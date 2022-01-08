openbase logo
vf

vinyl-file

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0

Create a Vinyl file from an actual file

Readme

vinyl-file

Create a Vinyl file from an actual file

Install

$ npm install vinyl-file

Usage

import {vinylFile} from 'vinyl-file';

const file = await vinylFile('index.js');

console.log(file.path);
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/dev/vinyl-file/index.js'

console.log(file.cwd);
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/dev/vinyl-file'

API

vinylFile(path, options?)

Create a Vinyl file asynchronously and return it.

vinylFileSync(path, options?)

Create a Vinyl file synchronously and return it.

options

Type: object

base

Type: string\ Default: process.cwd()

Override the base of the Vinyl file.

cwd

Type: string\ Default: process.cwd()

Override the cwd (current working directory) of the Vinyl file.

buffer

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Setting this to false will return file.contents as a stream. This is useful when working with large files.

Note: Plugins might not implement support for streams.

read

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Setting this to false will return file.contents as null and not read the file at all.

  • vinyl-read - Create vinyl files from glob patterns

