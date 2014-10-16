Give vinyl files arbitrary chunk names.

example

var named = require ( 'vinyl-named' ) var fs = require ( 'vinyl-fs' ) var through = require ( 'through' ) fs.src( 'src/*.js' ) .pipe(named()) .pipe(through( function ( file ) { })) fs.src( 'src/*.js' ) .pipe(named( function ( file ) { return 'your own name' })) fs.src( 'src/*.js' ) .pipe(named( function ( file ) { file.customName = 'your name' this .queue(file) }))

install

With npm do:

npm install vinyl-named

release history

1.1.0 - renaming chunkName to named to be more generic

to to be more generic 1.0.0 - initial release

license

Copyright (c) 2014 Kyle Robinson Young

Licensed under the MIT license.