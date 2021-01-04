A React component to display beautiful network graphs using vis.js

Make sure to visit visjs.org for more info.

Rendered graphs are scrollable, zoomable, retina ready, dynamic, and switch layout on double click.

Due to the imperative nature of vis.js, updating graph properties causes complete redraw of graph and completely porting it to React is a big project itself!

This component takes three vis.js configuration objects as properties:

graph: contains two arrays { edges, nodes }

options: normal vis.js options as described here

events: an object that has event name as keys and their callback as values

Installation

// with npm $ npm install vis-react // with yarn $ yarn add vis-react

Load

To use a component, include the javascript and css files of vis in your root html:

< html > < head > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vis/4.21.0/vis.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vis/4.21.0/vis.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> </ head > < body > < script type = "text/javascript" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

or load vis.js using require.js. Note that vis.css must be loaded too.

Usage

import Graph from 'vis-react' ; var graph = { nodes : [ { id : 1 , label : 'Node 1' }, { id : 2 , label : 'Node 2' }, { id : 3 , label : 'Node 3' }, { id : 4 , label : 'Node 4' }, { id : 5 , label : 'Node 5' } ], edges : [ { from : 1 , to : 2 }, { from : 1 , to : 3 }, { from : 2 , to : 4 }, { from : 2 , to : 5 } ] }; var options = { layout : { hierarchical : true }, edges : { color : '#000000' }, interaction : { hoverEdges : true } }; var events = { select : function ( event ) { var { nodes, edges } = event; } }; React.render( < Graph graph = {graph} options = {options} events = {events} style = {style} getNetwork = {this.getNetwork} getEdges = {this.getEdges} getNodes = {this.getNodes} vis = {vis => (this.vis = vis)} />, document.body );

Yes, it's really all you need to get started as you can see in this live and interactive demo:

Props

Name Type Required Description graph object true Nodes and Edges options object true Options events object true Events callback style object false Custom styles getNetwork func false Network nodes getNodes func false All nodes vis object false vis instance

MIT