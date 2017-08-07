Vin decoder

Library for decoding VIN number

All data in this library has been taken from vin-decoder. vin-decode is heavily based on that library but it seems to be unfinished and not updated anymore.

FAQ

Why this exists?

There are no good libraries that can decode VIN and return even basic information (like brand and country)

Are there good alternatives?

I didn't find any. Did you? Let me know!

I found a bug! What should I do?

Feel free to make a pull request. All contributions are appreciated!

Usage

Getting started

Install dependencies

npm i --save vin-decode

Get information from VIN