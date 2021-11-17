The virtualized table component for AntD4，fast, restorable and smallest size for gzip!

Install npm i --save virtualizedtableforantd4

the opts of useVT (examples) interface vt_opts { id?: number ; overscanRowCount?: number ; scroll?: { y: number ; }; onScroll?: ({ left, top, isEnd, }: { top: number ; left: number ; isEnd: boolean }) => void ; initTop?: number ; debug?: boolean ;

ref?: React.MutableRefObject<{ scrollTo: ( y: number ) => void ; }>

}

+ Quick start > You need to change your style like following if your Table .size is not default . > 如果你的 Table .size不是默认的话，你需要修改像下面一样的style。 ```less // size={ 'small' } ant- table [vt] > table > .ant- table -tbody > tr > td { padding: 8 px; }

import React from 'react' ; import { Table } from 'antd' ; import { useVT } from 'virtualizedtableforantd4' ; const [ vt, set_components ] = useVT( () => ({ scroll: { y: 600 } }), []); <Table scroll={{ y: 600 }} components={vt} columns={ } dataSource={ } />

Scroll to scroll-to



Restoring last state reload



License

MIT