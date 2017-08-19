Add/write sourcemaps to/from Vinyl files.
sourcemap.add(file, function(err, updatedFile) {
// updatedFile will have a .sourceMap property
});
// The 2nd argument can be given as a path string
sourcemap.write(file, './maps', function(err, updatedFile, sourcemapFile) {
// sourcemapFile will be a Vinyl file to be written to some location
// updatedFile will have the .contents property updated with a sourceMappingURL that resolves to sourcemapFile
});
// If not defined, the sourcemap is inlined
sourcemap.write(file, function(err, updatedFile, sourcemapFile) {
// sourcemapFile is undefined
// updatedFile will have the .contents property updated with a sourceMappingURL that is an inlined sourcemap
});
sourcemap.add(file, callback)
Takes a Vinyl
file object and a
callback function. It attempts to parse an inline sourcemap or load an external sourcemap for the file. If a valid sourcemap is found, the
sources &
sourcesContent properties are resolved to actual files (if possible) and a fully resolved sourcemap is attached as
file.sourceMap. If a sourcemap is not found, a stub sourcemap is generated for the file and attached as
file.sourceMap.
Once all resolution is complete, the
callback(err, updatedFile) is called with the
updatedFile. If an error occurs, it will be passed as
err and
updatedFile will be undefined. Note: The original file is mutated but
updatedFile is passed to the callback as a convenience.
If the
file is not a Vinyl object or the contents are streaming, an Error will be passed to the
callback.
If the
file has a
.sourceMap property or the contents are null, the
callback will be called immediately without mutation to the file.
All filesystem operations are optional & non-fatal so any errors will not be bubbled to the
callback.
sourcemap.write(file, [outputPath,] callback)
Takes a Vinyl
file object, (optionally) an
outputPath string and a
callback function.
If
outputPath is not passed, an inline sourcemap will be generated from the
file.sourceMap property and appended to the
file.contents. Once the inline sourcemap is appended, the
callback(err, updatedFile) is called with the
updatedFile. If an error occurs, it will be passed as
err and
updatedFile will be undefined. Note: The original file is mutated but
updatedFile is passed to the callback as a convenience.
If
outputPath is passed, a new Vinyl file will be generated using
file.cwd and
file.base from the original file, the path to the external sourcemap, and the
file.sourceMap (as contents). The external location will be appended to the
file.contents of the original file. Once the new file is created and location appended, the
callback(err, updatedFile, sourcemapFile) is called with the
updatedFile and the
sourcemapFile. If an error occurs, it will be passed as
err and
updatedFile/
sourcemapFile will be undefined. Note: The original file is mutated but
updatedFile is passed to the callback as a convenience.
If the
file is not a Vinyl object or the contents are streaming, an Error will be passed to the
callback.
If the
file doesn't have a
.sourceMap property or the contents are null, the
callback will be called immediately without mutation to the file.
MIT