viron

by cam-inc
1.2.0 (see all)

OAS-driven Frondend-NoCode Administration Console

9

GitHub Stars

952

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

24

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Viron

OAS-driven Frontend-NoCode Administration Console

MIT License

What is Viron

Viron is a web-based administration tool, which

  • is based on and leverages OpenAPI Specification,
  • offers Frontend-Node console with fine-tuned GUI,
  • and is an Open-Source Software.

Viron enables you to eliminate all the Frontend-matter tasks when administrating your API servers.

The Idea

OpenAPI Specification, a.k.a. OAS, is a YAML or JSON file that defines an interface to a set of RESTful APIs. By interpreting an OAS document, the readers understand things such as:

  • The overall idea for the APIs.
  • How to call a particular API.
  • How to construct request payloads.
  • What type of schema do the APIs return.
  • The ways to authenticate.
  • And much more.

Viron evaluates and leverages OAS documents, interprets those above, and then constructs a GUI for you.

Viron is For Those Who:

  • have a RESTful administration API server.
  • do not have time to make an administration website from scratch.
  • have good knowledge of OpenAPI Specification.

Viron is NOT For Those Who:

  • require a complex administration website that an OAS document can not define.
  • have a GraphQL administration API server.

Contributors


fkei
🤔 💻
cathcheeno
💻
noritama
💻
babarl
🎨
MuuKojima
💻
tosaka07
💻
Jung0
💻

Takahisa
Kodama
💻

License

MIT LICENSE

Changelog

Changelog

Development

Setup

$ git clone git@github.com:cam-inc/viron.git
$ cd viron
$ npm install . --legacy-peer-deps

Important: npm version >= 7.9.0

Monorepo

See each workspace's README.md for details.

Use the npm command's option --workspace with a workspace name to execute workspace-specific npm scripts, like:

$ npm run develop --workspace=@viron/app
$ npm run build --workspace=@viron/app --workspace=@viron/lib

Use the --workspaces option to execute a npm script on each workspace.

$ npm run test --workspaces

