The easiest way to integrate Views with your project is to follow this guide.

If you know what you're doing run it as a standalone command. You can install it with:

npm install --save-dev @ viewstools / morph

Then, you can use it with any React or React Native app like this from within your project's folder:

# run on the src directory and morph as react-dom views-morph src # run on the current directory and morph as react-native views-morph .

Views morphs .view files into .view.js . You may want to add those to .gitignore :

* */* .view.js

Want to contribute?

Brilliant! Check out CONTRIBUTING.md for a step-by-step guide.

See https://views.tools for more info.

License BSD-Clause-3

