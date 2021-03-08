This module is made to make vim start a messagepack server as neovim does, so that neovim remote plugins could work for vim.

Tested on vim 8.1.150, could works, but still W.I.P.

Install

If you're using coc.nvim, you don't need this module any more.

How it works

Play with it

Install nodejs and yarn

Install python-client (used for testing) by:

pip install pynvim

Start testing service by:

./ start .sh

Now you can control your vim with python-client from neovim.

Have fun.

API

nvim#rpc#start_server() start server.

start server. nvim#rpc#check_client({clientId}) check if clientId available.

check if clientId available. nvim#rpc#request({clientId}, {method}, [{arguments}]) send request.

send request. nvim#rpc#notify({clientId}, {method}, [{arguments}]) send notification.

The clientId would be send to client on method nvim_api_get_info as channelId of neovim.

A client can connect to exists RPC server by listen to $NVIM_LISTEN_ADDRESS like neovim client.

Limitation

There're some methods that no clear way to implement for vim:

nvim_execute_lua

nvim_input

nvim_buf_attach

nvim_buf_detach

nvim_get_hl_by_name

nvim_get_hl_by_id

nvim_buf_get_keymap

nvim_buf_get_commands

nvim_buf_add_highlight

nvim_buf_clear_highlight

nvim_replace_termcodes

nvim_subscribe

nvim_unsubscribe

nvim_get_color_by_name

nvim_get_color_map

nvim_get_keymap

nvim_get_commands

nvim_get_chan_info

nvim_list_chans

nvim_parse_expression

nvim_get_proc_children

nvim_get_proc

Some methods requires python support of vim to work, you should either have has('python') or has('python3') to 1 with vim.

Performance

Here's the performance data on my mac use CPU: 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7

Request data from vim:

1Mb around 13ms

around 13ms 100kb < 5ms

< 5ms 10kb < 1ms

Request data from server:

1Mb around 53ms

around 53ms 100kb < 7ms

< 7ms 10kb < 2ms

LICENSE

MIT