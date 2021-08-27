language server for VimScript
Features:
For yarn
yarn global add vim-language-server
For npm
npm install -g vim-language-server
For coc.nvim user install coc extension:
:CocInstall coc-vimlsp
for document highlight
let g:markdown_fenced_languages = [
\ 'vim',
\ 'help'
\]
lsp client config example with coc.nvim
"languageserver": {
"vimls": {
"module": "/path/to/vim-language-server/bin/index.js",
"args": ["--node-ipc"],
"initializationOptions": {
"isNeovim": true, // is neovim, default false
"iskeyword": "@,48-57,_,192-255,-#", // vim iskeyword option
"vimruntime": "", // $VIMRUNTIME option
"runtimepath": "", // vim runtime path separate by `,`
"diagnostic": {
"enable": true
},
"indexes": {
"runtimepath": true, // if index runtimepath's vim files this will effect the suggest
"gap": 100, // index time gap between next file
"count": 3, // count of files index at the same time
"projectRootPatterns" : ["strange-root-pattern", ".git", "autoload", "plugin"] // Names of files used as the mark of project root. If empty, the default value [".git", "autoload", "plugin"] will be used
},
"suggest": {
"fromVimruntime": true, // completionItems from vimruntime's vim files
"fromRuntimepath": false // completionItems from runtimepath's vim files, if this is true that fromVimruntime is true
}
},
"filetypes": [ "vim" ],
}
}
Note:
isNeovim: true, command like
fixdel in vimrc which neovim does not support will report error.
gap to smaller and
count to greater, this will cause high CPU usage for some time
runtimepath to
false and you will not get any suggest from those files.
The screen record is using coc.nvim as LSP client.
Auto complete and function signature help:
Hover document:
Go to definition and references:
Document symbols:
Document highlight:
Folding range and selection range:
Rename:
Snippets and diagnostic: