Compile your jade templates into Virtual DOM functions. Works with multiple Virtual DOM libraries, including:
For people who like declarative reactive templating, but don't like writing HTML or JSX.
Create a template:
.items
each item in items
.item(
class={active: item.active}
data-id=item.id
)
.item-title= item.title
.item-description= item.description
require() your template as a function
and use a rendering system like main-loop:
const mainLoop = require('main-loop');
const template = require('./items.jade');
const initState = {
items: [],
};
const loop = mainLoop(initState, template, {
create: require("virtual-dom/create-element"),
diff: require("virtual-dom/diff"),
patch: require("virtual-dom/patch"),
});
document.body.appendChild(loop.target);
Then update whenever you'd like!
loop.update({
items: [
{
id: 'asdf',
title: 'some title',
description: 'some description',
active: false,
},
],
});
require()s.
str is the jade source as a string.
fnStr is output JS that you should include as a CommonJS module.
Options are:
filename: path and name of Jade source file for
str.
Required if you use
include or
extends in templates.
marshalDataset=true: whether to convert
data- attributes
to
dataset members. Set to false to treat as props with the same
name as the attributes (if your target Virtual DOM renderer does
not support the
dataset API).
pretty=false: whether to beautify the resulting JS.
Requires you to install
js-beautify yourself.
propsWrapper: optional object to wrap Jade attributes in; for example, with
propsWrapper = 'props', the template
div(foo="bar") will translate to something like
h('div', {props: {foo: 'bar'}}) rather than
h('div', {foo: 'bar'})
rawProps: whether to skip Jade attribute -> HTML property conversion; this is set to true in the default Snabbdom configuration
serializeAttrsObjects: special behavior for the Snabbdom-style
attrs attribute object. If true, object values within an
attrs attribute will be automatically stringified (since HTML element attributes are always strings); for example, in
div(attrs={foo: {hello: 'world'}}) the
foo attr will end up in HTML as
"{"hello":"world"}" (rather than
"[object Object]").
runtime: optional override to include any arbitrary Virtual DOM library that defines the
h() hyperscript function. E.g.
var h = require('my-special-lib/h');
vdom: name of the Virtual DOM library configuration to load (currently either
virtual-dom or
snabbdom).
Returns a string that looks like:
function render(locals) {
var result_of_with = /* stuff */
if (result_of_with) return result_of_with.value;;
}
You are expected to
eval() the string if you want the source as a function.
Otherwise, just create a module in the following format:
const js = `module.exports = ${fnStr}`;
Within code blocks in your template code, you can access Jade mixin functions via the
$mixins variable.
In virtual-jade, mixins boil down to functions that take arguments and return a tree of
h(name, attrs, children).
They are like React stateless components.
Accessing them via
$mixins is useful for special cases where you want to pass around handles to blocks of Jade code as callback functions (see example below).
mixin item(x)
.item
.more-tree= x + 1
list-virtual-scroll(props={itemRenderer: $mixins.item})
// in list-virtual-scroll.jade
each val in allItems.slice(startIdx, endIdx)
= props.itemRenderer(val)
npm install
npm test
npm run lint
npm run test-cov
npm run test-ci
DEBUG=test npm test