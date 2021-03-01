viewprt

A tiny, dependency-free, high performance viewport position & intersection observation tool. You can watch when elements enter & exit a viewport, or when a viewport itself reaches its bounds. Use this as a building block for lazy loaders, infinite scrolling, etc.

Install

npm i viewprt -S

Usage & API

import { ElementObserver, PositionObserver ObserverCollection } from 'viewprt' const elementObserver = ElementObserver( document .getElementById( 'element' ), { onEnter(element, viewport) {}, onExit(element, viewport) {}, offset : 0 , offsetX : 0 , offsetY : 0 , once : false , observerCollection : new ObserverCollection() }) const positionObserver = PositionObserver({ onBottom(container, viewport) {}, onTop(container, viewport) {}, onLeft(container, viewport) {}, onRight(container, viewport) {}, onFit(container, viewport) {}, container : document .body, offset : 0 , offsetX : 0 , offsetY : 0 , once : false , observerCollection : new ObserverCollection() })

The viewport argument in callbacks is an object containing the current state of the viewport e.g.:

{ width : 1024 , height : 768 , positionX : 0 , positionY : 2000 , directionY : "down" , directionX : "none" }

positionObserver.destroy() elementObserver.destroy() positionObserver.activate() elementObserver.activate()

Advanced: Using a custom observer collection

If you need to control scroll and resize events (e.g. for custom throttling/debouncing), you can create a new instance of ObserverCollection .

const debouncedObserverCollection = new ObserverCollection({ handleScrollResize : ( h ) => debounce(h, 300 ) }) const elementObserver = ElementObserver( document .getElementById( 'element1' ), { observerCollection : debouncedObserverCollection }) const elementObserver = ElementObserver( document .getElementById( 'element2' ), { observerCollection : debouncedObserverCollection })

Browser support

Chrome, Firefox, Edge, IE 11+, Safari 8+

(requestAnimationFrame, MutationObserver, Map)