A 2kb gzipped low-level library to create custom scrollers with touch and keyboard support. This is heavily inspired by Bartek Drozdz VirtualScroll util. See his article for reference.
For high-level libraries based off virtual-scroll, check locomotive-scroll or smooth-scrolling.
npm i virtual-scroll -S
new VirtualScroll(options)
el: the target element for mobile touch events. Defaults to window.
mouseMultiplier: General multiplier for all mousewheel (including Firefox). Default to 1.
touchMultiplier: Mutiply the touch action by this modifier to make scroll faster than finger movement. Defaults to 2.
firefoxMultiplier: Firefox on Windows needs a boost, since scrolling is very slow. Defaults to 15.
keyStep: How many pixels to move with each key press. Defaults to 120.
preventTouch: If true, automatically call
e.preventDefault on touchMove. Defaults to false.
unpreventTouchClass: Elements with this class won't
preventDefault on touchMove. For instance, useful for a scrolling text inside a VirtualScroll-controled element. Defaults to
vs-touchmove-allowed.
passive: if used, will use passive events declaration for the wheel and touch listeners. Can be true or false. Defaults to undefined.
useKeyboard: if true, allows to use arrows to navigate, and space to jump from one screen. Defaults to true
useTouch: if true, uses touch events to simulate scrolling. Defaults to true
instance.on(callback, context)
Listen to the scroll event using the specified callback and optional context.
instance.off(callback, context)
Remove the listener.
instance.destroy()
Remove all events and unbind the DOM listeners.
Events note:
Each instance will listen only once to any DOM listener. These listener are enabled/disabled automatically. However, it's a good practice to always call
destroy() on your VirtualScroll instance, especially if you are working with a SPA.
When a scroll event happens, all the listeners attached with instance.on(callback, context) will get triggered with the following event:
{
x, // total distance scrolled on the x axis
y, // total distance scrolled on the y axis
deltaX, // distance scrolled since the last event on the x axis
deltaY, // distance scrolled since the last event on the y axis
originalEvent // the native event triggered by the pointer device or keyboard
}
import VirtualScroll from 'virtual-scroll'
const scroller = new VirtualScroll()
scroller.on(event => {
wrapper.style.transform = `translateY(${event.y}px)`
})
MIT.