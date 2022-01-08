Create a Vinyl file from an actual file

Install

npm install vinyl-file

Usage

import {vinylFile} from 'vinyl-file' ; const file = await vinylFile( 'index.js' ); console .log(file.path); console .log(file.cwd);

API

Create a Vinyl file asynchronously and return it.

Create a Vinyl file synchronously and return it.

options

Type: object

base

Type: string \ Default: process.cwd()

Override the base of the Vinyl file.

cwd

Type: string \ Default: process.cwd()

Override the cwd (current working directory) of the Vinyl file.

buffer

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Setting this to false will return file.contents as a stream. This is useful when working with large files.

Note: Plugins might not implement support for streams.

read

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Setting this to false will return file.contents as null and not read the file at all.

