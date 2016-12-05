Use S3 as a source or destination of vinyl files.
Features:
Content-Type and
Content-Encoding detection,
var gulp = require('gulp'),
s3 = require('vinyl-s3');
// Upload files to S3
gulp.task('upload', function() {
return gulp.src('data/*.jpg', { buffer: false })
.pipe(s3.dest('s3://my-bucket/prefix'));
});
// Download files from S3
gulp.task('download', function() {
return s3.src('s3://my-bucket/prefix/*.jpg', { buffer: false })
.pipe(gulp.dest('data'));
});
// Just print a list of files
var through2 = require('through2');
gulp.task('meta', function() {
return s3.src('s3://my-bucket/foo/**/*.jpg', { read: false })
.pipe(through2.obj(function(file, _, callback) {
console.log(file.path);
callback();
}));
});
When working with large files you may find it useful to use streaming mode instead of buffering mode. You can enable this in the
src() family of functions by setting
{ buffer: false }. The default mode is to use buffering as is the same with
fs.src.
See getObject for a list of supported options.
// Specify custom attributes via S3 URL.
s3.src('s3://bucket/key/*?IfModifiedSince=123456789')
.pipe(fs.dest('downloads'));
// Specify custom attributes by passing in an AWS options object.
s3.src({
Bucket: 'bucket',
Key: 'key/*',
IfModifiedSince: Date.now()
}).pipe(fs.dest('downloads'));
// Use multiple source buckets and patterns.
s3.src(['s3://bucket1/*.jpg', 's3://bucket1/*.png', 's3://bucket2/*.gif'])
.pipe(fs.dest('downloads'));
See putObject and upload for a list of supported options. There is limited support for automatically detecting the correct
Content-Type and correct
Content-Encoding. Parallel uploads are supported by passing
{ queueSize: n } as a second parameter.
// Specify custom attributes via S3 URL.
fs.src('files/*.jpg')
.pipe(s3.dest('s3://bucket/foo?ContentType=image/jpeg'));
// Specify custom attributes by passing in an AWS options object.
fs.src('files/*.jpg')
.pipe(s3.dest({
Bucket: 'bucket',
Key: 'foo',
ContentType: 'image/jpeg'
}));
// Specify custom attributes per file.
fs.src('files/*.jpg')
.pipe(through2.obj(function(file, enc, next) {
// There are some non-standard properties on the file object that
// are used to generate certain AWS options.
file.contentType = 'image/jpeg';
file.contentEncoding = 'gzip';
// Setting the awsOptions property on a file causes the object to be
// included in the command sent to S3. These options override any
// previously set value.
file.awsOptions = {
ACL: 'private',
CacheControl: 'max-age=1296000',
ContentType: 'image/jpeg',
Metadata: {
color: 'red'
}
};
this.push(file);
next();
}))
.pipe(s3.dest('s3://bucket/foo'));