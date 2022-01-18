openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vs

virtual-scroll

by Florian Morel
2.1.1 (see all)

A low-level library to create custom scroll behaviors.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

344

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

virtual-scroll

A 2kb gzipped low-level library to create custom scrollers with touch and keyboard support. This is heavily inspired by Bartek Drozdz VirtualScroll util. See his article for reference.

Features

  • Can create multiple instances with different elements as targets
  • Let you do the actual scrolling logic: use CSS Transforms, WebGL animation or anything you like
  • Native arrow keys support and shift/space support mimicking default browser behaviour

For high-level libraries based off virtual-scroll, check locomotive-scroll or smooth-scrolling.

Installation

npm i virtual-scroll -S

Usage & API

Constructor

  • new VirtualScroll(options)
    • el: the target element for mobile touch events. Defaults to window.
    • mouseMultiplier: General multiplier for all mousewheel (including Firefox). Default to 1.
    • touchMultiplier: Mutiply the touch action by this modifier to make scroll faster than finger movement. Defaults to 2.
    • firefoxMultiplier: Firefox on Windows needs a boost, since scrolling is very slow. Defaults to 15.
    • keyStep: How many pixels to move with each key press. Defaults to 120.
    • preventTouch: If true, automatically call e.preventDefault on touchMove. Defaults to false.
    • unpreventTouchClass: Elements with this class won't preventDefault on touchMove. For instance, useful for a scrolling text inside a VirtualScroll-controled element. Defaults to vs-touchmove-allowed.
    • passive: if used, will use passive events declaration for the wheel and touch listeners. Can be true or false. Defaults to undefined.
    • useKeyboard: if true, allows to use arrows to navigate, and space to jump from one screen. Defaults to true
    • useTouch: if true, uses touch events to simulate scrolling. Defaults to true

Methods

  • instance.on(callback, context) Listen to the scroll event using the specified callback and optional context.

  • instance.off(callback, context) Remove the listener.

  • instance.destroy() Remove all events and unbind the DOM listeners.

Events note: Each instance will listen only once to any DOM listener. These listener are enabled/disabled automatically. However, it's a good practice to always call destroy() on your VirtualScroll instance, especially if you are working with a SPA.

Event

When a scroll event happens, all the listeners attached with instance.on(callback, context) will get triggered with the following event:

{
    x, // total distance scrolled on the x axis
    y, // total distance scrolled on the y axis
    deltaX, // distance scrolled since the last event on the x axis
    deltaY, // distance scrolled since the last event on the y axis
    originalEvent // the native event triggered by the pointer device or keyboard
}

Example

import VirtualScroll from 'virtual-scroll'

const scroller = new VirtualScroll()
scroller.on(event => {
    wrapper.style.transform = `translateY(${event.y}px)`
})

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ss
smooth-scrollbarCustomizable, Pluginable, and High-Performance JavaScript-Based Scrollbar Solution.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bsl
body-scroll-lockBody scroll locking that just works with everything 😏
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
623K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
scr
scrollrevealAnimate elements as they scroll into view.
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
lj
lax.jsSimple & lightweight (<4kb gzipped) vanilla JavaScript library to create smooth & beautiful animations when you scroll.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
scr
scrollmagicThe javascript library for magical scroll interactions.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ful
fullview⚡️ Create full-screen pages fast and simple - A simple and easy to use a library that creates fullscreen scrolling websites
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
149
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial