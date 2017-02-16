Viewport

Viewport is a component to ease viewport management. You can get the dimensions of the viewport and beyond, which can be quite helpful to perform some checks with JavaScript.

Installation

npm install viewport-js

Standalone

Also, you can use it without components.

< script src = "../standalone/viewport.js" > </ script >

Usage

First, add the following meta viewport:

< meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0" >

Then, initialize the Viewport:

var viewport = require ( 'viewport' );

Now, starts to use it!

viewport.height

Browser Support

Chrome (OS X, Windows)

Firefox (OS X, Windows)

Opera (OS X, Windows)

Safari (OS X, Windows)

IE10+

API

Returns the current width of viewport (in pixels).

Returns the current height of viewport (in pixels).

Calculates/updates the dimensions ( width and height ) of viewport (in pixels).

Returns offset top of viewport.

Returns offset right of viewport.

Returns offset bottom of viewport.

Returns offset left of viewport.

Calculates/updates the viewport position.

Returns vertical scroll position of viewport.

Returns horizontal scroll position of viewport.

Calculates/updates the scroll positions ( scrollY and scrollX ) of viewport.

Returns the device orientation: portrait-primary , portrait-secondary , landscape-primary , landscape-secondary .

### Viewport#calculateOrientation() Calculates/updates the device orientation .

### Viewport#device Device size is static and doesn't change when the page is resized. Returns an object with size of device ( width and height ).

### Viewport#inViewport() Calculate if an element is completely located in the viewport. Returns boolean.

### Viewport#isVisible() Calculates if an element is visible in the viewport. Returns boolean.

### Viewport#refresh() Updates the viewport dimension, viewport positions and orientation.

### Events

scroll : emitted when the viewport are scrolled.

: emitted when the viewport are scrolled. resize : emitted when the dimensions of the viewport changes.

: emitted when the dimensions of the viewport changes. bottom : emitted when the viewport position is the bottom.

: emitted when the viewport position is the bottom. top : emitted when the viewport position is the top.

With ❤️ by

Guille Paz (Frontend developer | Web standards lover)

E-mail: guille87paz@gmail.com

Twitter: @pazguille

Web: https://pazguille.me

License

MIT license. Copyright © 2016.