vd

vin-decode

by Łukasz Pluszczewski
0.2.0 (see all)

Library for decoding VIN number

Popularity

Downloads/wk

249

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Vin decoder

Library for decoding VIN number

All data in this library has been taken from vin-decoder. vin-decode is heavily based on that library but it seems to be unfinished and not updated anymore.

FAQ

Why this exists?

There are no good libraries that can decode VIN and return even basic information (like brand and country)

Are there good alternatives?

I didn't find any. Did you? Let me know!

I found a bug! What should I do?

Feel free to make a pull request. All contributions are appreciated!

Usage

Getting started

Install dependencies

npm i --save vin-decode

Get information from VIN

import vinDecoder from 'vin-decode';

vinDecoder('BADVINNUMBER'); // will return false (currently checks only the length of VIN)
vinDecoder('EXAMPLEVINNUMBER').split(); // will return object of codes from VIN
vinDecoder('EXAMPLEVINNUMBER').decode(); // will return object of codes from vin with manufacturer, country, year fields decoded

