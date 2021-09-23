Compile your jade templates into Virtual DOM functions. Works with multiple Virtual DOM libraries, including:

For people who like declarative reactive templating, but don't like writing HTML or JSX.

Create a template:

.items each item in items .item( class={active: item.active} data-id=item.id ) .item-title= item.title .item-description= item.description

require() your template as a function and use a rendering system like main-loop:

const mainLoop = require ( 'main-loop' ); const template = require ( './items.jade' ); const initState = { items : [], }; const loop = mainLoop(initState, template, { create : require ( "virtual-dom/create-element" ), diff : require ( "virtual-dom/diff" ), patch : require ( "virtual-dom/patch" ), }); document .body.appendChild(loop.target);

Then update whenever you'd like!

loop.update({ items : [ { id : 'asdf' , title : 'some title' , description : 'some description' , active : false , }, ], });

Notes

For easy configuration with Webpack, use virtual-jade-loader.

To translate with Babel, use babel-plugin-virtual-jade.

Can be used with any CommonJS environment with client-side require() s.

s. All templates must return a single root element.

Requires you to install the appropriate virtual-dom library in your top-level app.

API

fnStr = render(str, options)

str is the jade source as a string. fnStr is output JS that you should include as a CommonJS module.

Options are:

filename : path and name of Jade source file for str . Required if you use include or extends in templates.

: path and name of Jade source file for . Required if you use or in templates. marshalDataset=true : whether to convert data- attributes to dataset members. Set to false to treat as props with the same name as the attributes (if your target Virtual DOM renderer does not support the dataset API).

: whether to convert attributes to members. Set to false to treat as props with the same name as the attributes (if your target Virtual DOM renderer does not support the API). pretty=false : whether to beautify the resulting JS. Requires you to install js-beautify yourself.

: whether to beautify the resulting JS. Requires you to install yourself. propsWrapper : optional object to wrap Jade attributes in; for example, with propsWrapper = 'props' , the template div(foo="bar") will translate to something like h('div', {props: {foo: 'bar'}}) rather than h('div', {foo: 'bar'})

: optional object to wrap Jade attributes in; for example, with , the template will translate to something like rather than rawProps : whether to skip Jade attribute -> HTML property conversion; this is set to true in the default Snabbdom configuration

: whether to skip Jade attribute -> HTML property conversion; this is set to true in the default Snabbdom configuration serializeAttrsObjects : special behavior for the Snabbdom-style attrs attribute object. If true, object values within an attrs attribute will be automatically stringified (since HTML element attributes are always strings); for example, in div(attrs={foo: {hello: 'world'}}) the foo attr will end up in HTML as "{"hello":"world"}" (rather than "[object Object]" ).

: special behavior for the Snabbdom-style attribute object. If true, object values within an attribute will be automatically stringified (since HTML element attributes are always strings); for example, in the attr will end up in HTML as (rather than ). runtime : optional override to include any arbitrary Virtual DOM library that defines the h() hyperscript function. E.g. var h = require('my-special-lib/h');

: optional override to include any arbitrary Virtual DOM library that defines the hyperscript function. E.g. vdom : name of the Virtual DOM library configuration to load (currently either virtual-dom or snabbdom ).

Returns a string that looks like:

function render ( locals ) { var result_of_with = if (result_of_with) return result_of_with.value;; }

You are expected to eval() the string if you want the source as a function. Otherwise, just create a module in the following format:

const js = `module.exports = ${fnStr} ` ;

Within code blocks in your template code, you can access Jade mixin functions via the $mixins variable. In virtual-jade, mixins boil down to functions that take arguments and return a tree of h(name, attrs, children) . They are like React stateless components. Accessing them via $mixins is useful for special cases where you want to pass around handles to blocks of Jade code as callback functions (see example below).

mixin item(x) .item .more-tree= x + 1 list-virtual-scroll(props={itemRenderer: $mixins.item})

// in list-virtual-scroll.jade each val in allItems.slice(startIdx, endIdx) = props.itemRenderer(val)

Development notes