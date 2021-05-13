This README is for Virgil SDK v6. If you're here for the previous version (v5.3.x), check the v5.3.x branch for Virgil SDK v5.3.x docs.
Introduction | SDK Features | Installation | Configure SDK | Usage Examples | Docs | Support
Virgil Security provides a set of APIs for adding security to any application. In a few simple steps you can encrypt communications, securely store data, and ensure data integrity. Virgil Security products are available for desktop, embedded (IoT), mobile, cloud, and web applications in a variety of modern programming languages.
The Virgil Core SDK is a low-level library that allows developers to get up and running with Virgil Cards Service API quickly and add end-to-end security to their new or existing digital solutions.
In case you need additional security functionality for multi-device support, group chats and more, try our high-level Virgil E3Kit framework.
This module can be used both server-side in a Node application, and client-side in a web browser.
The recommended way is to install from npm:
npm install virgil-sdk
You will also need to install the
virgil-crypto package from npm, unless plan to use custom crypto
npm install virgil-crypto
The client-side SDK targets ECMAScript5+ compatible browsers. It is compatible with module bundlers like Rollup,
Webpack and Browserify. If you're using those, you need to install from npm. It can be added to the html page directly
via
script tag as well.
Note that the
virgil-crypto script must also be added to the page.
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/virgil-crypto@^4.0.0/dist/browser.umd.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/virgil-sdk@^6.0.0/dist/virgil-sdk.browser.umd.js"></script>
<script>
// here you can use the global variables `Virgil` and `VirgilCrypto` as namespace objects,
// containing all of `virgil-sdk` and `virgil-crypto` exports as properties
VirgilCrypto.initCrypto().then(() => {
// note that you cannot declare a variable named `crypto` in
// global scope (i.e. outside of any function) in browsers that
// implement Web Crypto API
const virgilCrypto = new VirgilCrypto.VirgilCrypto();
const virgilCardCrypto = new VirgilCrypto.VirgilCardCrypto(virgilCrypto);
const jwtProvider = new Virgil.CachingJwtProvider(fetchVirgilJwt);
const cardVerifier = new Virgil.VirgilCardVerifier(virgilCardCrypto);
const cardManager = new Virgil.CardManager({
cardCrypto: virgilCardCrypto,
accessTokenProvider: jwtProvider,
cardVerifier: cardVerifier
});
});
</script>
This section contains guides on how to set up Virgil Core SDK modules for authenticating users, managing Virgil Cards and storing private keys.
Set up user authentication with tokens that are based on the JSON Web Token standard with some Virgil modifications.
In order to make calls to Virgil Services (for example, to publish user's Card on Virgil Cards Service), you need to have a JSON Web Token ("JWT") that contains the user's
identity, which is a string that uniquely identifies each user in your application.
Credentials that you'll need:
|Parameter
|Description
|App ID
|ID of your Application at Virgil Dashboard
|App Key ID
|A unique string value that identifies your account at the Virgil developer portal
|App Key
|A Private Key that is used to sign API calls to Virgil Services. For security, you will only be shown the App Key when the key is created. Don't forget to save it in a secure location for the next step
Use these lines of code to specify which JWT generation source you prefer to use in your project:
// client.js
import { CachingJwtProvider } from 'virgil-sdk';
const fetchJwt = () => fetch('/virgil-jwt', { credentials: 'same-origin' })
.then(response => response.text());
const jwtProvider = new CachingJwtProvider(fetchJwt);
// pass jwtProvider as `accessTokenProvider` to the `CardManager` constructor
Next, you'll need to set up the
JwtGenerator and generate a JWT using the Virgil SDK.
Here is an example of how to generate a JWT:
// server.js
import express from 'express';
import { initCrypto, VirgilCrypto, VirgilAccessTokenSigner } from 'virgil-crypto';
import { JwtGenerator } from 'virgil-sdk';
async function getJwtGenerator() {
await initCrypto();
const virgilCrypto = new VirgilCrypto();
// initialize JWT generator with your App ID and App Key ID you got in
// Virgil Dashboard and the `appKey` object you've just imported.
return new JwtGenerator({
appId: process.env.APP_ID,
apiKeyId: process.env.APP_KEY_ID,
// import your App Key that you got in Virgil Dashboard from string.
apiKey: virgilCrypto.importPrivateKey(process.env.APP_KEY),
// initialize accessTokenSigner that signs users JWTs
accessTokenSigner: new VirgilAccessTokenSigner(virgilCrypto),
millisecondsToLive: 20 * 60 * 1000 // JWT lifetime - 20 minutes (default)
});
}
app.get('/virgil-jwt', (req, res) => {
const generator = await generatorPromise;
const virgilJwtToken = generator.generateToken(req.user.identity);
res.json({ virgilToken: virgilJwtToken.toString() });
});
For this subsection we've created a sample backend that demonstrates how you can set up your backend to generate the JWTs. To set up and run the sample backend locally, head over to your GitHub repo of choice:
Node.js | Golang | PHP | Java | Python and follow the instructions in README.
Virgil Card Verifier helps you automatically verify signatures of a user's Card, for example when you get a Card from Virgil Cards Service.
By default,
VirgilCardVerifier verifies only two signatures - those of a Card owner and Virgil Cards Service.
Set up
VirgilCardVerifier with the following lines of code:
import { initCrypto, VirgilCrypto, VirgilCardCrypto } from 'virgil-crypto';
import { VirgilCardVerifier } from 'virgil-sdk';
(async function() {
// initialize Crypto library
await initCrypto();
const cardCrypto = new VirgilCardCrypto(new VirgilCrypto());
const cardVerifier = new VirgilCardVerifier(cardCrypto);
})();
This subsection shows how to set up a Card Manager module to help you manage users' public keys.
With Card Manager you can:
Use the following lines of code to set up the Card Manager:
import { CardManager } from 'virgil-sdk';
// initialize cardManager and specify accessTokenProvider, cardVerifier
const cardManager = new CardManager({
cardCrypto: cardCrypto,
accessTokenProvider: accessTokenProvider,
cardVerifier: cardVerifier
});
This subsection shows how to set up a
PrivateKeyStorage using Virgil SDK in order to save private keys after their generation.
Here is an example of how to set up the
PrivateKeyStorage class:
import { initCrypto, VirgilCrypto, VirgilPrivateKeyExporter } from 'virgil-crypto';
import { PrivateKeyStorage } from 'virgil-sdk';
(async function() {
// initialize Virgil Crypto library
await initCrypto();
const virgilCrypto = new VirgilCrypto();
const privateKeyExporter = new VirgilPrivateKeyExporter(
virgilCrypto,
// if provided, will be used to encrypt the key bytes before exporting
// and decrypt before importing.
'[OPTIONAL_PASSWORD_TO_ENCRYPT_THE_KEYS_WITH]'
);
// Generate a private key
const keyPair = virgilCrypto.generateKeys();
const privateKeyStorage = new PrivateKeyStorage(privateKeyExporter);
// Store the private key with optional metadata (i.e. the PrivateKeyEntry)
await privateKeyStorage.store('my private key', keyPair.privateKey, { optional: 'data' });
// Load the private key entry
const privateKeyEntry = await privateKeyStorage.load('my private key');
if (privateKeyEntry === null) {
return;
}
console.log(privateKeyEntry.privateKey); // VirgilPrivateKey instance
console.log(privateKeyEntry.meta); // { optional: 'data' }
const privateKey = privateKeyEntry.privateKey;
// Use the privateKey in virgilCrypto operations
// Delete a private key
await privateKeyStorage.delete('my private key');
console.log('Private key has been removed');
})();
Before you start practicing with the usage examples, make sure that the SDK is configured. See the Configure SDK section for more information.
Use the following lines of code to create a user's Card with a public key inside and publish it at Virgil Cards Service:
import { initCrypto, VirgilCrypto, VirgilCardCrypto, VirgilPrivateKeyExporter } from 'virgil-crypto';
import { CachingJwtProvider, CardManager, PrivateKeyStorage, VirgilCardVerifier } from 'virgil-sdk';
(async function() {
await initCrypto();
const virgilCrypto = new VirgilCrypto();
const cardCrypto = new VirgilCardCrypto(virgilCrypto);
const jwtProvider = new CachingJwtProvider(fetchVirgilJwt);
const cardVerifier = new VirgilCardVerifier(cardCrypto);
const cardManager = new CardManager({
cardCrypto: cardCrypto,
accessTokenProvider: jwtProvider,
cardVerifier: cardVerifier
});
const privateKeyStorage = new PrivateKeyStorage(
new VirgilPrivateKeyExporter(virgilCrypto)
);
// Generate a key pair
const keyPair = virgilCrypto.generateKeys();
// Store the private key
await privateKeyStorage.store('alice_private_key', keyPair.privateKey);
// Publish user's card on the Cards Service
const card = await cardManager.publishCard({
privateKey: keyPair.privateKey,
publicKey: keyPair.publicKey,
identity: 'alice@example.com'
});
})();
async function fetchVirgilJwt (context) {
// assuming your backend server is serving Virgil JWT tokens in plaintext
// at /virgil-access-token endpoint
const response = await fetch('/virgil-access-token');
if (!response.ok) {
throw new Error('Failed to get Virgil Access Token');
}
return await response.text();
}
Virgil Core SDK allows you to use a user's private key and their Virgil Cards to sign and encrypt any kind of data.
In the following example, we load a private key from a customized key storage and get recipient's Card from the Virgil Cards Service. Recipient's Card contains a public key which we will use to encrypt the data and verify a signature.
import { initCrypto, VirgilCrypto, VirgilPrivateKeyExporter } from 'virgil-crypto';
import { PrivateKeyStorage } from 'virgil-sdk';
(async function() {
await initCrypto();
const virgilCrypto = new VirgilCrypto();
const privateKeyStorage = new PrivateKeyStorage(
new VirgilPrivateKeyExporter(virgilCrypto)
);
// Load the private key
const alicePrivateKey = await privateKeyStorage.load('alice_private_key');
if (alicePrivateKey === null) {
console.log('Private key named "alice_private_key" does not exist');
return;
}
const cards = await cardManager.searchCards('bob@example.com');
if (cards.length === 0) {
console.log('Virgil Card with identity "bob@example.com" does not exist');
return;
}
const messageToEncrypt = 'Hello, Bob!';
const bobPublicKeys = cards.map(card => card.publicKey);
const encryptedMessage = virgilCrypto.signThenEncrypt(messageToEncrypt, alicePrivateKey, bobPublicKeys);
console.log(encryptedMessage.toString('base64'));
})();
Once the user receives the signed and encrypted message, they can decrypt it with their own private key and verify the signature with the sender's Card:
import { initCrypto, VirgilCrypto, VirgilPrivateKeyExporter } from 'virgil-crypto';
import { PrivateKeyStorage } from 'virgil-sdk';
(async function() {
await initCrypto();
const virgilCrypto = new VirgilCrypto();
const privateKeyStorage = new PrivateKeyStorage(
new VirgilPrivateKeyExporter(virgilCrypto)
);
// Load the private key
const bobPrivateKey = await privateKeyStorage.load('bob_private_key');
if (bobPrivateKey === null) {
console.log('Private key named "bob_private_key" does not exist');
return;
}
const cards = await cardManager.searchCards('alice@example.com');
if (cards.length === 0) {
console.log('Virgil Card with identity "alice@example.com" does not exist');
return;
}
const alicePublicKeys = cards.map(card => card.publicKey);
const decryptedMessage = virgilCrypto.decryptThenVerify(encryptedMessage, bobPrivateKey, alicePublicKeys);
console.log(decryptedMessage.toString());
})();
Use the following lines of code to get a user's card from Virgil Cloud by its ID:
cardManager.getCard('f4bf9f7fcbedaba0392f108c59d8f4a38b3838efb64877380171b54475c2ade8')
.then(card => {
console.log('Got: ', card);
});
For a single user, use the following lines of code to get a user's Card by a user's
identity:
cardManager.searchCards('alice@example.com')
.then(cards => {
cards.map(card => console.log(card.id));
});
This library is released under the 3-clause BSD License.
Our developer support team is here to help you. Find out more information on our Help Center.
You can find us on Twitter or send us email support@VirgilSecurity.com.
Also, get extra help from our support team on Slack.