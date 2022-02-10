This is mostly (same export structure) a "plug'n & play replacement" for vis, wich is no longer maintained
Vis.js is a dynamic, browser based visualization library. The library is designed to be easy to use, handle large amounts of dynamic data, and enable manipulation of the data. The library consists of the following components:
This repository bundles multiple libraries:
It also includes other external libraries:
⚠️ This library is very big and should better not be used! Please use one of the libraries from the visjs family instead!
If you really want to, you can replace your old
almende/vis@4.12 files with our new one (replace
latest by a specific version to prevent unexpected updates):
<script src="//unpkg.com/vis-charts@latest/dist/vis.min.js"></script>
<link href="//unpkg.com/vis-charts@latest/dist/vis.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css">
Contributions to the visjs libraries are very welcome! We can't do this alone!
Copyright (c) 2014-2017 Almende B.V. and contributors Copyright (c) 2017-2020 vis.js contributors
Vis.js is dual licensed under both
and
Vis.js may be distributed under either license.