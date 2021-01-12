openbase logo
vw

videojs-watermark

by Will
2.0.0 (see all)

A videojs plugin that adds a watermark to videojs player

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

325

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

THIS REPORITOTY IS NOT MAINTAINED ANYMORE! If you are interested in maintaining it, please write to dev@dotsub.com.

Build Status npm version

videojs-watermark

Adds a watermark image the video player. After the initial 'fadeTime' the watermark will be shown when the video players controls are shown. This also provides the ability to use the watermark as a link.

Player Preview

Installation

npm install --save videojs-watermark

Configuration

image: Required The URL to the image to be used as the watermark.

position: The location to place the watermark (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right). Defaults to 'top-right'.

fadeTime: The amount of time in milliseconds for the initial watermark fade. Defaults to 3000. To make watermark permanently visible, use null.

url: A url to be linked to from the watermark. If the user clicks the watermark the video will be paused and the link will open in a new window.

Usage

To include videojs-watermark on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the videojs global is available.

<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-watermark.min.js"></script>
<script>
  var player = videojs('my-video');

  player.watermark();
</script>

Browserify

When using with Browserify, install videojs-watermark via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require('video.js');

// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-watermark');

var player = videojs('my-video');

player.watermark();

Browserify ES6

When using with Browserify, install videojs-watermark via npm and import the plugin as you would any other module.

import videojs from 'video.js';

// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
import 'videojs-watermark';

const player = videojs('my-video');
player.watermark();

RequireJS/AMD

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require(['video.js', 'videojs-watermark'], function(videojs) {
  var player = videojs('my-video');

  player.watermark();
});

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Dotsub <dev@dotsub.com>

