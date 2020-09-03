Video.js plugin that displays thumbnails on progress bar hover, driven by external VTT files. Based on this JW Player spec. Note, this plugin currently only supports sprited thumbnails.

Note: Plugin hides the default skin's mouse display timestamp on hover.

Installation

npm install --save videojs-vtt-thumbnails

Usage

To include videojs-vtt-thumbnails on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the videojs global is available.

< script src = "//path/to/video.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//path/to/videojs-vtt-thumbnails.min.js" > </ script > < script > var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.vttThumbnails({ src: 'example/thumbs.vtt' }); </ script >

When using with Browserify, install videojs-vtt-thumbnails via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require ( 'video.js' ); require ( 'videojs-vtt-thumbnails' ); var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.vttThumbnails();

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require ([ 'video.js' , 'videojs-vtt-thumbnails' ], function ( videojs ) { var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.vttThumbnails(); });

Options

Options are passed in the same object as the source location.

Example

var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.vttThumbnails({ src : 'example/thumbs.vtt' , showTimestamp : true });

Available Options

showTimestamp (Boolean, Default: false) - Disables the timestamp that is shown on hover.

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Chris Boustead <chris@forgemotion.com>