vvt

videojs-vtt-thumbnails

by Chris Boustead
0.0.13 (see all)

Video.js plugin that displays thumbnails on progress bar hover, driven by external VTT files.

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

videojs-vtt-thumbnails

Video.js plugin that displays thumbnails on progress bar hover, driven by external VTT files. Based on this JW Player spec. Note, this plugin currently only supports sprited thumbnails.

Note: Plugin hides the default skin's mouse display timestamp on hover.

Installation

npm install --save videojs-vtt-thumbnails

Usage

To include videojs-vtt-thumbnails on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the videojs global is available.

<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-vtt-thumbnails.min.js"></script>
<script>
  var player = videojs('my-video');
  player.vttThumbnails({
    src: 'example/thumbs.vtt'
  });
</script>

Browserify/CommonJS

When using with Browserify, install videojs-vtt-thumbnails via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require('video.js');

// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-vtt-thumbnails');

var player = videojs('my-video');

player.vttThumbnails();

RequireJS/AMD

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require(['video.js', 'videojs-vtt-thumbnails'], function(videojs) {
  var player = videojs('my-video');

  player.vttThumbnails();
});

Options

Options are passed in the same object as the source location.

Example

  var player = videojs('my-video');
  player.vttThumbnails({
    src: 'example/thumbs.vtt',
    showTimestamp: true
  });

Available Options

  • showTimestamp (Boolean, Default: false) - Disables the timestamp that is shown on hover.

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Chris Boustead <chris@forgemotion.com>

