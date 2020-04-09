Note: jQuery-viewport-checker has been rewritten and renamed to no longer require jQuery.

Little script that detects if an element is in the viewport and adds a class to it.

Starting V2.x.x this plugin no longer requires jQuery. Take a look at version 1.x.x if you're still looking for the jQuery version.

Installation

Distribution files are shipped with the npm package. Install the package and use it in your project:

npm install --save viewport-checker

Or use unpkg.com to directly include the distribution files in your site:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "//unpkg.com/viewport-checker@^2" > </ script >

After including the script in your project you can construct a new instance by providing a querySelector. Make sure to call attach() after you're DOM is ready so your elements are actually checked.

< head > < script src = "dist/viewportChecker.umd.js" > </ script > < script > const vpc = new ViewportChecker( '.dummy' ); document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , () => vpc.attach()); </ script > </ head >

Options

ViewportChecker can be initialized with an additional argument representing the options. Available options are:

new ViewportChecker( '.dummy' , { classToAdd : 'visible' , classToAddForFullView : 'full-visible' , classToRemove : 'invisible' , removeClassAfterAnimation : false , offset : [ 100 OR 10 %], invertBottomOffset : true , repeat : false , callbackFunction : function ( elem, action ) {}, scrollHorizontal : false });

In addition to the global options you can also provide 'per element' options using data-attributes . These attributes will then override the globally set options.

Available attributes are:

< div data-vp-add-class = "random" > </ div > > classToAdd < div data-vp-remove-class = "random" > </ div > > classToRemove < div data-vp-remove-after-animation = "true|false" > </ div > > Removes added classes after CSS3 animation has completed < div data-vp-offset = "[100 OR 10%]" > </ div > > offset < div data-vp-repeat = "true" > </ div > > repeat < div data-vp-scrollHorizontal = "false" > </ div > > scrollHorizontal

Use case

The guys from web2feel have written a little tutorial with a great example of how you can use this script. Note that this tutorial was written for the original version (V1) which required jQuery. Although the API has changed it pretty much still shows what you can do with this plugin. You can check the tutorial here and the demo here.