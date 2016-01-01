Visavail.js - A Time Data Availability Chart

This library visualizes the availability of time-dependent data with a chart on a website.

Table of Contents

1. Description

The Visavail.js chart allows a quick insight into which periods of time a time-dependent dataset covers. It is visually similar to a Gantt chart and allows easy identification of missing pieces and gaps in large datasets. Missing periods of data are marked in red while blocks of complete periods of data are marked in green. The user discovers dates that define start and end of such periods by tooltips, as shown in the picture below.

An example use case is the visualization of a dataset that contains time-dependent stock market data. The question the Visavail.js chart tries to answer is

"Do I have continuous stock market data in my dataset and if not, where are the gaps?"

The Visavail.js library takes single data points with dates and information about data availability as inputs, combines them into time blocks, and visualizes these blocks.

2. Demo

Some example of Visavail.js in action is displayed at Demo. The source code of the a basic demo is shown in the file basic.html.

3. Usage

Input data format, display style and dependencies have to be considered for using the Visavail.js library successfully. The respective code snippets are explained below.

3.1. Input Data Format

The input to the Visavail.js library is a JSON-like structure. There are four formats that Visavail.js accepts. Which format is right for you depends on your use case.

3.1.1. Continuous Data

You should use the continuous data format if you want to display continuous recordings. Visavail.js assumes that information about the availability of some data is valid until the next data point shows up. Thus, the library will plot a continuous bar from the first to the last data point. The last data point will be assumed valid for a period of "interval_s" . The below code comments point out the elements that should be included in the input data.

var dataset = [{ "measure" : "Annual Report" , "measure_description" : "Descripion of Annual Report" "interval_s" : 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 , "data" : [ [ "2015-01-01" , 0 ], [ "2016-01-01" , 1 ], [ "2017-01-01" , 1 ], [ "2018-01-01" , 1 ] ] }];

If you want to add some descpription regarding measure, you can add a "measure_description" key to single dataset. Without enable y_title_tooltip enablement you can see the description as a svg title (no html enablement), if you enable the tooltip funziton for y title you can use also html tag for tooltip.

3.1.2. Data With Time Gaps

You should use the time gap data format if you want to display recordings that are not continuous. The availability data are valid for a specific period of time. This period is defined by a start and an end date, as shown in the code below. In this case, no information about "interval_s" (as explained in the previous use case) is needed.

var dataset = [{ "measure" : "Annual Report" , "data" : [ [ "2015-01-01" , 0 , "2015-03-04" ], [ "2016-01-01" , 1 , "2016-03-03" ], [ "2017-01-01" , 1 , "2017-03-06" ], [ "2018-01-01" , 1 , "2018-04-01" ] ] }];

The library also supports the display of data in smaller units than days as in the previous examples. Visavail.js currently supports display of data in second intervals. The code below is based on the time gap data format outlined above. To display date and time data correctly, all data must be formatted in a 24-hour format.

var dataset = [{ "measure" : "Room Occupancy" , "data" : [ [ "2016-01-01 12:00:00" , 1 , "2016-01-01 13:00:00" ], [ "2016-01-01 14:22:51" , 1 , "2016-01-01 16:14:12" ], [ "2016-01-01 19:20:05" , 0 , "2016-01-01 20:30:00" ], [ "2016-01-01 20:30:00" , 1 , "2016-01-01 22:00:00" ] ] }];

3.1.4. Data With Custom Categories

If you want to show data in other categories than "data available" and "no data available", the following example is for you. Visavail.js also supports displaying data in custom categories. In this case, you have to assign all of your categories a name and a class that is used for displaying the category in the chart.

The chart legend will not appear on charts with data in custom categories. In adding you have a tooltip_html key that you can use to display some html code when you hover over the bars in the chart. If tooltip_html is empty we display the name of value used on categories.

See the code below for an example.

var dataset = [{ "measure" : "Fat Bike" , "categories" : { "0" : { class : "rect_has_no_data" , tooltip_html : '<i class="fas fa-fw fa-exclamation-circle tooltip_has_no_data"></i>' }, "1" : { class : "rect_has_data" , tooltip_html : '<i class="fas fa-fw fa-check tooltip_has_data"></i>' }, "Zoe" : { class : "rect_purple" , tooltip_html : '<i class="fas fa-fw fa-trophy tooltip_purple"></i>' }, }, "category_percentage" : "Zoe" , "data" : [ [ "2016-01-01 12:00:00" , "Kim" , "2016-01-01 13:00:00" ], [ "2016-01-01 14:22:51" , "Zoe" , "2016-01-01 16:14:12" ], [ "2016-01-01 16:14:12" , "Bert" , "2016-01-01 17:14:12" ], [ "2016-01-01 19:20:05" , "Zoe" , "2016-01-01 20:30:00" ] ] }];

3.1.5. Display Style

The display style of the chart is defined by a CSS style. The names of the different CSS classes in the CSS style file are self-explanatory.

3.1.6. Type of Chart

The library support three type of chart for different type of visualization "bar" (default), "rhombus", "circle". If you want to change type of graph you can follow this code

var options = { graph :{ type : "circle" , height : 30 , width : 30 } };

3.2. Data Options

The options of the data are in JSON format and you can customize everything. | Name | Type | Default | Description | | ---- |------| ------- | ---------- | | measure | string | Name of measure that will be displayed on left side | | measure_url | string | Url that you can set as a link of measure| | measure_description | string | Description of mesurament diplayed when y_title_tooltip is enabled| | interval_s | number | Used on dataset without defined block to define dimension of last block | | data | [ [] ... []] | Array of Array Object that contain data to be displayed | | icon | Object{} | more info | Json Object that contain icon setting that will be pre-append to y title | | percentage | Object{} | more info | Json Object used in cans og char option: y_percentage.enable and y_percentage.custom_percentage is setted a true |

#



3.2.1. Measure Labels with HTML

Measure labels can be expressed in full HTML via the measure_html property in the dataset . Here is an example: At the moment this type of labels are suspended due to incompatibility with IE11 and wrapping text

WE HAVE INTRODUCED measure_description that in combination with y_title_tooltip can support html tag

3.2.2. Icon property

Name Type Default Description url string Url of image width int Width of image to be used height int Width of image to be used padding Object{left: int, right: int } Object with 2 key, left, for add margin to left, right to add margin on right background_class string Class for customize the circle appended on the background of icon

3.2.3. Percentage property

Name Type Default Description measure string Value to set on the right of the graph class string Class to be used for this custom param

3.2.4. Complex data example

This is a simple complex example with all data features enabled:

var dataset = [{ "measure" : "Fat Bike" , "categories" : { "0" : { class : "rect_has_no_data" , tooltip_html : '<i class="fas fa-fw fa-exclamation-circle tooltip_has_no_data"></i>' }, "1" : { class : "rect_has_data" , tooltip_html : '<i class="fas fa-fw fa-check tooltip_has_data"></i>' }, "Zoe" : { class : "rect_purple" , tooltip_html : '<i class="fas fa-fw fa-trophy tooltip_purple"></i>' }, }, "category_percentage" : "Zoe" , "data" : [ [ "2016-01-01 12:00:00" , "Kim" , "2016-01-01 13:00:00" ], [ "2016-01-01 14:22:51" , "Zoe" , "2016-01-01 16:14:12" ], [ "2016-01-01 16:14:12" , "Bert" , "2016-01-01 17:14:12" ], [ "2016-01-01 19:20:05" , "Zoe" , "2016-01-01 20:30:00" ] ], "icon" : { "url" : "your_url_file" , "width" : 24 , "height" : 24 , "padding" : { "left" : 0 , "right" : 5 }, "background_class" : "icon_class" }, "percentage" : { "measure" : "45 %" , class : "y_percentace_test" } }];

3.3. Chart Options

The options of the chart are in JSON format and you can customize everything. You can pass the JSON Object to library with custom settings

Name Type Default Description id_div_container string visavail_container Id of div that contain the graph tag moment_locale string autodetect The lib autodetect language browser and set the moment library automatically. You can change this parameter with a string contained into locale moment.js lib. if you set to null moment use "en" format as default (see moment.js library) margin Object{} more info Json Object that contain margin of graphs include title, legent etc. padding Object{} more info Json Object that contain padding of graphs width number 960 Width of the graph, this option was ignored if option resposive is enabled reduce_space_wrap number 36 Space for three dots when you use a simple title of mesurment line_spacing number 16 Space between two row of dataset emphasize_year_ticks boolean true Emphasize the year when the range of data cover one more year emphasize_month_ticks boolean true Emphasize the month when the range of data cover one more month and not exceed the year max_display_datasets number 0 max. no. of datasets that is displayed, 0: all (is the same option of original library) ticks_for_graph number 6 number of ticks that is displayed, null: max enter in the tick (may cause overlap problem). N.B the ticks are controlled by d3.js lib. in some case this value will be ignored but help you for prevent overlap xaxis top cur_display_first_dataset number 0 current first dataset to display (is the same option of original library) display_date_range Array[] [0,0] range of dates that will be shown. If from-date (1st element) or to-date (2nd element) is zero, it will be determined according to your data (default: automatically) custom_categories boolean false Set to true if you want to use custom category is_date_only_format boolean false Check if the date is with date only ( will set Automatically) show_y_title boolean true If you set to fale, reminder to set properly margin and padding left y_title_some_unavailability_class string some_unavailability Set a additional custom class to y_title when some unavailability, if you want y_title_total_unavailability_class string total_unavailability Set a additional custom class to y_title when total unavailability, if you want y_title_total_availability_class string total_availability Set a additional custom class to y_title when total availability, if you want date_in_utc boolean false Set true or false in base of your type of date. If true we use moment to set the date in the current user timezone or in the timezone set by script. For improve the speed of graph we suggest to you to set this parameter to false and convert your dataset with moment before send to graph date_is_descending boolean false Set true if you want display your dataset is descending version (from now to old). If false the data was diplayed in standard view N.B.: the data in dataset is in ascending order defined_blocks boolean false If set to true the we ignore interval_s options in datasets and we use a block defined. This option is set automatically if in there is a date/time defined onClickBlock function(d,i) null return "d" an arry with date and value precessed and "i" value of block clicked item y_title_tooltip Object{} more info Json Object that contain tooltip option for the graph. For the content of div we use "measure_description" tag that can be contain also html tag y_percentage Object{} more info Json Object that contain y_percentage option for the graph tooltip Object{} more info Json Object that contain tooltip option for the graph legend Object{} more info Json Object that contain legend option for the graph title Object{} more info Json Object that contain title option for the graph sub_title Object{} more info Json Object that contain sub-title option for the graph icon Object{} more info Json Object that contain icon option for the graph graph Object{} more info Json Object that contain option for custom type of graph responsive Object{} more info Json Object that contain option for responsive layout of graph zoom Object{} more info Json Object that contain option for zoom in the graph sub_chart Object{} more info Json Object that contain option for enable sub-chart in the graph custom_time_format Object{} more info Json Object that contain option for customize the x-axes tick into graph

3.3.1. Margin

Name Type Default Description top number 65 Number express in px bottom number 40 Number express in px right number 20 Number express in px left number 100 Number express in px

3.3.2. Padding

Name Type Default Description top number -50 Number express in px bottom number 10 Number express in px (not used at the moment) right number 0 Number express in px, used for move the y percentage on the right left number -100 Number express in px, used for move the y title on the left

3.3.3. Y Title Tooltip

Name Type Default Description enabled boolean false enable possibility to activate tooltip over on Y lable class string y-tooltip Set a custrom class if you want type string right Three type of tooltip: "top" is a div on top of y label, "bottom" is a div on bottom of y label,"right" is a div on right of y label, spacing Object{} {left: 15, right:15, top: 15,bottom:10} used to add space to tooltip in base of tooltip type selected fixed boolean false Valid only on "left" tooltip type, if true fixed the tooltip all right of y lable duration number 150 Number in ms for the animation duration (all tooltip otpion)

3.3.4. Tooltip

Name Type Default Description class string tooltip Set a custrom class if you want height number 10 height of tooltip , correspond to line-height of class tooltip from css) position string top Two type of tooltip: "top" is a div before bar follow the mouse only left, "overlay" follow the mouse left and height left_spacing number 0 Left space from tooltip and mouse date_plus_time boolean false enable date and time on tooltip (override the is_date_only_format option) only_first_date boolean false show only first date on tooltip (we suggest to use this on rhombus or circle graph) duration number 150 Number in ms for the animation duration (all tooltip otpion) hover_zoom Object{} more info option for zoom block on hover

#



3.3.5. 3.3.4.1 Hover Zoom Option

Name Type Default Description enabled boolean false Enable block zoom whe mouse hover ratio number 0.4 Number from 0 to 1 that incrase the block size. It will be multiplied with option line_spacing

3.3.6. Legend

Name Type Default Description enabled boolean true Enable the legend (If you use a custom categories the legend is hidden) line_space number 12 height of legend font , correspond to line-height of class tooltip from css) offset number 5 Distance from two data of legend x_right_offset number 150 Legend position distance from right has_no_data_text string No Data available String for no data available has_data_text string Data available String for no data available

3.3.7. Title

Name Type Default Description enabled boolean true Enable the title line_space number 16 height of legend font , correspond to line-height of class tooltip from css) text string Data Availability Plot String Title

3.3.8. Sub Title

Name Type Default Description enabled boolean true Enable the title line_space number 16 height of legend font , correspond to line-height of class tooltip from css) from_text string from String for from date to_text string to String for to date

3.3.9. Icon

Name Type Default Description class_has_data string fas fa-fw fa-check custom icon call (for example font awesome) class_has_no_data string fas fa-fw fa-times custom icon call (for example font awesome)

3.3.10. Graph

Name Type Default Description type string bar There are three type of graph; "bar" is a classical horizzontal bar, "rhombus" use a rhombus for a simple alert, "circle" a drop for a event chart height number 20 height of type of graph width number 20 width of type of graph, used only for rhombus type and circle type

3.3.11. Responsive

Name Type Default Description enabled boolean false Enable the resposive chart for a responsive layout (this option recreate the chart when the page or div of chart will be resized) onresize function null at the moment not supported

3.3.12. Zoom

Name Type Default Description enabled boolean false Enable the zoom in the chart. We can zoom with mousewheel and you can mof left-right for move in the graph onZoom function(e) null return a current array with current domain of current zoom in date format onZoomStart function(e) null return a d3.event json object when zoom start onZoomEnd function(e) null return a array with current domain of current zoom in date format at the end of the zoom

3.3.13. Sub Chart

Name Type Default Description enabled boolean false Enable the sub-chart under the chart. We can drag, move, zoom with this height number 0 Height of bottom sub chart animation boolean true Enable animation when you drag, move the sub_chart bar margin Object{} {top:20, bottom:0} Integer value to add some space top or bottom after sub_chart graph Object{} more info option for zoom block on hover

#



3.3.14. Sub Chart Graph Option

Name Type Default Description enabled boolean true Create a mini chart into sub_chart bar (need to have a sufficient height to contain the graph) width number 7 width of type of graph, used only for rhombus type and circle type height number 7 height of type of graph into sub_chart line_spacing number 7 Space between two row of dataset into sub_chart

3.3.15. Custom Tick Format

This library use moment.js to customize and convert the date format/language in base of moment.locale() function (we autodetect the browser language!). If you what change manually the tick format you can customize with this option.

With set this option you override the automatic tick format execute by library for a specific locale.

Name Type Default Description format_millisecond string moment convertion custom format for millisecond format_second string moment convertion custom format for second format_minute string moment convertion custom format for minute format_hour string moment convertion custom format for hour format_day string moment convertion custom format for day format_week string moment convertion custom format for week format_month string moment convertion custom format for month format_year string moment convertion custom format for year

3.3.16. Y Percentage

Name Type Default Description enabled boolean false enable percentage some_unavailability_class string some_unavailability Set a additional custom class to y_percentage when some unavailability, if you want total_unavailability_class string total_unavailability Set a additional custom class to y_percentage when total unavailability, if you want total_availability_class string total_availability Set a additional custom class to y_percentage when total availability, if you want percentageFormat function See code Set a custom percentage format function if you want unavailabililty_percentage boolean false If true, calculates the percentage of unavailability instead of availability. Not valid if custom categories enabled custom_percentage boolean false If true, append a custom text present in the measurment data under key: percentage.measure

3.3.17. Example Usage

In this example we use a custom id for a div container and div graph, custom icon for tooltip, enabled zoom and resposive layout

var options = { id_div_container : "visavail_container" , id_div_graph : "visavail_graph" , icon : { class_has_data : 'fas fa-fw fa-check' , class_has_no_data : 'fas fa-fw fa-exclamation-circle' }, zoom :{ enabled : true , }, responsive :{ enabled : true , } };

3.3.18. Implementation

To use the chart in your project, follow these steps:

Copy the visavail.js and visavail.css into your css and js forder project (for minify version). Assuming that your website is in the root folder, add the following lines to the <head> of your website: < link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Muli" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" > < link href = "./css/visavail.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" > < link href = "./css/font-awesome.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" > And the following lines to the <body> of your website: < script src = "./js/moment-with-locales.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "./js/d3.min.js" charset = "utf-8" > </ script > < script src = "./visavail/js/visavail.js" > </ script > < div style = "overflow: hidden;" class = "visavail" id = "visavail_container" > < p id = "visavail_graph" > </ p > </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" > moment.locale( "en" ); var dataset = ... var options = { id_div_container: "visavail_container" , id_div_graph: "visavail_graph" , }; var chart = visavail.generate(options, dataset) </ script >

3.3.19. Integrate into Angular

You can use this library in your Anular 2+ project (tested in versions 2 to 8). Follow these steps to integrate it:

Add to your package.json d3, moment and visavail package with npm installation In your component in the import section insert this line import * as visavail from "visavail" ; Create a JSON object in your component class that can be contain the dataset, options and chart Add the div in your html where you want to put the graph Call visavail.generate(...) funtion to generate the graph

You can find an example implementation HERE

3.3.20. Integrate into React.js

You can use this library in your React project (not completely tested). Follow these steps to integrate it:

Add to your package.json d3, moment and visavail package with npm installation In your component in the import section insert this line import * as visavail from "visavail" ; Create a JSON object in your component class that can be contain the dataset, options and chart Add the div in your render() function Call visavail.generate(...) funtion to generate the graph into componentDidMount() If you want update the chart with new data, you can call the updateGraph(dataset) function into componentDidUpdate() react function

You can find an example of implementation HERE

3.3.21. 3.1.29.Visavail Function

The Visavail library contains functions to update, change and delete the graph without using manual functions, explained in the table below.

You can associate chart = visavail.generate(.....) and call chart.someFunctio() to change the graph

Name Argument Description udpateGraph(options, dataset) options: JSON object with options, dataset: Array of JSON With this function you can update the graph with new optiorn or new data or something related to dataset object. If you wnat mantain same oprion, you che put the first argument as null resizeWidth(width) width: Number With this function you can update manually the width of the graph displayDateRange(date_range, dataset) date_range: [first date, second_date], dataset: Array of JSON With this function you can update the date range of the graph to focus the graph in a specific time of period destroy() empty With this function you can delete the graph and all div generate by library

4. Public Projects With Visavail.js

Jina Yoon of Brown University used Visavail.js in her sleep tracker comparison

GanttLab uses Visavail.js to present Gitlab and Github issues in a Gantt chart

5. Download

An archive with the library can be downloaded from the releases page.

6. Dependencies

Visavail.js depends on these libraries:

D3.js JavaScript library as a visualization framework,

Moment.js for formatting dates in tooltips and

Font Awesome for icons in the tooltips.

7. Contribution

We welcome any contribution or feedback. Please let us know about your comments via the Issues tab on GitHub

8. License

The Visavail.js library is distributed under the MIT License (MIT). Please also take note of the licenses of the dependencies.