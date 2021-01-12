THIS REPORITOTY IS NOT MAINTAINED ANYMORE! If you are interested in maintaining it, please write to dev@dotsub.com.

Adds a watermark image the video player. After the initial 'fadeTime' the watermark will be shown when the video players controls are shown. This also provides the ability to use the watermark as a link.

Installation

npm install --save videojs-watermark

Configuration

image: Required The URL to the image to be used as the watermark.

position: The location to place the watermark (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right). Defaults to 'top-right'.

fadeTime: The amount of time in milliseconds for the initial watermark fade. Defaults to 3000. To make watermark permanently visible, use null .

url: A url to be linked to from the watermark. If the user clicks the watermark the video will be paused and the link will open in a new window.

Usage

To include videojs-watermark on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the videojs global is available.

< script src = "//path/to/video.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//path/to/videojs-watermark.min.js" > </ script > < script > var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.watermark(); </ script >

Browserify

When using with Browserify, install videojs-watermark via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require ( 'video.js' ); require ( 'videojs-watermark' ); var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.watermark();

Browserify ES6

When using with Browserify, install videojs-watermark via npm and import the plugin as you would any other module.

import videojs from 'video.js' ; import 'videojs-watermark' ; const player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.watermark();

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require ([ 'video.js' , 'videojs-watermark' ], function ( videojs ) { var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.watermark(); });

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Dotsub <dev@dotsub.com>