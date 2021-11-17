Install
npm i --save virtualizedtableforantd4
the opts of
useVT(examples)
interface vt_opts {
id?: number;
/**
* @default 5
*/
overscanRowCount?: number;
/**
* this only needs the scroll.y
*/
scroll?: {
y: number;
};
/**
* wheel event(only works on native events).
*/
onScroll?: ({ left, top, isEnd, }:
{ top: number; left: number; isEnd: boolean }) => void;
initTop?: number;
/**
* @default false
*/
debug?: boolean;
// pass -1 means scroll to the bottom of the table
ref?: React.MutableRefObject<{
scrollTo: (y: number) => void;
}>
}
+ Quick start
> You need to change your style like following if your Table.size is not default.
> 如果你的Table.size不是默认的话，你需要修改像下面一样的style。
```less
// size={'small'}
ant-table [vt] > table > .ant-table-tbody > tr > td {
padding: 8px;
}
import React from 'react';
import { Table } from 'antd';
import { useVT } from 'virtualizedtableforantd4';
const [ vt, set_components ] = useVT(() => ({ scroll: { y: 600 } }), []);
<Table
scroll={{ y: 600 }} // It's important for using VT!!! DO NOT FORGET!!!
components={vt}
columns={/*your columns*/}
dataSource={/*your data*/}
/>
Restoring last state
Editable Table
Drag soring