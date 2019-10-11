openbase logo
virgen-acl

by Hector Virgen
0.0.22 (see all)

A simple ACL for node.js

Documentation
Package

License

BSD-2-Clause

Readme

CircleCI

Virgen-ACL

Simple in-memory ACL for node.js apps. Supports arbitrary roles and resources, including role/resource detection using a simple interface. Additionally supports custom assertions for more complex rules.

Why Virgen-ACL?

Most ACLs for node.js were too complex for my taste, or required strict conventions that I didn't necessarily want/need to follow. Virgen-ACL is an attempt to provide a low-level ACL that can be used the way works best for you. It is based loosely on Zend_Acl from Zend Framework 1.x, which is one of the most flexible ACLs I've ever worked with.

All ACL rules are stored in memory, making Virgen-ACL extremely fast. Unless specified with custom assertions, there are no DB lookups when querying the ACL, allowing your app to respond as quickly as possible to ACL-gated content.

When querying the ACL, the rules are processed in LIFO order. The first rule to produce a non-empty result (i.e. not null) becomes the permission for the given role/resource/action tuple. This allows you to provide general rules first, followed by "overrides" for special cases.

Installation

npm install virgen-acl

Usage

// Load library
var Acl = require("virgen-acl").Acl
  , acl = new Acl();

// Set up roles
acl.addRole("guest");                     // guest user, inherits from no one
acl.addRole("member", "guest");           // member inherits permissions from guest
acl.addRole("admin");                     // Admin inherits from no one

// Set up resources
acl.addResource("blog");                  // blog resource, inherits no resources

// Set up access rules (LIFO)
acl.deny();                               // deny all by default
acl.allow("admin");                       // allow admin access to everything
acl.allow("member", "blog", "comment");   // allow members to comment on blogs
acl.allow(null, "blog", "view");          // allow everyone to view the blogs
acl.allow("guest", "blog", ["list", "search"]) // supports arrays of actions

// Query the ACL
acl.query("member", "blog", "comment", function(err, allowed) {
  if (allowed) {
    // commenting allowed!
  } else {
    // no commenting allowed!
  }
});

// supports multiple roles in query
acl.query(["member", "admin"], "blog", "create", function(err, allowed) {
    if (allowed) {
      // creating allowed!
    } else {
      // no creating allowed!
    }
});

Role and Resource Discovery

If you are more of an object-oriented programmer and prefer to use objects to represent your roles and resources, then you're in luck! Virgen-ACL can discover roles and resources from your objects so long as your role objects contain the property role_id OR a function getRoleId() and your resource objects contain the property resource_id OR a function getResourceId(). Valid value types for role_ids are string, an array of strings, or null. Valid value types for resource_ids are null or strings. Here's an example of how that might work:

// User class
var User = (function(){
  User = function(attribs) {
    this.id = attribs.id || null;
  }

  User.prototype.getRoleId = function() {
    if (this.id) {
      return "member"; // members have an ID
    } else {
      return "guest"; // all other users are guests
    }
  }

  return User;
})();

// Blog class
var Blog = (function(){
  Blog = function(attribs) {
    this.resource_id = "blog";
    this.status = attribs.status || "draft";
  };

  return Blog;
})();

var userA = new User();
userA.getRoleId(); // returns "guest"
var userB = new User({id: 123});
userB.getRoleId(); // return "member"

var blog = new Blog();
blog.resource_id; // set to "blog"

// Set up ACL
var acl = new Acl();
acl.addRole("guest");                   // guest inherits from no one
acl.addRole("member", "guest");         // member inherits from guest
acl.allow("guest", "blog", "view");     // guests allowed to view blog
acl.allow("member", "blog", "comment"); // member allowed to comment on blog

acl.query(userA, blog, "view", function(err, allowed) {
  // userA is a guest and can view blogs
  assert(allowed == true);
});

acl.query(userA, blog, "comment", function(err, allowed) {
  // userA is a guest and cannot comment on blogs
  assert(allowed == false);
});

acl.query(userB, blog, "view", function(err, allowed) {
  // userB is a member and inherits view permission from guest
  assert(allowed == true);
});

acl.query(userB, blog, "comment", function(err, allowed) {
  // userB is a member and has permission to comment on blogs
  assert(allowed == false);
});

Custom Assertions

Sometimes you need more complex rules when determining access. Custom assertions can be provided to perform additional logic on each matching ACL query:

acl.allow("member", "blog", "edit", function(err, role, resource, action, result, next) {
  // Use next() if unable to determine permission based on provided arguments
  if (!(role instanceof User) || !(resource instanceof Blog))
    return next();

  if (role.id == resource.user_id) {
    // resource belongs to this role, allow editing
    result(null, true);
  } else {
    // resource does not belong to this role, do not allow editing
    result(null, false);
  }
});

var userA = new User({id: 123});
assert(userA.id == 123);
var userB = new User({id: 456});
assert(userB.id == 456);
var blog = new Blog({user_id: 123});
assert(blog.user_id == 123);

// userA can edit this blog because the blog's user ID matches the userA's ID
acl.query(userA, blog, 'edit', function(err, allowed) {
  assert(allowed == true);
});

// However userB cannot edit this blog
acl.query(userB, blog, 'edit', function(err, allowed) {
  assert(allowed == false);
});

