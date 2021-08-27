VimScript Language Server

language server for VimScript

Features:

auto completion

function signature help

hover document

go to definition

go to references

document symbols

document highlight

folding range

select range

rename

snippets

diagnostic

Install

For yarn

yarn global add vim-language-server

For npm

npm install -g vim-language-server

For coc.nvim user install coc extension:

:CocInstall coc-vimlsp

Config

for document highlight

let g:markdown_fenced_languages = [ \ 'vim' , \ 'help' \]

lsp client config example with coc.nvim

Using node ipc

"languageserver": { "vimls": { "module": "/path/to/vim-language-server/bin/index.js", "args": ["--node-ipc"], "initializationOptions": { "isNeovim": true, // is neovim, default false "iskeyword": "@,48-57,_,192-255,-#", // vim iskeyword option "vimruntime": "", // $VIMRUNTIME option "runtimepath": "", // vim runtime path separate by `,` "diagnostic": { "enable": true }, "indexes": { "runtimepath": true, // if index runtimepath's vim files this will effect the suggest "gap": 100, // index time gap between next file "count": 3, // count of files index at the same time "projectRootPatterns" : ["strange-root-pattern", ".git", "autoload", "plugin"] // Names of files used as the mark of project root. If empty, the default value [".git", "autoload", "plugin"] will be used }, "suggest": { "fromVimruntime": true, // completionItems from vimruntime's vim files "fromRuntimepath": false // completionItems from runtimepath's vim files, if this is true that fromVimruntime is true } }, "filetypes": [ "vim" ], } }

Using stdio

"languageserver": { "vimls": { "command": "vim-language-server", "args": ["--stdio"], "initializationOptions": { "isNeovim": true, // is neovim, default false "iskeyword": "@,48-57,_,192-255,-#", // vim iskeyword option "vimruntime": "", // $VIMRUNTIME option "runtimepath": "", // vim runtime path separate by `,` "diagnostic": { "enable": true }, "indexes": { "runtimepath": true, // if index runtimepath's vim files this will effect the suggest "gap": 100, // index time gap between next file "count": 3, // count of files index at the same time "projectRootPatterns" : ["strange-root-pattern", ".git", "autoload", "plugin"] // Names of files used as the mark of project root. If empty, the default value [".git", "autoload", "plugin"] will be used }, "suggest": { "fromVimruntime": true, // completionItems from vimruntime's vim files "fromRuntimepath": false // completionItems from runtimepath's vim files, if this is true that fromVimruntime is true } }, "filetypes": [ "vim" ] } }

Note:

if you set isNeovim: true , command like fixdel in vimrc which neovim does not support will report error.

, command like in vimrc which neovim does not support will report error. if you want to speed up index, change gap to smaller and count to greater, this will cause high CPU usage for some time

to smaller and to greater, this will cause high CPU usage for some time if you don't want to index vim's runtimepath files, set runtimepath to false and you will not get any suggest from those files.

Usage

The screen record is using coc.nvim as LSP client.

Auto complete and function signature help:

Hover document:

Go to definition and references:

Document symbols:

Document highlight:

Folding range and selection range:

Rename:

Snippets and diagnostic:

References

Similar project

