Provides means to compile TypeScript code to JavaScript in memory.
Requires
typescript >= v2.0 and
@types/node as peer dependencies, where
@types/node should match your NodeJS runtime.
import { compile } from "virtual-tsc";
import * as ts from "typescript";
const result: CompileResult = compile(sourceCode: string, compilerOptions?: ts.CompilerOptions, declarations?);
where
CompileResult looks as follows:
export interface CompileResult {
success: boolean;
diagnostics: Diagnostic[];
result?: string;
declarations?: string;
}
export interface Diagnostic {
type: "error" | "warning" | "message";
lineNr: number;
charNr: number;
sourceLine: string;
description: string;
annotatedSource: string;
}
declarations is an object of the type:
{
"filename1.d.ts": "file contents 1",
// ...
}
and is used to specify ambient declarations. Filenames must end in
.d.ts. For instance you can declare a function
log that exists in the global scope by providing a file like the following:
import * as fs from "fs"; // dummy import
declare global {
function log(text: string);
}
To support augmentation of the global scope (like in the above file), you must force TypeScript to treat the file as a module. This can be done by a dummy import of a core NodeJS module.
As of version 0.3.0, this library supports incremental compilation with the TypeScript Language Service API. In simple tests, compile times for recurring compilations could be reduced by at least 99%. The usage changes slightly:
import { Server as TSServer } from "virtual-tsc";
// Create a new instance of the compiler with optional compiler options
const tsserver = new TSServer(options?: ts.CompilerOptions);
// optionally provide ambient declarations
tsserver.provideAmbientDeclarations(declarations);
// compile whenever the source file changes:
const result = tsserver.compile(
filename /* string */,
source /* string */
);
By providing a filename for the source, it is possible to compile multiple scripts on one instance of the compiler.
By specifying
noEmitOnError: false on the
compilerOptions object, you can get a compiled result even if there were build errors. For example, the code
const test: string = 1
then compiles to the valid JavaScript
var test = 1
but you get the additional error message
const test: string = 1
^
ERROR: Type '1' is not assignable to type 'string'.
colors dependency with
picocolors
package.json as ambient declarations, use "" as the current directory
setTypeScriptResolveOptions to set the options for resolving TypeScript and its lib files.
false as the 2nd parameter to the Server constructor disables logging.
declaration and
noEmitOnError are both
true
