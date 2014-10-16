Give vinyl files arbitrary chunk names.
var named = require('vinyl-named')
var fs = require('vinyl-fs')
var through = require('through')
fs.src('src/*.js')
.pipe(named())
.pipe(through(function(file) {
// file.named now equals the basename minus the extension
}))
// Or return a name for a given file
fs.src('src/*.js')
.pipe(named(function(file) {
return 'your own name'
}))
// Or specify a custom name property
fs.src('src/*.js')
.pipe(named(function(file) {
file.customName = 'your name'
this.queue(file)
}))
With npm do:
npm install vinyl-named
chunkName to
named to be more generic
Copyright (c) 2014 Kyle Robinson Young
Licensed under the MIT license.