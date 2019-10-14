view

A View-Presenter pattern for JavaScript.

Installation

npm install view

What is this project?

The view module provides a simple View-Presenter pattern for creating views using a template and a single transformational JavaScript method.

The template is the "View", the single JavaScript method is the "Presenter".

This simple pattern allows for a very clean View which can easily be extended with any advanced features you might want.

It ships with templating support for HTML or Markdown, but can easily be extended with the templating engine of your choice.

The project is well tested with easy to read test cases. It's been in development for several years and is used in many production applications such as hook.io

Features

Hierarchy Views mapped directly to the file-system

The structure of the folder which contains the view maps directly to the constructed View object.

For example:

/view index .html /about index .html team .html contact .html

Will map to:

myView.index.present(opts, cb); myView.about.index.present(opts, cb); myView.about.team.present(opts, cb); myView.contact.present(opts, cb); myView.index.template; myView.about.index.template; myView.about.team.template;

Isomorphic $ based Presenter Pattern

A Presenter is a single optional JavaScript method which can be associated with a View template.

Presenters are paired with a View by existing in the same directory and sharing the same name as the View template.

When View.present() is called, this Presenter method will execute on the context of the View template.

For example:

/view index .html index .js about/ index .html team .html team .js contact .html

module [ 'exports' ] = function examplePresenter ( opts, callback ) { var $ = this .$; $( 'h1' ).html( 'Hello' ); callback( null , $.html()); }

Our unit tests will give a much better idea on how this works in practice.

Layouts / Nested Layouts

A simple layout pattern is available for Views.

If a View has a layout.html or layout.js file present, that layout file will yield the results of the View-Presenter into the layout.

If no layout is found at the current level of the View-Presenter tree, the View will recurse upwards until a layout or the root is found.

For example:

/view index .html layout .html layout .js /about index .html team .html team .js contact .html

layout.html

< h1 > Hello </ h1 > < div class = "yield" > </ div >

myView.index.present(opts, cb); myView.about.team.present(opts, cb); myView.about.index.present(opts, cb); myView.contact.present(opts, cb);

Our unit tests will also give a better idea on how nested layouts will be applied.

Built-in Node.js HTTP middleware

The view module ships with a built-in Node.js middleware. This middleware will map the View to incoming urls of your web application.

For example:

/view index .html about/ index .html team .html contact .html hello .markdown

server.use(view.middle({ view : myView }));

Will now map to the following urls on your server:

http : http : http : http : http :

Tests