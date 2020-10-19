The open source web-based comic book reader that you need, but don't deserve.

A simple open source web-based reader for:

Manga

Comic books

Graphic novels

Illustrated books

Works on the client side and is easy to integrate on any modern website or react application.

It relays on cutting-edge web apis and frameworks like react, webworkers and webAssembly:

Dont expect it to work on a hot potato

Usage with modern browsers is recommended

Features

Dark / light theme

Manga mode ( Read right to left or default left to right )

Full screen mode ( Browser fullscreen API integration )

Easy page navigation : prev / next page buttons, slider component as well and a text input for accessibility

Keyboard shortcuts ( I need to document this )

Localization of strings ( Multi language support for the UI )

Layout mode : Single page / Book ( two pages )

A killer feature is missing ? Open a feature request

Formats

Supported archives formats by libarchive.js

ZIP

7-Zip

RAR v4

RAR v5

TAR

Development

This repository is now a mono-repo and is maintained with lerna

Setup

Before you jump in the code please follow the initial setup guide for development:

Clone or fork this repository. Run yarn command to install the project dependencies. Run yarn bootstrap to install all dependencies from internal packages and link any cross-dependencies.

Thats it! Now you are ready to start fixing bugs and implementing new features. 🎉

Packages

Available packages living inside this repository:

Name version Description villain-web 0.0.1 (beta) web app + embed api villain-react 1.0.7 react component

Commands

Available package scripts for development:

Name Description deploy Deploy villain-web to github pages bootstrap Bootstrap the packages in the current mono repo start:web Start development webpack-dev-server (includes hot-reloading) of villain-web build:web Build production version of villain-web start:react Start development webpack-dev-server (includes hot-reloading) of villain-react build:react Build production version of villain-react docs:copy Prepare documents for docsify-cli docsify:serve Serve docsify generated document on localhost:3000

yarn command -name

Known issues

Accessibility issues #23

Some .rar and .cbr fail to load #1

and fail to load #1 Encrypted archived are not yet supported #26

Credits