Graph3d is an interactive visualization chart to draw data in a three dimensional graph. You can freely move and zoom in the graph by dragging and scrolling in the window. Graph3d also supports animation of a graph.
Graph3d uses HTML canvas to render graphs, and can render up to a few thousands of data points smoothly.
Install via npm:
$ npm install vis-graph3d
A basic example on loading a Timeline is shown below. More examples can be found in the examples directory of the project.
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Graph 3D demo</title>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vis-graph3d@latest/dist/vis-graph3d.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var data = null;
var graph = null;
function custom(x, y) {
return (Math.sin(x/50) * Math.cos(y/50) * 50 + 50);
}
// Called when the Visualization API is loaded.
function drawVisualization() {
// Create and populate a data table.
data = new vis.DataSet();
// create some nice looking data with sin/cos
var counter = 0;
var steps = 50; // number of datapoints will be steps*steps
var axisMax = 314;
var axisStep = axisMax / steps;
for (var x = 0; x < axisMax; x+=axisStep) {
for (var y = 0; y < axisMax; y+=axisStep) {
var value = custom(x,y);
data.add({id:counter++,x:x,y:y,z:value,style:value});
}
}
// specify options
var options = {
width: '600px',
height: '600px',
style: 'surface',
showPerspective: true,
showGrid: true,
showShadow: false,
keepAspectRatio: true,
verticalRatio: 0.5
};
// Instantiate our graph object.
var container = document.getElementById('mygraph');
graph = new vis.Graph3d(container, data, options);
}
</script>
</head>
<body onload="drawVisualization();">
<div id="mygraph"></div>
</body>
</html>
To build the library from source, clone the project from github
$ git clone git://github.com/visjs/vis-graph3d.git
The source code uses the module style of node (require and module.exports) to
organize dependencies. To install all dependencies and build the library,
run
npm install in the root of the project.
$ cd vis-graph3d
$ npm install
Then, the project can be build running:
$ npm run build
To test the library, install the project dependencies once:
$ npm install
Then run the tests:
$ npm run test
Contributions to the vis.js library are very welcome! We can't do this alone!
Copyright (C) 2010-2018 Almende B.V. and Contributors
Vis.js is dual licensed under both
and
Vis.js may be distributed under either license.