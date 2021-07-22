videoshow

Simple utility for node/io.js to create straightforward video slideshows based on images using ffmpeg, with additional features such as audio, subtitles and fade in/out transitions between slides.

To getting started you can take a look to the examples, programmatic API and command-line interface

videoshow is used in production rendering thousands of videos per month.

Click on the image to see an example video generated by videoshow :

Requirements

ffmpeg with additional compilation flags --enable-libass --enable-libmp3lame

You can download static builds of ffmpeg from here.

If you want to use videoshow in Heroku, you could use the ffmpeg2 buildpack

Installation

npm install videoshow

For command-line usage, install it as global package:

npm install -g videoshow

Usage

NOTE: images must all have the same dimensions.

Below you have an example script generating a video based on images and audio.

Take a look to the programmatic API and examples for more usage details.

var videoshow = require ( 'videoshow' ) var images = [ 'step1.jpg' , 'step2.jpg' , 'step3.jpg' , 'step4.jpg' ] var videoOptions = { fps : 25 , loop : 5 , transition : true , transitionDuration : 1 , videoBitrate : 1024 , videoCodec : 'libx264' , size : '640x?' , audioBitrate : '128k' , audioChannels : 2 , format : 'mp4' , pixelFormat : 'yuv420p' } videoshow(images, videoOptions) .audio( 'song.mp3' ) .save( 'video.mp4' ) .on( 'start' , function ( command ) { console .log( 'ffmpeg process started:' , command) }) .on( 'error' , function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { console .error( 'Error:' , err) console .error( 'ffmpeg stderr:' , stderr) }) .on( 'end' , function ( output ) { console .error( 'Video created in:' , output) })

Command-line interface

$ videoshow -- help

Create video slideshow easily from images Usage: bin/videoshow [options] Options: -- help , -h Show help --config, -c File path to JSON config file [required] --audio, -a Optional audio file path --subtitles, -s Path to .srt subtitles file --input, -i Add additional input to video --output, -o Output video file path --size, -x Video size resolution --logo, -l Path to logo image --debug, -d Enable debug mode in error case Examples: bin/videoshow -c config.json video.mp4 bin/videoshow -c config.json --audio song.mp3 video.mp4 bin/videoshow -c config.json --audio song.mp3 --logo logo.png video.mp4

Example config.json file:

{ "output" : "video.mp4" , "options" : { "fps" : 25 , "loop" : 5 , "transition" : true , "transitionDuration" : 1 , "videoBitrate" : 1024 , "videoCodec" : "libx264" , "size" : "640x?" , "audioBitrate" : "128k" , "audioChannels" : 2 , "format" : "mp4" , "subtitleStyles" : { "Fontname" : "Verdana" , "Fontsize" : "26" , "PrimaryColour" : "11861244" , "SecondaryColour" : "11861244" , "TertiaryColour" : "11861244" , "BackColour" : "-2147483640" , "Bold" : "2" , "Italic" : "0" , "BorderStyle" : "2" , "Outline" : "2" , "Shadow" : "3" , "Alignment" : "1" , "MarginL" : "40" , "MarginR" : "60" , "MarginV" : "40" } }, "images" : [ "./test/fixtures/step_1.png" , "./test/fixtures/step_2.png" , "./test/fixtures/step_3.png" , "./test/fixtures/step_4.png" , "./test/fixtures/step_5.png" ] }

API

videoshow(images, [ options ])

Return: Videoshow

Videoshow constructor. You should pass an array<string> or array<object> or array<ReadableStream> with the desired images, and optionally passing the video render options object per each image.

Image formats supported are: jpg , png or bmp .

videoshow([ 'image1.jpg' , 'image2.jpg' , 'image3.jpg' ]) .save( 'video.mp4' ) .on( 'error' , function ( ) {}) .on( 'end' , function ( ) {})

images param could be a collection as well:

videoshow([{ path : 'image1.jpg' , caption : 'Hello world as video subtitle' }, { path : 'image2.jpg' , caption : 'This is a sample subtitle' , loop : 10 }]) .save( 'video.mp4' ) .on( 'error' , function ( ) {}) .on( 'end' , function ( ) {})

Video options

You can define as option any method name allowed by fluent-ffmpeg

Default options are:

{ fps : 25 , loop : 5 , transition : true , transitionDuration : 1 , captionDelay : 1000 , useSubRipSubtitles : false , subtitleStyle : null , videoBitrate : 1024 , videoCodec : 'libx264' , size : '640x?' , audioBitrate : '128k' , audioChannels : 2 , format : 'mp4' }

Options details:

captionDelay number - Miliseconds to delay the show/hide of the caption. Default to 1000

- Miliseconds to delay the show/hide of the caption. Default to useSubRipSubtitles boolean - Use SubRip subtitles format. It uses by default SSA/ASS. Default false

- Use SubRip subtitles format. It uses by default SSA/ASS. Default subtitleStyle object - SSA/ASS subtitles style. See substation.js and fixture file for allowed params

Image options

path string - File path to image

- File path to image loop number - Image slide duration in seconds . Default to 5

- Image slide duration in . Default to transition boolean - Enable fade in/out transition for the current image

- Enable fade in/out transition for the current image transitionDuration number - Fade in/out transition duration in seconds . Default to 1

- Fade in/out transition duration in . Default to transitionColor string - Fade in/out transition background color. Default to black . See supported colors

- Fade in/out transition background color. Default to . See supported colors filters array<string|object> - Add custom ffmpeg video filters to the image slide.

- Add custom ffmpeg video filters to the image slide. disableFadeOut boolean - If transition is enable, disable the fade out. Default false

- If transition is enable, disable the fade out. Default disableFadeIn boolean - If transition is enable, disable the fade in. Default false

- If transition is enable, disable the fade in. Default caption string - Caption text as subtitle. It allows a limited set of HTML tags. See Subrip

- Caption text as subtitle. It allows a limited set of HTML tags. See Subrip captionDelay number - Miliseconds to delay the show/hide of the caption. Default to 1000

- Miliseconds to delay the show/hide of the caption. Default to captionStart number - Miliseconds to start the caption. Default to 1000

- Miliseconds to start the caption. Default to captionEnd number - Miliseconds to remove the caption. Default to loop - 1000

- Miliseconds to remove the caption. Default to logo string - Path to logo image. See logo() method

Push an image to the video. You can pass an string as path to the image, or a plain object with image options

videoshow#audio(path [, params ])

Define the audio file path to use. It supports multiple formats and codecs such as acc , mp3 or ogg

Supported params:

delay number - Delay audio start in seconds. Default to 0 seconds

- Delay audio start in seconds. Default to seconds fade boolean - Enable audio fade in/out effect. Default true

videoshow#logo(path [, params ])

Add a custom image as logo in the left-upper corner by default. You can customize the position by x/y axis. It must be a png or jpeg image

Supported params:

start number - Video second to show the logo. Default 5 seconds

- Video second to show the logo. Default seconds end number - Video second to remove the logo. Default totalLength - 5 seconds

- Video second to remove the logo. Default seconds xAxis number - Logo x axis position. Default 10

- Logo axis position. Default yAxis number - Logo y axis position. Default 10

Define the SubRip subtitles or SubStation Alpha (SSA/ASS) file path to load. It should be a .str or .ass file respectively

See fixtures for examples

Return: EventEmitter Alias: render

Render and write in disk the resultant video in the given path

Supported events for subscription:

start cmd - Fired when ffmpeg process started

- Fired when ffmpeg process started error error, stdout, stderr - Fired when transcoding error happens

- Fired when transcoding error happens progress data - Fired with transcoding progress information

- Fired with transcoding progress information codecData codec - Fired when input codec data is available

- Fired when input codec data is available end videoPath - Fired when the process finish successfully

For more information, see the ffmpeg docs

Add input file to video. By default you don't need to call this method

Add a custom video filter to the video. See the docs

Add a custom complex filter to the video. See the docs

Default image loop time in seconds. Default to 5

Video size resolution. Default to 640x? . See the docs

Video aspect ration. Default autocalculated from video size param. See the docs

Alias: flags

Add a set of video output options as command-line flag. options argument should be an array. See the docs

Alias: flag

Add a custom output option as command-line flag to pass to ffmpeg

Alias: flags

Add multiple output options as command-line flags to pass to ffmpeg . The argument must be an array

Type: string

Current package semantic version

Type: function

fluent-ffmpeg API constructor

License

MIT © Tomas Aparicio