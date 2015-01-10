A DSL for creating virtual trees
var h = require('virtual-hyperscript')
var tree = h('div.foo#some-id', [
h('span', 'some text'),
h('input', { type: 'text', value: 'foo' })
])
See hyperscript which has the same interface.
Except
virtual-hyperscript returns a virtual DOM tree instead of a DOM
element.
h(selector, properties, children)
h() takes a selector, an optional properties object and an
optional array of children or a child that is a string.
If you pass it a selector like
span.foo.bar#some-id it will
parse the selector and change the
id and
className
properties of the
properties object.
If you pass it an array of
children it will have child
nodes, normally ou want to create children with
h().
If you pass it a string it will create an array containing a single child node that is a text element.
h()
key
If you call
h with
h('div', { key: someKey }) it will
set a key on the return
VNode. This
key is not a normal
DOM property but is a virtual-dom optimization hint.
It basically tells virtual-dom to re-order DOM nodes instead of mutating them.
namespace
If you call
h with
h('div', { namespace: "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" })
it will set the namespace on the returned
VNode. This
namespace is not a normal DOM property, instead it will
cause
vdom to create a DOM element with a namespace.
data-*
If you call
h with
h('div', { data-foo: "bar" }) it will
set
data-foo to be a
VHook that set's a
DataSet property
named
foo with the value
"bar" on the actual dom element.
It will not set a property
data-foo on the dom element.
This means that somewhere else in your code you can use
DataSet(elem).foo to read this property.
ev-*
If you call
h with
h('div', { ev-click: function (ev) { } }) it
will store the event handler on the dom element. It will not
set a property
'ev-foo' on the DOM element.
This means that
dom-delegator will recognise the event handler
on that element and correctly call your handler when an a click
event happens.
children
If you call
h with
h('div', { children: "foo" }) it will use
properties.children as the nodes children instead of the third
argument.
npm install virtual-hyperscript