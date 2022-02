Vireo

A compact parallel execution runtime for VIs (virtual instruments) saved in VI assembly format (.via files).

The Vireo project provides a subset of LabVIEW runtime functionality for small targets. Example usages are WebVIs and the EV3 support in the LabVIEW Module for LEGO® MINDSTORMS®. The LabVIEW features supported are primarily defined by the features needed for the VIA files generated by G Web Development Software.

Development

Workflow - Getting started workflow for setting up a GitHub fork and local development environment.

Build - Platform-specific instructions for building Vireo.

Test - Instructions for running tests and creating new tests.

Coverage - How to gather test coverage reports.

Coding Guidelines- Guiding principles for Vireo development.

Design Notes - Record of major design decisions.

Learning

License and copyright

Copyright (c) 2020 National Instruments

Licensed under the MIT License.