openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vr

vis-react

by Anish M Prasad
0.5.1 (see all)

Data visualization library based on vis.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

566

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Graph

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vis-react

A React component to display beautiful network graphs using vis.js

Make sure to visit visjs.org for more info.

Rendered graphs are scrollable, zoomable, retina ready, dynamic, and switch layout on double click.

Due to the imperative nature of vis.js, updating graph properties causes complete redraw of graph and completely porting it to React is a big project itself!

This component takes three vis.js configuration objects as properties:

  • graph: contains two arrays { edges, nodes }
  • options: normal vis.js options as described here
  • events: an object that has event name as keys and their callback as values

Installation

// with npm
$ npm install vis-react --save

// with yarn
$ yarn add vis-react

Load

To use a component, include the javascript and css files of vis in your root html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
    <head>
        <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vis/4.21.0/vis.min.js"></script>
        <link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vis/4.21.0/vis.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
    </head>
    <body>
        <script type="text/javascript">
            // ... load a visualization
        </script>
    </body>
</html>

or load vis.js using require.js. Note that vis.css must be loaded too.

Usage

import Graph from 'vis-react';

var graph = {
    nodes: [
        { id: 1, label: 'Node 1' },
        { id: 2, label: 'Node 2' },
        { id: 3, label: 'Node 3' },
        { id: 4, label: 'Node 4' },
        { id: 5, label: 'Node 5' }
    ],
    edges: [
        { from: 1, to: 2 },
        { from: 1, to: 3 },
        { from: 2, to: 4 },
        { from: 2, to: 5 }
    ]
};

var options = {
    layout: {
        hierarchical: true
    },
    edges: {
        color: '#000000'
    },
    interaction: { hoverEdges: true }
};

var events = {
    select: function(event) {
        var { nodes, edges } = event;
    }
};

React.render(
    <Graph
        graph={graph}
        options={options}
        events={events}
        style={style}
        getNetwork={this.getNetwork}
        getEdges={this.getEdges}
        getNodes={this.getNodes}
        vis={vis => (this.vis = vis)}
    />,
    document.body
);

Yes, it's really all you need to get started as you can see in this live and interactive demo:

Edit Button

Props

NameTypeRequiredDescription
graphobjecttrueNodes and Edges
optionsobjecttrueOptions
eventsobjecttrueEvents callback
styleobjectfalseCustom styles
getNetworkfuncfalseNetwork nodes
getNodesfuncfalseAll nodes
visobjectfalsevis instance

Demo

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

reaflow🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
efr
echarts-for-react⛳️ Apache ECharts components for React wrapper. 一个简单的 Apache echarts 的 React 封装。
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
81K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdt
react-d3-tree:deciduous_tree: React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
rtg
react-tree-graphA react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
17K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
rgv
react-graph-visA react component to render nice graphs using vis.js
GitHub Stars
735
Weekly Downloads
11K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
See 27 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial