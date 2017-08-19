openbase logo
vinyl-sourcemap

by gulpjs
1.1.0 (see all)

Add/write sourcemaps to/from Vinyl files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4M

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Usage

sourcemap.add(file, function(err, updatedFile) {
  // updatedFile will have a .sourceMap property
});

// The 2nd argument can be given as a path string
sourcemap.write(file, './maps', function(err, updatedFile, sourcemapFile) {
  // sourcemapFile will be a Vinyl file to be written to some location
  // updatedFile will have the .contents property updated with a sourceMappingURL that resolves to sourcemapFile
});

// If not defined, the sourcemap is inlined
sourcemap.write(file, function(err, updatedFile, sourcemapFile) {
  // sourcemapFile is undefined
  // updatedFile will have the .contents property updated with a sourceMappingURL that is an inlined sourcemap
});

API

sourcemap.add(file, callback)

Takes a Vinyl file object and a callback function. It attempts to parse an inline sourcemap or load an external sourcemap for the file. If a valid sourcemap is found, the sources & sourcesContent properties are resolved to actual files (if possible) and a fully resolved sourcemap is attached as file.sourceMap. If a sourcemap is not found, a stub sourcemap is generated for the file and attached as file.sourceMap.

Once all resolution is complete, the callback(err, updatedFile) is called with the updatedFile. If an error occurs, it will be passed as err and updatedFile will be undefined. Note: The original file is mutated but updatedFile is passed to the callback as a convenience.

If the file is not a Vinyl object or the contents are streaming, an Error will be passed to the callback.

If the file has a .sourceMap property or the contents are null, the callback will be called immediately without mutation to the file.

All filesystem operations are optional & non-fatal so any errors will not be bubbled to the callback.

sourcemap.write(file, [outputPath,] callback)

Takes a Vinyl file object, (optionally) an outputPath string and a callback function.

If outputPath is not passed, an inline sourcemap will be generated from the file.sourceMap property and appended to the file.contents. Once the inline sourcemap is appended, the callback(err, updatedFile) is called with the updatedFile. If an error occurs, it will be passed as err and updatedFile will be undefined. Note: The original file is mutated but updatedFile is passed to the callback as a convenience.

If outputPath is passed, a new Vinyl file will be generated using file.cwd and file.base from the original file, the path to the external sourcemap, and the file.sourceMap (as contents). The external location will be appended to the file.contents of the original file. Once the new file is created and location appended, the callback(err, updatedFile, sourcemapFile) is called with the updatedFile and the sourcemapFile. If an error occurs, it will be passed as err and updatedFile/sourcemapFile will be undefined. Note: The original file is mutated but updatedFile is passed to the callback as a convenience.

If the file is not a Vinyl object or the contents are streaming, an Error will be passed to the callback.

If the file doesn't have a .sourceMap property or the contents are null, the callback will be called immediately without mutation to the file.

License

