hidden()

Returns true if the browser window is not currently visible. If the browser does not support the Page Visibility API, this method will always return false.

watcher.visible()

Returns true if the browser window is currently visible. If the browser does not support the Page Visibility API, this method will always return true.

watcher.on('change', handler(visible))

Called whenever the page's visibility is toggled, passing visible as a boolean.

watcher.on('show', handler)

Called only when the page becomes visible again.

watcher.on('hide', handler)

Called only when the page is hidden.

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

