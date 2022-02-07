Viron

OAS-driven Frontend-NoCode Administration Console

What is Viron

Viron is a web-based administration tool, which

is based on and leverages OpenAPI Specification ,

, offers Frontend-Node console with fine-tuned GUI ,

console with , and is an Open-Source Software.

Viron enables you to eliminate all the Frontend-matter tasks when administrating your API servers.

The Idea

OpenAPI Specification, a.k.a. OAS , is a YAML or JSON file that defines an interface to a set of RESTful APIs. By interpreting an OAS document, the readers understand things such as:

The overall idea for the APIs.

How to call a particular API.

How to construct request payloads.

What type of schema do the APIs return.

The ways to authenticate.

And much more.

Viron evaluates and leverages OAS documents, interprets those above, and then constructs a GUI for you.

Viron is For Those Who:

have a RESTful administration API server.

administration API server. do not have time to make an administration website from scratch .

. have good knowledge of OpenAPI Specification.

Viron is NOT For Those Who:

require a complex administration website that an OAS document can not define .

. have a GraphQL administration API server.

Contributors

License

MIT LICENSE

Changelog

Development

Setup

git clone git@github.com:cam-inc/viron.git cd viron npm install . --legacy-peer-deps

Important: npm version >= 7.9.0

Monorepo

See each workspace's README.md for details.

Use the npm command's option --workspace with a workspace name to execute workspace-specific npm scripts, like:

$ npm run develop --workspace= /app $ npm run build --workspace= /app --workspace= /lib

Use the --workspaces option to execute a npm script on each workspace.