vinyl-transform wraps standard text transform streams so you can write fewer gulp plugins. Fulfills a similar use case to vinyl-map and vinyl-source-stream.

This module lets you take your standard text transform streams from npm, (e.g. envify), and use them in a vinyl pipeline. It'll transparently take care of handling both buffered and streaming vinyl instances for you too.

Usage

Creates a vinyl transform stream. transformFn(filename) is a function which takes the file's path and returns a text transform stream. If you've used browserify's transform API you'll recognise this pattern: it's effectively the same API used here.

Here's an example of using this to... uppercase a bunch of files:

var transform = require ( 'vinyl-transform' ) var map = require ( 'map-stream' ) var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) gulp.task( 'uppercase' , function ( ) { var uppercaser = transform( function ( filename ) { return map( function ( chunk, next ) { return next( null , chunk.toString().toUpperCase()) }) }) gulp.src( '*.txt' ) .pipe(uppercaser) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )) })

And convert .gif images into .webm videos:

var createGIFStream = require ( 'gif-video' ) var transform = require ( 'vinyl-transform' ) var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) gulp.task( 'gif-to-webm' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'images/*.gif' ) .pipe(transform(createGIFStream)) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/videos/' )) })

Or inject scripts into your HTML:

var transform = require ( 'vinyl-transform' ) var inject = require ( 'script-injector' ) var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) gulp.task( 'pages' , function ( ) { var injector = transform( function ( ) { return inject( function ( ) { console .log( 'this script wasn\'t here before' ) }) }) gulp.src( '*.html' ) .pipe(injector) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )) })

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.