A tiny, dependency-free, high performance viewport position & intersection observation tool. You can watch when elements enter & exit a viewport, or when a viewport itself reaches its bounds. Use this as a building block for lazy loaders, infinite scrolling, etc.
npm i viewprt -S
import {
ElementObserver, // Use this to observe when an element enters and exits the viewport
PositionObserver // Use this to observe when a viewport reaches its bounds
ObserverCollection // Advanced: Used for grouping custom viewport handling
} from 'viewprt'
// All options are optional. The defaults are shown below.
// ElementObserver(element, options)
const elementObserver = ElementObserver(document.getElementById('element'), {
onEnter(element, viewport) {}, // callback when the element enters the viewport
onExit(element, viewport) {}, // callback when the element exits the viewport
offset: 0, // offset from all edges of the viewport in pixels
offsetX: 0, // offset from the left and right edges of the viewport in pixels
offsetY: 0, // offset from the top and bottom edges of the viewport in pixels
once: false, // if true, observer is detroyed after first callback is triggered
observerCollection: new ObserverCollection() // Advanced: Used for grouping custom viewport handling
})
// PositionObserver(options)
const positionObserver = PositionObserver({
onBottom(container, viewport) {}, // callback when the viewport reaches the bottom
onTop(container, viewport) {}, // callback when the viewport reaches the top
onLeft(container, viewport) {}, // callback when the viewport reaches the left
onRight(container, viewport) {}, // callback when the viewport reaches the right
onFit(container, viewport) {}, // callback when the viewport contents fit within the container without having to scroll
container: document.body, // the viewport element to observe the position of
offset: 0, // offset from all edges of the viewport in pixels
offsetX: 0, // offset from the left and right edges of the viewport in pixels
offsetY: 0, // offset from the top and bottom edges of the viewport in pixels
once: false, // if true, observer is detroyed after first callback is triggered
observerCollection: new ObserverCollection() // Advanced: Used for grouping custom viewport handling
})
The
viewport argument in callbacks is an object containing the current state of the viewport e.g.:
{
width: 1024,
height: 768,
positionX: 0,
positionY: 2000,
directionY: "down",
directionX: "none"
}
// Stop observing:
positionObserver.destroy()
elementObserver.destroy() // This happens automatically if the element is removed from the DOM
// Start observing again:
positionObserver.activate()
elementObserver.activate()
If you need to control scroll and resize events (e.g. for custom throttling/debouncing), you can create a new instance of
ObserverCollection.
const debouncedObserverCollection = new ObserverCollection({ handleScrollResize: (h) => debounce(h, 300) })
const elementObserver = ElementObserver(document.getElementById('element1'), {
observerCollection: debouncedObserverCollection
})
// The same instance of ObserverCollection should be reused to have only one scroll and resize event
const elementObserver = ElementObserver(document.getElementById('element2'), {
observerCollection: debouncedObserverCollection
})
Chrome, Firefox, Edge, IE 11+, Safari 8+
(requestAnimationFrame, MutationObserver, Map)