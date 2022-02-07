Graph3d is an interactive visualization chart to draw data in a three dimensional graph. You can freely move and zoom in the graph by dragging and scrolling in the window. Graph3d also supports animation of a graph.

Graph3d uses HTML canvas to render graphs, and can render up to a few thousands of data points smoothly.

Install

Install via npm:

npm install vis-graph3d

Example

A basic example on loading a Timeline is shown below. More examples can be found in the examples directory of the project.

< html > < head > < title > Graph 3D demo </ title > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/vis-graph3d@latest/dist/vis-graph3d.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var data = null ; var graph = null ; function custom ( x, y ) { return ( Math .sin(x/ 50 ) * Math .cos(y/ 50 ) * 50 + 50 ); } function drawVisualization ( ) { data = new vis.DataSet(); var counter = 0 ; var steps = 50 ; var axisMax = 314 ; var axisStep = axisMax / steps; for ( var x = 0 ; x < axisMax; x+=axisStep) { for ( var y = 0 ; y < axisMax; y+=axisStep) { var value = custom(x,y); data.add({ id :counter++, x :x, y :y, z :value, style :value}); } } var options = { width : '600px' , height : '600px' , style : 'surface' , showPerspective : true , showGrid : true , showShadow : false , keepAspectRatio : true , verticalRatio : 0.5 }; var container = document .getElementById( 'mygraph' ); graph = new vis.Graph3d(container, data, options); } </ script > </ head > < body onload = "drawVisualization();" > < div id = "mygraph" > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Build

To build the library from source, clone the project from github

$ git clone git:

The source code uses the module style of node (require and module.exports) to organize dependencies. To install all dependencies and build the library, run npm install in the root of the project.

cd vis-graph3d npm install

Then, the project can be build running:

npm run build

Test

To test the library, install the project dependencies once:

npm install

Then run the tests:

npm run test

Contribute

Contributions to the vis.js library are very welcome! We can't do this alone!

