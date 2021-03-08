This module is made to make vim start a messagepack server as neovim does, so that neovim remote plugins could work for vim.
Tested on vim 8.1.150, could works, but still W.I.P.
If you're using coc.nvim, you don't need this module any more.
Install python-client (used for testing) by:
pip install pynvim
Start testing service by:
./start.sh
Now you can control your vim with python-client from neovim.
Have fun.
nvim#rpc#start_server() start server.
nvim#rpc#check_client({clientId}) check if clientId available.
nvim#rpc#request({clientId}, {method}, [{arguments}]) send request.
nvim#rpc#notify({clientId}, {method}, [{arguments}]) send notification.
The
clientId would be send to client on method
nvim_api_get_info as
channelId of neovim.
A client can connect to exists RPC server by listen to
$NVIM_LISTEN_ADDRESS
like neovim client.
There're some methods that no clear way to implement for vim:
nvim_execute_lua
nvim_input
nvim_buf_attach
nvim_buf_detach
nvim_get_hl_by_name
nvim_get_hl_by_id
nvim_buf_get_keymap
nvim_buf_get_commands
nvim_buf_add_highlight
nvim_buf_clear_highlight
nvim_replace_termcodes
nvim_subscribe
nvim_unsubscribe
nvim_get_color_by_name
nvim_get_color_map
nvim_get_keymap
nvim_get_commands
nvim_get_chan_info
nvim_list_chans
nvim_parse_expression
nvim_get_proc_children
nvim_get_proc
Some methods requires python support of vim to work, you should either have
has('python') or
has('python3') to
1 with vim.
Here's the performance data on my mac use CPU: 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7
Request data from vim:
1Mb around 13ms
100kb < 5ms
10kb < 1ms
Request data from server:
1Mb around 53ms
100kb < 7ms
10kb < 2ms
MIT