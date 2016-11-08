![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)

Node.js debugger client and vim driver. Step-by-step debugging from vim.

install

npm install -g vimdebug

usage

A debugger, agent and vim session will have to be launched. These can either all be started individually:

1) start your program with debugger enabled

node --debug-brk yourprogram.js

2) start agent

node-vim-inspector

3) connect vim to agent:

vim -nb

Alternatively, launch node-vim-inspector with a path to your script to do step 1&2 at once:

node-vim-inspector yourprogram.js

Or even give it the name of the window manager you're using for it to also launch a new vim session. Currently supported WMs are tmux and i3.

node-vim-inspector --windowmanager=tmux yourprogram.js node --debug-brk yourprogram.js node-vim-inspector --windowmanager=tmux

to run all inside vim using ConqueShell (+coffeescript support) see here

keys

CTRL + c - continue

+ - continue CTRL + i - step in

+ - step in CTRL + o - step over

+ - step over CTRL + n - step next

+ - step next CTRL + u - move one stack frame up

+ - move one stack frame up CTRL + d - move one stack frame down

+ - move one stack frame down CTRL + p - set breakpoint at current location

configuration

The default configuration is as follows:

{ "vim" : { "keys" : { "break" : "C-p" , "continue" : "C-c" , "down" : "C-d" , "in" : "C-i" , "next" : "C-n" , "out" : "C-o" , "up" : "C-u" } }, "agent" : { "port" : 3219 }, "debugger" : { "port" : 5858 }, "windowmanager" : "" }

Any of these settings can be overridden either from the command line, e.g. --vim.keys.break="C-b" , a .vimdebugrc json file selectively overriding properties or environment variables in the form of export vimdebug_vim__keys__break="C-a" .

The .vimdebugrc can be placed either in the current working directory, any directory above the current or the current user's home directory. In case there are multiple they will override each other in this order.

agent

Settings for the vim-debug netbeans agent.

Port the agent uses to establish a connection.

debugger

Settings for the spawn debugger. Only relevant when the debugger spawn from the node-vim-inspector client, e.g. it is called with the path of a NodeJS program to debug.

Port to spawn the debugger on.

vim

Settings used by the vim client.

Key mappings inside vim to manipulate the debugger.

Add a breakpoint at current line and column.

Resume program execution until the next breakpoint is encountered, or the program terminates.

Move down one stack frame.

Step inside the current statement's execution.

Step to the next statement.

Step out of the current statement.

Move up one stack frame.