vinyl-s3

by Izaak Schroeder
0.3.1 (see all)

Use S3 as a source or destination of vinyl files.

Overview

Categories

Readme

vinyl-s3

Use S3 as a source or destination of vinyl files.

Features:

  • Source with multi-globbing support,
  • Use either streaming or buffering,
  • Upload or download files,
  • Pass custom options to S3,
  • Smart Content-Type and Content-Encoding detection,
  • Works great with gulp.

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    s3 = require('vinyl-s3');

// Upload files to S3
gulp.task('upload', function() {
    return gulp.src('data/*.jpg', { buffer: false })
        .pipe(s3.dest('s3://my-bucket/prefix'));
});

// Download files from S3
gulp.task('download', function() {
    return s3.src('s3://my-bucket/prefix/*.jpg', { buffer: false })
        .pipe(gulp.dest('data'));
});

// Just print a list of files
var through2 = require('through2');
gulp.task('meta', function() {
    return s3.src('s3://my-bucket/foo/**/*.jpg', { read: false })
        .pipe(through2.obj(function(file, _, callback) {
            console.log(file.path);
            callback();
        }));
});

When working with large files you may find it useful to use streaming mode instead of buffering mode. You can enable this in the src() family of functions by setting { buffer: false }. The default mode is to use buffering as is the same with fs.src.

src

See getObject for a list of supported options.

// Specify custom attributes via S3 URL.
s3.src('s3://bucket/key/*?IfModifiedSince=123456789')
    .pipe(fs.dest('downloads'));

// Specify custom attributes by passing in an AWS options object.
s3.src({
    Bucket: 'bucket',
    Key: 'key/*',
    IfModifiedSince: Date.now()
}).pipe(fs.dest('downloads'));

// Use multiple source buckets and patterns.
s3.src(['s3://bucket1/*.jpg', 's3://bucket1/*.png', 's3://bucket2/*.gif'])
    .pipe(fs.dest('downloads'));

dest

See putObject and upload for a list of supported options. There is limited support for automatically detecting the correct Content-Type and correct Content-Encoding. Parallel uploads are supported by passing { queueSize: n } as a second parameter.

// Specify custom attributes via S3 URL.
fs.src('files/*.jpg')
    .pipe(s3.dest('s3://bucket/foo?ContentType=image/jpeg'));

// Specify custom attributes by passing in an AWS options object.
fs.src('files/*.jpg')
    .pipe(s3.dest({
        Bucket: 'bucket',
        Key: 'foo',
        ContentType: 'image/jpeg'
    }));

// Specify custom attributes per file.
fs.src('files/*.jpg')
    .pipe(through2.obj(function(file, enc, next) {
        // There are some non-standard properties on the file object that
        // are used to generate certain AWS options.
        file.contentType = 'image/jpeg';
        file.contentEncoding = 'gzip';

        // Setting the awsOptions property on a file causes the object to be
        // included in the command sent to S3. These options override any
        // previously set value.
        file.awsOptions = {
            ACL: 'private',
            CacheControl: 'max-age=1296000',
            ContentType: 'image/jpeg',
            Metadata: {
                color: 'red'
            }
        };
        this.push(file);
        next();
    }))
    .pipe(s3.dest('s3://bucket/foo'));

