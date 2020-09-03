Video.js plugin that displays thumbnails on progress bar hover, driven by external VTT files. Based on this JW Player spec. Note, this plugin currently only supports sprited thumbnails.
Note: Plugin hides the default skin's mouse display timestamp on hover.
npm install --save videojs-vtt-thumbnails
To include videojs-vtt-thumbnails on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.
<script> Tag
This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the
videojs global is available.
<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-vtt-thumbnails.min.js"></script>
<script>
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.vttThumbnails({
src: 'example/thumbs.vtt'
});
</script>
When using with Browserify, install videojs-vtt-thumbnails via npm and
require the plugin as you would any other module.
var videojs = require('video.js');
// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-vtt-thumbnails');
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.vttThumbnails();
When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and
require the plugin as you normally would:
require(['video.js', 'videojs-vtt-thumbnails'], function(videojs) {
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.vttThumbnails();
});
Options are passed in the same object as the source location.
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.vttThumbnails({
src: 'example/thumbs.vtt',
showTimestamp: true
});
showTimestamp (Boolean, Default: false) - Disables the timestamp that is shown on hover.
MIT. Copyright (c) Chris Boustead <chris@forgemotion.com>