vinyl-transform wraps standard text transform streams so you can write fewer gulp plugins. Fulfills a similar use case to vinyl-map and vinyl-source-stream.
This module lets you take your standard text transform streams from npm, (e.g. envify), and use them in a vinyl pipeline. It'll transparently take care of handling both buffered and streaming vinyl instances for you too.
createStream(transformFn)
Creates a vinyl transform stream.
transformFn(filename) is a function which
takes the file's path and returns a text transform stream. If you've used
browserify's
transform API
you'll recognise this pattern: it's effectively the same API used here.
Here's an example of using this to... uppercase a bunch of files:
var transform = require('vinyl-transform')
var map = require('map-stream')
var gulp = require('gulp')
gulp.task('uppercase', function() {
var uppercaser = transform(function(filename) {
return map(function(chunk, next) {
return next(null, chunk.toString().toUpperCase())
})
})
gulp.src('*.txt')
.pipe(uppercaser)
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'))
})
And convert
.gif images into
.webm videos:
var createGIFStream = require('gif-video')
var transform = require('vinyl-transform')
var gulp = require('gulp')
gulp.task('gif-to-webm', function() {
gulp.src('images/*.gif')
.pipe(transform(createGIFStream))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/videos/'))
})
Or inject scripts into your HTML:
var transform = require('vinyl-transform')
var inject = require('script-injector')
var gulp = require('gulp')
gulp.task('pages', function() {
var injector = transform(function() {
return inject(function() {
console.log('this script wasn\'t here before')
})
})
gulp.src('*.html')
.pipe(injector)
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'))
})
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.