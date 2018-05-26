This is a buggyfill (fixing bad behavior), not a polyfill (adding missing behavior). That said, it provides hacks for you to get viewport units working in old IE and Android Stock Browser as well. If the browser doesn't know how to deal with the viewport units -
vw,
vh,
vmin and
vmax - this library will not improve the situation unless you're using the hacks detailed below. The buggyfill uses the CSSOM to access the defined styles rather than ship its own CSS parser, that'S why the hacks abuse the CSS property
content to get the values across.
Amongst other things, the buggyfill helps with the following problems:
calc() expressions in Mobile Safari and IE9+ (hack)
vmin,
vmax in IE9+ (hack)
The buggyfill iterates through all defined styles the document knows and extracts those that uses a viewport unit. After resolving the relative units against the viewport's dimensions, CSS is put back together and injected into the document in a
<style> element. Listening to the
orientationchange event allows the buggyfill to update the calculated dimensions accordingly.
The hacks use the
content property to transport viewport-unit styles that need to be calculated by script, this is done because unsupporting browsers do not expose original declarations such as
height: calc(100vh - 10px):
content: 'viewport-units-buggyfill; width: 50vmin; height: 50vmax; top: calc(50vh - 100px); left: calc(50vw - 100px);';
Note: The
content hack may not work well on
<img> and other replaced elements, even though it should compute to
content: normal; on regular elements. If you find yourself in such a situation, this may be a way out:
img {
content: normal !important;
}
Note: This buggyfill only works on stylesheets! viewport units used in
styleattributes are not resolved.
Note: The buggyfill can easily trip over files host on different origins (requiring CORS) and relative URLs to images/fonts/… within stylesheets. #11
After loading the buggyfill from npm (
npm install viewport-units-buggyfill) or bower (
bower install viewport-units-buggyfill), it has to be required and initialized:
require('viewport-units-buggyfill').init();
If you're - for whatever reason - not using a package manager, include the script as follows:
<script src="viewport-units-buggyfill.js"></script>
<script>window.viewportUnitsBuggyfill.init();</script>
To engage the buggyfill with hacks, pass them in at initialization:
var hacks = require('viewport-units-buggyfill/viewport-units-buggyfill.hacks');
require('viewport-units-buggyfill').init({
hacks: hacks
});
To exempt certain stylesheets from being processed, the attribute
data-viewport-units-buggyfill="ignore":
<link rel="stylesheet" href="file-to-ignore.css" data-viewport-units-buggyfill="ignore">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="file-to-process.css">
viewport-units-buggyfill exposes the following API:
var viewportUnitsBuggyfill = require('viewport-units-buggyfill');
// find viewport-unit declarations,
// convert them to pixels,
// inject style-element into document,
// register orientationchange event (and resize events in IE9+) to repeat when necessary
// will only engage for Mobile Safari on iOS and IE9+
viewportUnitsBuggyfill.init();
// ignore user agent force initialization
viewportUnitsBuggyfill.init({force: true});
// reduces the amount of times the buggyfill is reinitialized on window resize in IE
// for performance reasons.
viewportUnitsBuggyfill.init({refreshDebounceWait: 250});
// This enables abusing the CSS property 'content' to allow transporting
// viewport unit values for browsers with spotty support:
// * vmin in IE9
// * vmax in IE9, iOS <= 6
// * calc(vh/vmin) in iOS < 8 and Android Stock Browser <= 4.4
// * all of viewport units in Android Stock Browser <= 4.3
//
// To engage these hacks, you need to load the hacks file as well:
//
// <script src="/path/to/viewport-units-buggyfill.hacks.js"></script>
//
viewportUnitsBuggyfill.init({hacks: window.viewportUnitsBuggyfillHacks});
// append the patched stylesheet to body instead of head
viewportUnitsBuggyfill.init({appendToBody: true});
// update internal declarations cache and recalculate pixel styles
// this is handy when you add styles after .init() was run
viewportUnitsBuggyfill.refresh();
// you can do things manually (without the style-element injection):
// identify all declarations using viewport units
viewportUnitsBuggyfill.findProperties();
var cssText = viewportUnitsBuggyfill.getCss();
In CSS you can declare fallbacks to be used by the buggyfill's hacks:
.my-viewport-units-using-thingie {
width: 50vmin;
height: 50vmax;
top: calc(50vh - 100px);
left: calc(50vw - 100px);
/* hack to engage viewport-units-buggyfill */
content: 'viewport-units-buggyfill; width: 50vmin; height: 50vmax; top: calc(50vh - 100px); left: calc(50vw - 100px);';
}
The buggyfill emits the event
viewport-unit-buggyfill-init before initializing and
viewport-unit-buggyfill-style after applying the fixed styles to the document. The events are dispatched on
window and may be used as follows:
window.addEventListener('viewport-unit-buggyfill-init', function() {
console.log('getting lost in CSSOM');
});
window.addEventListener('viewport-unit-buggyfill-style', function() {
console.log('updated rules using viewport unit');
});
Warning: Including stylesheets from third party services, like Google WebFonts, requires those resources to be served with appropriate CORS headers. You may also need to be aware of the fact that relative URLs within those stylesheets are NOT resolved, possibly leading to missing fonts and images.
<body> - #84
@supports - #76
vmax - #60
ignoreVmax to prevent IE9+ from engaging the hack - #56
viewport-unit-buggyfill-init and
viewport-unit-buggyfill-style (#63 by redaxmedia, #62)
data-viewport-units-buggyfill="ignore" (#48)
<style> element to maintain highest precedence (#36)
WARNING: Breaking Changes (and a Merry Christmas to you, too :)
content hack breaking in Opera Mini (because it actually inlines the content everywhere)
rule.cssText throwing an Error in IE (not reproducible, whatever) #21)
content: "viewport-units-buggyfill; width: 20vw;" (#20, #25)
behaviorHack and
contentHack, passing
hacks will suffice (#20, #25)
vmax support (#31)
<link rel="…" data-viewport-units-buggyfill="ignore"> to prevent specific stylesheets from being processed (suggested in #11)
bower.json (… narf)
100vw and
100vh to be the width and height of the parent document’s viewport, while Safari for iOS will choose 1px (!!!!) for both.
vmin support for IE9 (instead of
vm, IE9's equivalent to vmin) and
vmax support to IE9 and 10. (Note that this will only work when initializing with
viewportUnitsBuggyfill.init({hacks: window.viewportUnitsBuggyfillHacks});) and adding the
viewport-units-buggyfill.hacks.js to the page after
viewport-units-buggyfill.js.
.myLargeBlock {
/* Non-IE browsers */
width: 50vmin;
height: 50vmax;
/* IE9 and 10 */
behavior: 'use_css_behavior_hack: true; width: 50vmin; height: 50vmax;';
/* WARNING: this syntax has been changed in v0.5.0 */
}
content CSS property. This seems like a good compromise since
content is only valid inside
::before and
::after rules (as a result, it is not recommended use this hack inside of these rules). (Note that this will only work when initializing with
viewportUnitsBuggyfill.init({hacks: window.viewportUnitsBuggyfillHacks});) and adding the
viewport-units-buggyfill.hacks.js to the page after
viewport-units-buggyfill.js.
.box {
top: calc(50vh - 100px);
left: calc(50vw - 100px);
/*
* Here is the code for WebKit browsers that will allow
* viewport-units-buggyfill.js to perform calc on viewport
* units.
*/
content: 'use_css_content_hack: true; top: calc(50vh - 100px); left: calc(50vw - 100px);';
/* WARNING: this syntax has been changed in v0.5.0 */
}
filter property (a.k.a. Visual Filters).
reresh() without being initialized - Issue #3
<br>s caused by
innerText by using
textContent instead
<style> elements - Issue #2
force option to
init()
viewport-unit-buggyfill is published under the MIT License.