Viron is a web-based administration tool, which
Viron enables you to eliminate all the Frontend-matter tasks when administrating your API servers.
OpenAPI Specification, a.k.a.
OAS, is a
YAML or
JSON file that defines an interface to a set of RESTful APIs. By interpreting an OAS document, the readers understand things such as:
Viron evaluates and leverages OAS documents, interprets those above, and then constructs a GUI for you.
RESTful administration API server.
from scratch.
can not define.
$ git clone git@github.com:cam-inc/viron.git
$ cd viron
$ npm install . --legacy-peer-deps
Important: npm version >= 7.9.0
See each workspace's README.md for details.
Use the npm command's option
--workspace with a workspace name to execute workspace-specific npm scripts, like:
$ npm run develop --workspace=@viron/app
$ npm run build --workspace=@viron/app --workspace=@viron/lib
Use the
--workspaces option to execute a npm script on each workspace.
$ npm run test --workspaces