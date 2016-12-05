Use S3 as a source or destination of vinyl files.

Features:

Source with multi-globbing support,

Use either streaming or buffering,

Upload or download files,

Pass custom options to S3,

Smart Content-Type and Content-Encoding detection,

and detection, Works great with gulp.

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), s3 = require ( 'vinyl-s3' ); gulp.task( 'upload' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'data/*.jpg' , { buffer : false }) .pipe(s3.dest( 's3://my-bucket/prefix' )); }); gulp.task( 'download' , function ( ) { return s3.src( 's3://my-bucket/prefix/*.jpg' , { buffer : false }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'data' )); }); var through2 = require ( 'through2' ); gulp.task( 'meta' , function ( ) { return s3.src( 's3://my-bucket/foo/**/*.jpg' , { read : false }) .pipe(through2.obj( function ( file, _, callback ) { console .log(file.path); callback(); })); });

When working with large files you may find it useful to use streaming mode instead of buffering mode. You can enable this in the src() family of functions by setting { buffer: false } . The default mode is to use buffering as is the same with fs.src .

src

See getObject for a list of supported options.

s3.src( 's3://bucket/key/*?IfModifiedSince=123456789' ) .pipe(fs.dest( 'downloads' ));

s3.src({ Bucket : 'bucket' , Key : 'key/*' , IfModifiedSince : Date .now() }).pipe(fs.dest( 'downloads' ));

s3.src([ 's3://bucket1/*.jpg' , 's3://bucket1/*.png' , 's3://bucket2/*.gif' ]) .pipe(fs.dest( 'downloads' ));

dest

See putObject and upload for a list of supported options. There is limited support for automatically detecting the correct Content-Type and correct Content-Encoding . Parallel uploads are supported by passing { queueSize: n } as a second parameter.

fs.src( 'files/*.jpg' ) .pipe(s3.dest( 's3://bucket/foo?ContentType=image/jpeg' ));

fs.src( 'files/*.jpg' ) .pipe(s3.dest({ Bucket : 'bucket' , Key : 'foo' , ContentType : 'image/jpeg' }));