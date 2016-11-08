![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)
Node.js debugger client and vim driver. Step-by-step debugging from vim.
npm install -g vimdebug
A debugger, agent and vim session will have to be launched. These can either all be started individually:
1) start your program with debugger enabled
node --debug-brk yourprogram.js
2) start agent
node-vim-inspector
3) connect vim to agent:
vim -nb
# or if you have vim already running, type `:nbs` in command mode
Alternatively, launch
node-vim-inspector with a path to your script to do step 1&2 at once:
node-vim-inspector yourprogram.js
Or even give it the name of the window manager you're using for it to also launch a new vim session. Currently supported WMs are tmux and i3.
node-vim-inspector --windowmanager=tmux yourprogram.js
# or:
node --debug-brk yourprogram.js
node-vim-inspector --windowmanager=tmux
to run all inside vim using ConqueShell (+coffeescript support) see here
The default configuration is as follows:
{
"vim": {
"keys": {
"break" : "C-p",
"continue" : "C-c",
"down" : "C-d",
"in" : "C-i",
"next" : "C-n",
"out" : "C-o",
"up" : "C-u"
}
},
"agent": {
"port": 3219
},
"debugger": {
"port": 5858
},
"windowmanager": ""
}
Any of these settings can be overridden either from the command line, e.g.
--vim.keys.break="C-b", a
.vimdebugrc json file selectively overriding properties or environment variables in the form of
export vimdebug_vim__keys__break="C-a".
The
.vimdebugrc can be placed either in the current working directory, any directory above the current or the current user's home directory. In case there are multiple they will override each other in this order.
Settings for the vim-debug netbeans agent.
Port the agent uses to establish a connection.
Settings for the spawn debugger. Only relevant when the debugger spawn from the
node-vim-inspector client, e.g. it is called with the path of a NodeJS program to debug.
Port to spawn the debugger on.
Settings used by the vim client.
Key mappings inside vim to manipulate the debugger.
Add a breakpoint at current line and column.
Resume program execution until the next breakpoint is encountered, or the program terminates.
Move down one stack frame.
Step inside the current statement's execution.
Step to the next statement.
Step out of the current statement.
Move up one stack frame.