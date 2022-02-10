This is mostly (same export structure) a "plug'n & play replacement" for vis, wich is no longer maintained

Vis.js is a dynamic, browser based visualization library. The library is designed to be easy to use, handle large amounts of dynamic data, and enable manipulation of the data. The library consists of the following components:

DataSet and DataView. A flexible key/value based data set. Add, update, and remove items. Subscribe on changes in the data set. A DataSet can filter and order items, and convert fields of items. A filtered and/or formatted view on a DataSet.

Network. Display a network (force directed graph) with nodes and edges.

Timeline and Graph2d. Display different types of data on a timeline.

Graph3d. Display data in a three dimensional graph.

This repository bundles multiple libraries:

It also includes other external libraries:

moment.js

@egjs/hammerjs

keycharm

timsort

and some propably more...

Usage

⚠️ This library is very big and should better not be used! Please use one of the libraries from the visjs family instead!

If you really want to, you can replace your old almende/vis@4.12 files with our new one (replace latest by a specific version to prevent unexpected updates):

< script src = "//unpkg.com/vis-charts@latest/dist/vis.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "//unpkg.com/vis-charts@latest/dist/vis.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" >

Contribute

Contributions to the visjs libraries are very welcome! We can't do this alone!

License

Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Almende B.V. and contributors Copyright (c) 2017-2020 vis.js contributors

Vis.js is dual licensed under both

The Apache 2.0 License http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

and

The MIT License http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

Vis.js may be distributed under either license.