openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ve

virtual-each

by Jason Mitchell
0.6.3 (see all)

Ember infinite list component, inspired by react-infinite-list

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

virtual-each

Ember Observer Score Ember badge NPM Version Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

A direct port of react-infinite-list to Ember. This was created as a benchmark exercise.

This component will only ever render DOM nodes for what can fill the view port. Using the power of Glimmer, it will reuse the DOM nodes it's already created and swap out the content as the user scrolls.

If you want a more flexible virtualization component, please try ember-collection.

Install

ember install virtual-each

Usage

{{#virtual-each items
  height=200
  itemHeight=36
  onScrollBottomed=(action 'handlePageBottom')
  positionIndex=0
  as |item actualIndex virtualIndex|
}}
  <div class="person-row">
    <img src={{item.picture}} />
    <div>
      <div>{{actualIndex}}. {{item.name.last}}, {{item.name.first}}</div>
      <div class="company">{{item.company}}</div>
    </div>
  </div>
{{else}}
  <strong>No results</strong>
{{/virtual-each}}

Attributes

  • height: fixed height of the component (required)
  • itemHeight: fixed row height (required)
  • onScrollBottomed: invoked when scrolled to the bottom of the list (optional)
  • positionIndex: start at or scroll to a specific item based on the item index (optional)

CSS

Add the following CSS snippet to styles/app.css:

.virtual-each {
  overflow-y: auto;
}

.infinite-list-content {
  list-style: none;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

Known "Gotchas"

  • Not defining an itemHeight, or defining a less-than expected height, will result in unexpected jumping behavior during scrolling. itemHeight should be set to exact height of a row.

Demo

Requirements

  • Ember >= 2.12.0

Contributing

Install

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install
  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial