A DSL for creating virtual trees

MOVED. Please check out virtual-dom for the source code.

Example

var h = require ( 'virtual-hyperscript' ) var tree = h( 'div.foo#some-id' , [ h( 'span' , 'some text' ), h( 'input' , { type : 'text' , value : 'foo' }) ])

Docs

See hyperscript which has the same interface.

Except virtual-hyperscript returns a virtual DOM tree instead of a DOM element.

h() takes a selector, an optional properties object and an optional array of children or a child that is a string.

If you pass it a selector like span.foo.bar#some-id it will parse the selector and change the id and className properties of the properties object.

If you pass it an array of children it will have child nodes, normally ou want to create children with h() .

If you pass it a string it will create an array containing a single child node that is a text element.

Special properties in h()

key

If you call h with h('div', { key: someKey }) it will set a key on the return VNode . This key is not a normal DOM property but is a virtual-dom optimization hint.

It basically tells virtual-dom to re-order DOM nodes instead of mutating them.

namespace

If you call h with h('div', { namespace: "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" }) it will set the namespace on the returned VNode . This namespace is not a normal DOM property, instead it will cause vdom to create a DOM element with a namespace.

If you call h with h('div', { data-foo: "bar" }) it will set data-foo to be a VHook that set's a DataSet property named foo with the value "bar" on the actual dom element.

It will not set a property data-foo on the dom element.

This means that somewhere else in your code you can use DataSet(elem).foo to read this property.

If you call h with h('div', { ev-click: function (ev) { } }) it will store the event handler on the dom element. It will not set a property 'ev-foo' on the DOM element.

This means that dom-delegator will recognise the event handler on that element and correctly call your handler when an a click event happens.

children

If you call h with h('div', { children: "foo" }) it will use properties.children as the nodes children instead of the third argument.

Installation

npm install virtual-hyperscript

Contributors

Raynos

MIT Licenced