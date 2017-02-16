Viewport is a component to ease viewport management. You can get the dimensions of the viewport and beyond, which can be quite helpful to perform some checks with JavaScript.
$ npm install viewport-js
Also, you can use it without components.
<script src="../standalone/viewport.js"></script>
First, add the following meta viewport:
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0">
Then, initialize the Viewport:
var viewport = require('viewport');
Now, starts to use it!
viewport.height // Returns the current height of the viewport. (Read below the API)
Returns the current
width of viewport (in pixels).
Returns the current
height of viewport (in pixels).
Calculates/updates the dimensions (
width and
height) of viewport (in pixels).
Returns offset
top of viewport.
Returns offset
right of viewport.
Returns offset
bottom of viewport.
Returns offset
left of viewport.
Calculates/updates the viewport position.
Returns vertical scroll position of viewport.
Returns horizontal scroll position of viewport.
Calculates/updates the scroll positions (
scrollY and
scrollX) of viewport.
Returns the device orientation:
portrait-primary,
portrait-secondary,
landscape-primary,
landscape-secondary.
### Viewport#calculateOrientation()
Calculates/updates the device
orientation.
### Viewport#device
Device size is static and doesn't change when the page is resized. Returns an object with size of device (
width and
height).
### Viewport#inViewport() Calculate if an element is completely located in the viewport. Returns boolean.
### Viewport#isVisible() Calculates if an element is visible in the viewport. Returns boolean.
### Viewport#refresh() Updates the viewport dimension, viewport positions and orientation.
### Events
scroll: emitted when the viewport are scrolled.
resize: emitted when the dimensions of the viewport changes.
bottom: emitted when the viewport position is the bottom.
top: emitted when the viewport position is the top.
MIT license. Copyright © 2016.