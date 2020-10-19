openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vr

villain-react

by Baltazar Gomez
1.0.9 (see all)

A free and open source web-based comic book reader.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

485

GitHub Stars

198

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

60

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Villain logo

The open source web-based comic book reader that you need, but don't deserve.

npm Open Collective sponsors GitHub contributors GitHub license Lerna


Screen preview

What?

A simple open source web-based reader for:

  • Manga
  • Comic books
  • Graphic novels
  • Illustrated books

Works on the client side and is easy to integrate on any modern website or react application.

How?

It relays on cutting-edge web apis and frameworks like react, webworkers and webAssembly:

  • Dont expect it to work on a hot potato
  • Usage with modern browsers is recommended

Features

  • Dark / light theme
  • Manga mode ( Read right to left or default left to right )
  • Full screen mode ( Browser fullscreen API integration )
  • Easy page navigation : prev / next page buttons, slider component as well and a text input for accessibility
  • Keyboard shortcuts ( I need to document this )
  • Localization of strings ( Multi language support for the UI )
  • Layout mode : Single page / Book ( two pages )

A killer feature is missing ? Open a feature request

Formats

Supported archives formats by libarchive.js

  • ZIP
  • 7-Zip
  • RAR v4
  • RAR v5
  • TAR

Development

This repository is now a mono-repo and is maintained with lerna

Setup

Before you jump in the code please follow the initial setup guide for development:

  1. Clone or fork this repository.
  2. Run yarn command to install the project dependencies.
  3. Run yarn bootstrap to install all dependencies from internal packages and link any cross-dependencies.

Thats it! Now you are ready to start fixing bugs and implementing new features. 🎉

Packages

Available packages living inside this repository:

NameversionDescription
villain-web0.0.1 (beta)web app + embed api
villain-react1.0.7react component

Commands

Available package scripts for development:

NameDescription
deployDeploy villain-web to github pages
bootstrapBootstrap the packages in the current mono repo
start:webStart development webpack-dev-server (includes hot-reloading) of villain-web
build:webBuild production version of villain-web
start:reactStart development webpack-dev-server (includes hot-reloading) of villain-react
build:reactBuild production version of villain-react
docs:copyPrepare documents for docsify-cli
docsify:serveServe docsify generated document on localhost:3000
yarn command-name

Known issues

  • Accessibility issues #23
  • Some .rar and .cbr fail to load #1
  • Encrypted archived are not yet supported #26

Credits

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial