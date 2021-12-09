Network is a visualization to display networks and networks consisting of nodes and edges. The visualization is easy to use and supports custom shapes, styles, colors, sizes, images, and more. The network visualization works smooth on any modern browser for up to a few thousand nodes and edges. To handle a larger amount of nodes, Network has clustering support. Network uses HTML canvas for rendering.
Install via npm:
$ npm install vis-network
A basic example on loading a Network is shown below. More examples can be found in the examples directory of the project.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Network</title>
<script
type="text/javascript"
src="https://unpkg.com/vis-network/standalone/umd/vis-network.min.js"
></script>
<style type="text/css">
#mynetwork {
width: 600px;
height: 400px;
border: 1px solid lightgray;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="mynetwork"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
// create an array with nodes
var nodes = new vis.DataSet([
{ id: 1, label: "Node 1" },
{ id: 2, label: "Node 2" },
{ id: 3, label: "Node 3" },
{ id: 4, label: "Node 4" },
{ id: 5, label: "Node 5" },
]);
// create an array with edges
var edges = new vis.DataSet([
{ from: 1, to: 3 },
{ from: 1, to: 2 },
{ from: 2, to: 4 },
{ from: 2, to: 5 },
{ from: 3, to: 3 },
]);
// create a network
var container = document.getElementById("mynetwork");
var data = {
nodes: nodes,
edges: edges,
};
var options = {};
var network = new vis.Network(container, data, options);
</script>
</body>
</html>
To build the library from source, clone the project from github
$ git clone git://github.com/visjs/vis-network.git
The source code uses the module style of node (require and module.exports) to
organize dependencies. To install all dependencies and build the library,
run
npm install in the root of the project.
$ cd vis-network
$ npm install
Then, the project can be build running:
$ npm run build
To test the library, install the project dependencies once:
$ npm install
Then run the tests:
$ npm run test
Copyright (C) 2010-2018 Almende B.V. and Contributors Copyright (c) 2018-2021 Vis.js contributors
Vis.js is dual licensed under both
and
Vis.js may be distributed under either license.