Simple utility for node/io.js to create straightforward video slideshows based on images using ffmpeg, with additional features such as audio, subtitles and fade in/out transitions between slides.
To getting started you can take a look to the examples, programmatic API and command-line interface
videoshow is used in production rendering thousands of videos per month.
Click on the image to see an example video generated by
videoshow:
--enable-libass --enable-libmp3lame
You can download static builds of ffmpeg from here.
If you want to use videoshow in Heroku, you could use the ffmpeg2 buildpack
npm install videoshow
For command-line usage, install it as global package:
npm install -g videoshow
NOTE: images must all have the same dimensions.
Below you have an example script generating a video based on images and audio.
Take a look to the programmatic API and examples for more usage details.
var videoshow = require('videoshow')
var images = [
'step1.jpg',
'step2.jpg',
'step3.jpg',
'step4.jpg'
]
var videoOptions = {
fps: 25,
loop: 5, // seconds
transition: true,
transitionDuration: 1, // seconds
videoBitrate: 1024,
videoCodec: 'libx264',
size: '640x?',
audioBitrate: '128k',
audioChannels: 2,
format: 'mp4',
pixelFormat: 'yuv420p'
}
videoshow(images, videoOptions)
.audio('song.mp3')
.save('video.mp4')
.on('start', function (command) {
console.log('ffmpeg process started:', command)
})
.on('error', function (err, stdout, stderr) {
console.error('Error:', err)
console.error('ffmpeg stderr:', stderr)
})
.on('end', function (output) {
console.error('Video created in:', output)
})
$ videoshow --help
Create video slideshow easily from images
Usage: bin/videoshow [options]
Options:
--help, -h Show help
--config, -c File path to JSON config file [required]
--audio, -a Optional audio file path
--subtitles, -s Path to .srt subtitles file
--input, -i Add additional input to video
--output, -o Output video file path
--size, -x Video size resolution
--logo, -l Path to logo image
--debug, -d Enable debug mode in error case
Examples:
bin/videoshow -c config.json video.mp4
bin/videoshow -c config.json --audio song.mp3 video.mp4
bin/videoshow -c config.json --audio song.mp3 --logo logo.png video.mp4
Example
config.json file:
{
"output": "video.mp4",
"options": {
"fps": 25,
"loop": 5,
"transition": true,
"transitionDuration": 1,
"videoBitrate": 1024,
"videoCodec": "libx264",
"size": "640x?",
"audioBitrate": "128k",
"audioChannels": 2,
"format": "mp4",
"subtitleStyles": {
"Fontname": "Verdana",
"Fontsize": "26",
"PrimaryColour": "11861244",
"SecondaryColour": "11861244",
"TertiaryColour": "11861244",
"BackColour": "-2147483640",
"Bold": "2",
"Italic": "0",
"BorderStyle": "2",
"Outline": "2",
"Shadow": "3",
"Alignment": "1",
"MarginL": "40",
"MarginR": "60",
"MarginV": "40"
}
},
"images": [
"./test/fixtures/step_1.png",
"./test/fixtures/step_2.png",
"./test/fixtures/step_3.png",
"./test/fixtures/step_4.png",
"./test/fixtures/step_5.png"
]
}
videoshow(images, [ options ])
Return:
Videoshow
Videoshow constructor. You should pass an
array<string> or
array<object> or
array<ReadableStream> with the desired images,
and optionally passing the video render
options object per each image.
Image formats supported are:
jpg,
png or
bmp.
videoshow([ 'image1.jpg', 'image2.jpg', 'image3.jpg'])
.save('video.mp4')
.on('error', function () {})
.on('end', function () {})
images param could be a collection as well:
videoshow([{
path: 'image1.jpg',
caption: 'Hello world as video subtitle'
}, {
path: 'image2.jpg',
caption: 'This is a sample subtitle',
loop: 10 // long caption
}])
.save('video.mp4')
.on('error', function () {})
.on('end', function () {})
You can define as option any method name allowed by fluent-ffmpeg
Default options are:
{
fps: 25,
loop: 5, // seconds
transition: true,
transitionDuration: 1,
captionDelay: 1000,
useSubRipSubtitles: false,
subtitleStyle: null,
videoBitrate: 1024,
videoCodec: 'libx264',
size: '640x?',
audioBitrate: '128k',
audioChannels: 2,
format: 'mp4'
}
Options details:
number - Miliseconds to delay the show/hide of the caption. Default to
1000
boolean - Use SubRip subtitles format. It uses by default SSA/ASS. Default
false
object - SSA/ASS subtitles style. See substation.js and fixture file for allowed params
string - File path to image
number - Image slide duration in seconds. Default to
5
boolean - Enable fade in/out transition for the current image
number - Fade in/out transition duration in seconds. Default to
1
string - Fade in/out transition background color. Default to
black. See supported colors
array<string|object> - Add custom ffmpeg video filters to the image slide.
boolean - If transition is enable, disable the fade out. Default
false
boolean - If transition is enable, disable the fade in. Default
false
string - Caption text as subtitle. It allows a limited set of HTML tags. See Subrip
number - Miliseconds to delay the show/hide of the caption. Default to
1000
number - Miliseconds to start the caption. Default to
1000
number - Miliseconds to remove the caption. Default to
loop - 1000
string - Path to logo image. See
logo() method
videoshow#image(image)
Push an image to the video. You can pass an
string as path to the image,
or a plain
object with image options
videoshow#audio(path [, params ])
Define the audio file path to use.
It supports multiple formats and codecs such as
acc,
mp3 or
ogg
Supported params:
number - Delay audio start in seconds. Default to
0 seconds
boolean - Enable audio fade in/out effect. Default
true
videoshow#logo(path [, params ])
Add a custom image as logo in the left-upper corner by default. You can customize the position by
x/y axis.
It must be a
png or
jpeg image
Supported params:
number - Video second to show the logo. Default
5 seconds
number - Video second to remove the logo. Default
totalLength - 5 seconds
number - Logo
x axis position. Default
10
number - Logo
y axis position. Default
10
videoshow#subtitles(path)
Define the SubRip subtitles or SubStation Alpha (SSA/ASS)
file path to load. It should be a
.str or
.ass file respectively
See fixtures for examples
videoshow#save(path)
Return:
EventEmitter Alias:
render
Render and write in disk the resultant video in the given path
Supported events for subscription:
cmd - Fired when ffmpeg process started
error, stdout, stderr - Fired when transcoding error happens
data - Fired with transcoding progress information
codec - Fired when input codec data is available
videoPath - Fired when the process finish successfully
For more information, see the ffmpeg docs
videoshow#input(input)
Add input file to video. By default you don't need to call this method
videoshow#filter(filter)
Add a custom video filter to the video. See the docs
videoshow#complexFilter(filter)
Add a custom complex filter to the video. See the docs
videoshow#loop(seconds)
Default image loop time in seconds. Default to
5
videoshow#size(resolution)
Video size resolution. Default to
640x?.
See the docs
videoshow#aspect(aspect)
Video aspect ration. Default autocalculated from video
size param.
See the docs
videoshow#options(options)
Alias:
flags
Add a set of video output options as command-line flag.
options argument should be an array.
See the docs
videoshow#option(argument)
Alias:
flag
Add a custom output option as command-line flag to pass to
ffmpeg
videoshow#options(arguments)
Alias:
flags
Add multiple output options as command-line flags to pass to
ffmpeg.
The argument must be an
array
videoshow.VERSION
Type:
string
Current package semantic version
videoshow.ffmpeg
Type:
function
fluent-ffmpeg API constructor
MIT © Tomas Aparicio