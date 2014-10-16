openbase logo
vinyl-named

by Kyle Robinson Young
1.1.0 (see all)

💽 Give vinyl files arbitrary names.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.4K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vinyl-named

Give vinyl files arbitrary chunk names.

example

var named = require('vinyl-named')
var fs = require('vinyl-fs')
var through = require('through')

fs.src('src/*.js')
  .pipe(named())
  .pipe(through(function(file) {
    // file.named now equals the basename minus the extension
  }))

// Or return a name for a given file
fs.src('src/*.js')
  .pipe(named(function(file) {
    return 'your own name'
  }))

// Or specify a custom name property
fs.src('src/*.js')
  .pipe(named(function(file) {
    file.customName = 'your name'
    this.queue(file)
  }))

install

With npm do:

npm install vinyl-named

release history

  • 1.1.0 - renaming chunkName to named to be more generic
  • 1.0.0 - initial release

license

Copyright (c) 2014 Kyle Robinson Young
Licensed under the MIT license.

