Injects browserify transforms into specified dependencies of a package recursively.
viralify . -t browserify-swap -p ansicolors
var viralify = require('viralify');
viralify(root, [ 'foo', 'bar' ], 'browserify-swap', function (err) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
// package.json's of packages 'foo' and 'bar', found in root and below,
// now have 'browserify-swap' added to the end of their 'browserify.transform' field
})
npm install viralify
viralify <path> <options>
Inject browserify transform(s) into the package.json files of specified packages at and below the given path.
OPTIONS:
-t, --transform transform(s) to inject (required)
-p, --packages packages into which to inject the transforms (required)
-f, --front if set, the transform(s) are injected in the front of the transform field so they run first
EXAMPLES:
Inject 'browserify-swap' transform for all foo dependencies of the package in the current directory
viralify . -t browserify-swap -p foo
Inject 'envify' and 'es6ify' transforms in front for all foo and bar dependencies of the package
in the current directory
viralify ./node_modules --transform envify --transform es6ify --front --package foo -p bar
Injects the given transform(s) into the
browserify.transform field of all
package.jsons
of the packages below the given
root that where specified.
If the transform(s) were contained in the
package.json already, no changes are made and no writes performed.
This means that all viralify runs succeeding the first one will be much faster.
|Name
|Type
|Argument
|Description
|
root
|String
|
of the package
|
packages
|Array.<String>
|
one or more packages to which the transforms should be added
|
transform
|Array.<String>
|
one or more transforms to be added to the transform field
|
front
|Boolean
|
<optional>
|
if set transforms are added to the front of the transform field so they run first
|
cb
|function
|
called when the transform injection is complete
generated with docme
Same as
viralify but performed synchronously.
MIT