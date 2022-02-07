openbase logo
vis-graph3d

by visjs
6.0.2 (see all)

📊 Create interactive, animated 3d graphs. Surfaces, lines, dots and block styling out of the box.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

424

GitHub Stars

193

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

87

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

vis-graph3d

example chart

Graph3d is an interactive visualization chart to draw data in a three dimensional graph. You can freely move and zoom in the graph by dragging and scrolling in the window. Graph3d also supports animation of a graph.

Graph3d uses HTML canvas to render graphs, and can render up to a few thousands of data points smoothly.

Badges

GitHub contributors GitHub stars

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Greenkeeper badge

Install

Install via npm:

$ npm install vis-graph3d

Example

A basic example on loading a Timeline is shown below. More examples can be found in the examples directory of the project.

<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>Graph 3D demo</title>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/vis-graph3d@latest/dist/vis-graph3d.min.js"></script>
  <script type="text/javascript">
    var data = null;
    var graph = null;

    function custom(x, y) {
      return (Math.sin(x/50) * Math.cos(y/50) * 50 + 50);
    }

    // Called when the Visualization API is loaded.
    function drawVisualization() {
      // Create and populate a data table.
      data = new vis.DataSet();
      // create some nice looking data with sin/cos
      var counter = 0;
      var steps = 50;  // number of datapoints will be steps*steps
      var axisMax = 314;
      var axisStep = axisMax / steps;
      for (var x = 0; x < axisMax; x+=axisStep) {
        for (var y = 0; y < axisMax; y+=axisStep) {
          var value = custom(x,y);
          data.add({id:counter++,x:x,y:y,z:value,style:value});
        }
      }

      // specify options
      var options = {
        width:  '600px',
        height: '600px',
        style: 'surface',
        showPerspective: true,
        showGrid: true,
        showShadow: false,
        keepAspectRatio: true,
        verticalRatio: 0.5
      };

      // Instantiate our graph object.
      var container = document.getElementById('mygraph');
      graph = new vis.Graph3d(container, data, options);
    }
  </script>
</head>
<body onload="drawVisualization();">
<div id="mygraph"></div>
</body>
</html>

Build

To build the library from source, clone the project from github

$ git clone git://github.com/visjs/vis-graph3d.git

The source code uses the module style of node (require and module.exports) to organize dependencies. To install all dependencies and build the library, run npm install in the root of the project.

$ cd vis-graph3d
$ npm install

Then, the project can be build running:

$ npm run build

Test

To test the library, install the project dependencies once:

$ npm install

Then run the tests:

$ npm run test

Contribute

Contributions to the vis.js library are very welcome! We can't do this alone!

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website.

License

Copyright (C) 2010-2018 Almende B.V. and Contributors

Vis.js is dual licensed under both

and

Vis.js may be distributed under either license.

