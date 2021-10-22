vidom

Vidom is just a library to build UI. It's highly inspired from React and based on the same ideas. Its main goal is to provide as fast as possible lightweight implementation with API similar to React.

Main features

Fast virtual DOM builder and patcher under the hood

Update batching and synchronization with browsers rendering lifecycle by default

Fast server-side rendering with ability to reuse existing DOM in the browsers also known as isomorphism

Easy and clear way to subscribe to DOM Events

API to build your own high-level components

Namespaces support (e.g., SVG, MathML)

Ability to render multiple components without unwanted DOM wrappers

No extra markup in the result HTML

JSX support via babel plugin

TypeScript support

Small footprint, 9KB after gzip

Zero dependencies

Benchmarks

mean time ops/sec vidom v0.9.23 0. 505ms 1981 inferno v3.10.1 0. 511ms 1958 preact v8.2.6 1. 414ms 707 react v16.0.0 1. 479ms 676 vue v2.5.2 8. 883ms 113

Playground

Try live playground to play with Vidom in your browser.

Documentation

Vidom inspector developer tool which helps debug vidom-based applications

Addons

vidom-css-animation-group API for "appearance", "entering" and "leaving" animation via CSS transitions and animation

vidom-ui Set of basic UI components

vidom-redux Redux bindings

Examples

Thanks