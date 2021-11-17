openbase logo
vir

virtualizedtableforantd

by wubooo
0.7.9 (see all)

the virtualized table component for ant design

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

835

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

The virtualized table component for AntD4，fast, restorable and smallest size for gzip!

npm dm license

NPM

  • Install

    npm i --save virtualizedtableforantd4

  • the opts of useVT(examples)

    interface vt_opts {
  id?: number;
  /**
   * @default 5
   */
  overscanRowCount?: number;

  /**
   * this only needs the scroll.y
   */
  scroll?: {
    y: number;
  };

  /**
   * wheel event(only works on native events).
   */
  onScroll?: ({ left, top, isEnd, }:
    { top: number; left: number; isEnd: boolean }) => void;

  initTop?: number;

  /**
   * @default false
   */
  debug?: boolean;

// pass -1 means scroll to the bottom of the table
ref?: React.MutableRefObject<{
  scrollTo: (y: number) => void;
}>

}



+ Quick start
> You need to change your style like following if your Table.size is not default.

> 如果你的Table.size不是默认的话，你需要修改像下面一样的style。

```less
// size={'small'}
ant-table [vt] > table > .ant-table-tbody > tr > td {
    padding: 8px;
}

import React from 'react';
import { Table } from 'antd';
import { useVT } from 'virtualizedtableforantd4';

const [ vt, set_components ] = useVT(() => ({ scroll: { y: 600 } }), []);

<Table
  scroll={{ y: 600 }} // It's important for using VT!!! DO NOT FORGET!!!
  components={vt}
  columns={/*your columns*/}
  dataSource={/*your data*/}
/>

License

MIT

