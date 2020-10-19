A simple open source web-based reader for:
Works on the client side and is easy to integrate on any modern website or react application.
It relays on cutting-edge web apis and frameworks like react, webworkers and webAssembly:
Supported archives formats by
libarchive.js
ZIP
7-Zip
RAR v4
RAR v5
TAR
This repository is now a
mono-repo and is maintained with lerna
Before you jump in the code please follow the initial setup guide for development:
yarn command to install the project dependencies.
yarn bootstrap to install all dependencies from internal packages and link any cross-dependencies.
Thats it! Now you are ready to start fixing bugs and implementing new features. 🎉
Available packages living inside this repository:
|Name
|version
|Description
|villain-web
|0.0.1 (beta)
|web app + embed api
|villain-react
|1.0.7
|react component
Available package scripts for development:
|Name
|Description
|deploy
|Deploy villain-web to github pages
|bootstrap
|Bootstrap the packages in the current mono repo
|start:web
|Start development webpack-dev-server (includes hot-reloading) of villain-web
|build:web
|Build production version of villain-web
|start:react
|Start development webpack-dev-server (includes hot-reloading) of villain-react
|build:react
|Build production version of villain-react
|docs:copy
|Prepare documents for docsify-cli
|docsify:serve
|Serve docsify generated document on localhost:3000
yarn command-name
.rar and
