Create a Vinyl file from an actual file
$ npm install vinyl-file
import {vinylFile} from 'vinyl-file';
const file = await vinylFile('index.js');
console.log(file.path);
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/dev/vinyl-file/index.js'
console.log(file.cwd);
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/dev/vinyl-file'
Create a Vinyl file asynchronously and return it.
Create a Vinyl file synchronously and return it.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
process.cwd()
Override the
base of the Vinyl file.
Type:
string\
Default:
process.cwd()
Override the
cwd (current working directory) of the Vinyl file.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Setting this to
false will return
file.contents as a stream. This is useful when working with large files.
Note: Plugins might not implement support for streams.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Setting this to
false will return
file.contents as
null and not read the file at all.