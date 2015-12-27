openbase logo
vinyl-sourcemaps-apply

by gulp-sourcemaps
0.2.1 (see all)

Helper for implementing source map support in Gulp plugins

npm
GitHub
934K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vinyl-sourcemaps-apply

Apply a source map to a vinyl file, merging it with preexisting source maps.

Usage:

var applySourceMap = require('vinyl-sourcemaps-apply');
applySourceMap(vinylFile, sourceMap);

Example (Gulp plugin):

var through = require('through2');
var applySourceMap = require('vinyl-sourcemaps-apply');
var myTransform = require('myTransform');

module.exports = function(options) {

  function transform(file, encoding, callback) {
    // generate source maps if plugin source-map present
    if (file.sourceMap) {
      options.makeSourceMaps = true;
    }

    // do normal plugin logic
    var result = myTransform(file.contents, options);
    file.contents = new Buffer(result.code);

    // apply source map to the chain
    if (file.sourceMap) {
      applySourceMap(file, result.map);
    }

    this.push(file);
    callback();
  }

  return through.obj(transform);
};

