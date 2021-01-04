A React component to display beautiful network graphs using vis.js
Make sure to visit visjs.org for more info.
Rendered graphs are scrollable, zoomable, retina ready, dynamic, and switch layout on double click.
Due to the imperative nature of vis.js, updating graph properties causes complete redraw of graph and completely porting it to React is a big project itself!
This component takes three vis.js configuration objects as properties:
// with npm
$ npm install vis-react --save
// with yarn
$ yarn add vis-react
To use a component, include the javascript and css files of vis in your root html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vis/4.21.0/vis.min.js"></script>
<link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vis/4.21.0/vis.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
</head>
<body>
<script type="text/javascript">
// ... load a visualization
</script>
</body>
</html>
or load vis.js using require.js. Note that vis.css must be loaded too.
import Graph from 'vis-react';
var graph = {
nodes: [
{ id: 1, label: 'Node 1' },
{ id: 2, label: 'Node 2' },
{ id: 3, label: 'Node 3' },
{ id: 4, label: 'Node 4' },
{ id: 5, label: 'Node 5' }
],
edges: [
{ from: 1, to: 2 },
{ from: 1, to: 3 },
{ from: 2, to: 4 },
{ from: 2, to: 5 }
]
};
var options = {
layout: {
hierarchical: true
},
edges: {
color: '#000000'
},
interaction: { hoverEdges: true }
};
var events = {
select: function(event) {
var { nodes, edges } = event;
}
};
React.render(
<Graph
graph={graph}
options={options}
events={events}
style={style}
getNetwork={this.getNetwork}
getEdges={this.getEdges}
getNodes={this.getNodes}
vis={vis => (this.vis = vis)}
/>,
document.body
);
Yes, it's really all you need to get started as you can see in this live and interactive demo:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|graph
object
true
|Nodes and Edges
|options
object
true
|Options
|events
object
true
|Events callback
|style
object
false
|Custom styles
|getNetwork
func
false
|Network nodes
|getNodes
func
false
|All nodes
|vis
object
false
|vis instance
MIT