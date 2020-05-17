Vinyl adapter for the file system.
Vinyl is a very simple metadata object that describes a file. When you think of a file, two attributes come to mind:
path and
contents. These are the main attributes on a Vinyl object. A file does not necessarily represent something on your computer’s file system. You have files on S3, FTP, Dropbox, Box, CloudThingly.io and other services. Vinyl can be used to describe files from all of these sources.
While Vinyl provides a clean way to describe a file, we now need a way to access these files. Each file source needs what we call a "Vinyl adapter". A Vinyl adapter simply exposes a
src(globs) and a
dest(folder) method. Each return a stream. The
src stream produces Vinyl objects, and the
dest stream consumes Vinyl objects. Vinyl adapters can expose extra methods that might be specific to their input/output medium, such as the
symlink method
vinyl-fs provides.
var map = require('map-stream');
var vfs = require('vinyl-fs');
var log = function(file, cb) {
console.log(file.path);
cb(null, file);
};
vfs.src(['./js/**/*.js', '!./js/vendor/*.js'])
.pipe(map(log))
.pipe(vfs.dest('./output'));
src(globs[, options])
Takes a glob string or an array of glob strings as the first argument and an options object as the second.
Returns a stream of vinyl
File objects.
Note: UTF-8 BOM will be removed from all UTF-8 files read with
.src unless disabled in the options.
Globs are executed in order, so negations should follow positive globs.
For example:
fs.src(['!b*', '*'])
would not exclude any files, but the following would exclude all files starting with "b":
fs.src(['*', '!b*'])
File object as its only argument and must return a value of the expected type for that option.
options.buffer
Whether or not you want to buffer the file contents into memory. Setting to
false will make
file.contents a paused Stream.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
options.read
Whether or not you want the file to be read at all. Useful for stuff like removing files. Setting to
false will make
file.contents = null and will disable writing the file to disk via
.dest().
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
options.since
Only streams files that have been modified since the time specified.
Type:
Date or
Number
Default:
undefined
options.removeBOM
Causes the BOM to be removed on UTF-8 encoded files. Set to
false if you need the BOM for some reason.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
options.encoding
Optionally transcode from the given encoding. The default is
'utf8'. We use
iconv-lite, please refer to its Wiki for a list of supported encodings. You
can set this to
false to avoid any transcoding, and effectively just pass
around raw binary data.
Type:
String or
Boolean
Default:
'utf8'
options.sourcemaps
Enables sourcemap support on files passed through the stream. Will load inline sourcemaps and resolve sourcemap links from files.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
options.resolveSymlinks
Whether or not to recursively resolve symlinks to their targets. Set to
false to preserve them as symlinks and make
file.symlink equal the original symlink's target path.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
options.dot
Whether or not you want globs to match on dot files (e.g.
.gitignore).
Note: This option is not resolved from a function because it is passed verbatim to node-glob.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Any glob-related options are documented in glob-stream and node-glob and are forwarded verbatim.
dest(folder[, options])
Takes a folder path string or a function as the first argument and an options object as the second. If given a function, it will be called with each vinyl
File object and must return a folder path.
Returns a stream that accepts vinyl
File objects, writes them to disk at the folder/cwd specified, and passes them downstream so you can keep piping these around.
Once the file is written to disk, an attempt is made to determine if the
stat.mode,
stat.mtime and
stat.atime of the vinyl
File object differ from the file on the filesystem.
If they differ and the running process owns the file, the corresponding filesystem metadata is updated.
If they don't differ or the process doesn't own the file, the attempt is skipped silently.
This functionality is disabled on Windows operating systems or any other OS that doesn't support
process.getuid or
process.geteuid in node. This is due to Windows having very unexpected results through usage of
fs.fchmod and
fs.futimes.
Note: The
fs.futimes() method internally converts
stat.mtime and
stat.atime timestamps to seconds; this division by
1000 may cause some loss of precision in 32-bit Node.js.
If the file has a
symlink attribute specifying a target path, then a symlink will be created.
Note: The file will be modified after being written to this stream.
cwd,
base, and
path will be overwritten to match the folder.
stat will be updated to match the file on the filesystem.
contents will have it's position reset to the beginning if it is a stream.
File object as its only argument and must return a value of the expected type for that option.
options.cwd
The working directory the folder is relative to.
Type:
String
Default:
process.cwd()
options.mode
The mode the files should be created with. This option is only resolved if the vinyl
File is not symbolic.
Type:
Number
Default: The
mode of the input file (
file.stat.mode) if any, or the process mode if the input file has no
mode property.
options.dirMode
The mode directories should be created with.
Type:
Number
Default: The process
mode.
options.overwrite
Whether or not existing files with the same path should be overwritten.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true (always overwrite existing files)
options.append
Whether or not new data should be appended after existing file contents (if any).
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false (always replace existing contents, if any)
options.encoding
Optionally transcode to the given encoding. The default is
'utf8'. We use
iconv-lite, please refer to its Wiki for a list of supported encodings. You
can set this to
false to avoid any transcoding, and effectively just pass
around raw binary data.
Type:
String or
Boolean
Default:
'utf8'.
options.sourcemaps
Enables sourcemap support on files passed through the stream. Will write inline soucemaps if specified as
true.
Specifying a
String path will write external sourcemaps at the given path.
Examples:
// Write as inline comments
vfs.dest('./', { sourcemaps: true });
// Write as files in the same folder
vfs.dest('./', { sourcemaps: '.' });
Type:
Boolean or
String
Default:
undefined (do not write sourcemaps)
options.relativeSymlinks
When creating a symlink, whether or not the created symlink should be relative. If
false, the symlink will be absolute.
Note: This option will be ignored if a
junction is being created, as they must be absolute.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
options.useJunctions
When creating a symlink, whether or not a directory symlink should be created as a
junction.
This option is only relevant on Windows and ignored elsewhere. Please refer to the Symbolic Links on Windows section below.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
symlink(folder[, options])
Takes a folder path string or a function as the first argument and an options object as the second. If given a function, it will be called with each vinyl
File object and must return a folder path.
Returns a stream that accepts vinyl
File objects, creates a symbolic link (i.e. symlink) at the folder/cwd specified, and passes them downstream so you can keep piping these around.
Note: The file will be modified after being written to this stream.
cwd,
base, and
path will be overwritten to match the folder.
stat will be updated to match the symlink on the filesystem.
contents will be set to
null.
symlink will be added or replaced to be the original path.
Note: On Windows, directory links are created using Junctions by default. Use the
useJunctions option to disable this behavior.
File object as its only argument and must return a value of the expected type for that option.
options.cwd
The working directory the folder is relative to.
Type:
String
Default:
process.cwd()
options.dirMode
The mode directories should be created with.
Type:
Number
Default: The process mode.
options.overwrite
Whether or not existing files with the same path should be overwritten.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true (always overwrite existing files)
options.relativeSymlinks
Whether or not the created symlinks should be relative. If
false, the symlink will be absolute.
Note: This option will be ignored if a
junction is being created, as they must be absolute.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
options.useJunctions
When creating a symlink, whether or not a directory symlink should be created as a
junction.
This option is only relevant on Windows and ignored elsewhere. Please refer to the Symbolic Links on Windows section below.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
When creating symbolic links on Windows, we pass a
type argument to Node's
fs module which specifies the kind of target we link to (one of
'file',
'dir' or
'junction'). Specifically, this will be
'file' when the target
is a regular file,
'junction' if the target is a directory, or
'dir' if
the target is a directory and the user overrides the
useJunctions option
default.
However, if the user tries to make a "dangling" link (pointing to a non-existent
target) we won't be able to determine automatically which type we should use.
In these cases,
vinyl-fs will behave slightly differently depending on
whether the dangling link is being created via
symlink() or via
dest().
For dangling links created via
symlink(), the incoming vinyl represents the
target and so we will look to its stats to guess the desired type. In
particular, if
isDirectory() returns false then we'll create a
'file' type
link, otherwise we will create a
'junction' or a
'dir' type link depending
on the value of the
useJunctions option.
For dangling links created via
dest(), the incoming vinyl represents the link -
typically read off disk via
src() with the
resolveSymlinks option set to
false. In this case, we won't be able to make any reasonable guess as to the
type of link and we default to using
'file', which may cause unexpected behavior
if you are creating a "dangling" link to a directory. It is advised to avoid this
scenario.