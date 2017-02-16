openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vj

viewport-js

by Guille Paz
1.0.0 (see all)

💻 Gets the dimensions of the Viewport and beyond.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

536

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Viewport

Viewport is a component to ease viewport management. You can get the dimensions of the viewport and beyond, which can be quite helpful to perform some checks with JavaScript.

Installation

$ npm install viewport-js

Standalone

Also, you can use it without components.

<script src="../standalone/viewport.js"></script>

Usage

First, add the following meta viewport:

<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0">

Then, initialize the Viewport:

var viewport = require('viewport');

Now, starts to use it!

viewport.height // Returns the current height of the viewport. (Read below the API)

Browser Support

  • Chrome (OS X, Windows)
  • Firefox (OS X, Windows)
  • Opera (OS X, Windows)
  • Safari (OS X, Windows)
  • IE10+

API

Viewport#width

Returns the current width of viewport (in pixels).

Viewport#height

Returns the current height of viewport (in pixels).

Viewport#calculateDimensions()

Calculates/updates the dimensions (width and height) of viewport (in pixels).

Viewport#top

Returns offset top of viewport.

Viewport#right

Returns offset right of viewport.

Viewport#bottom

Returns offset bottom of viewport.

Viewport#left

Returns offset left of viewport.

Viewport#calculateOffset()

Calculates/updates the viewport position.

Viewport#scrollY

Returns vertical scroll position of viewport.

Viewport#scrollX

Returns horizontal scroll position of viewport.

Viewport#calculateScroll()

Calculates/updates the scroll positions (scrollY and scrollX) of viewport.

Viewport#orientation

Returns the device orientation: portrait-primary, portrait-secondary, landscape-primary, landscape-secondary.

### Viewport#calculateOrientation() Calculates/updates the device orientation.

### Viewport#device Device size is static and doesn't change when the page is resized. Returns an object with size of device (width and height).

### Viewport#inViewport() Calculate if an element is completely located in the viewport. Returns boolean.

### Viewport#isVisible() Calculates if an element is visible in the viewport. Returns boolean.

### Viewport#refresh() Updates the viewport dimension, viewport positions and orientation.

### Events

  • scroll: emitted when the viewport are scrolled.
  • resize: emitted when the dimensions of the viewport changes.
  • bottom: emitted when the viewport position is the bottom.
  • top: emitted when the viewport position is the top.

With ❤️ by

License

MIT license. Copyright © 2016.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial